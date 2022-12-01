Read full article on original website
Div II NCAA Finalist Augusta Univ. win 70-54press reportAugusta, GA
Olive Garden Restaurant to Replace Golden CorralJoel EisenbergAiken, SC
This Huge Antique Mall in South Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensNorth Augusta, SC
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAugusta, GA
Winston Churchill Once Stayed in This Historical SC HotelKennardo G. JamesAiken, SC
Related
These are the most dangerous roads in Georgia. All of them are in metro Atlanta
(The Center Square) — A new analysis has identified the most dangerous roads in Georgia, all in the metro Atlanta area. Moreover, a fifth of deadly crashes involved drunken driving, while a similar amount (19%) were connected to speeding, the analysis from MoneyGeek, a personal finance technology company, revealed.
DHEC says flu cases continue to rise in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — This week, South Carolina's health agency, DHEC, released new numbers for the state that continue to show an increase to an already high number of flu cases and deaths. A week after Thanksgiving, South Carolina is seeing another bump in flu cases. According to Jonathan Knoche,...
Covid cases spike in Georgia
Over the last week, Covid numbers have increased by nearly fifty percent, according to the state. “The total number of cases in Georgia went to 968 cases daily up from 650 total cases daily last week,” says Alexander Millman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer with the Georgia Department of Public Health.
2.2-magnitude earthquake shakes parts of Murray County
Those in northeast Georgia might have felt a slight shake Saturday morning due to a minor earthquake....
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID cases among Cobb County’s school-aged residents increasing
COVID cases among Cobb County’s school-aged residents for the 14-day period ending December 1 is increasing in all age categories (pre-school, public school age, and college), in keeping with the increase in state-wide community transmission among the school-aged. In the college age range of 18-22, the community transmission has...
WIS-TV
High level of flu activity in SC at start of holiday season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the holiday season is in full gear, the influenza-like illness activity level was around three times higher in South Carolina than the state’s annual average. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reports a 9.0% of patient visits to SC ilINet providers...
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely put them on your list and pay them a visit soon.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Georgia
The Peach State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Towns County, you might just want to visit.
WJBF.com
Upstate woman accused of faking nursing credentials at 3 care facilities
A woman is accused of using someone else's nursing credentials to work at three Upstate care facilities. Upstate woman accused of faking nursing credentials …. A woman is accused of using someone else's nursing credentials to work at three Upstate care facilities. Exclusive: One-on-One with Sen. Raphael Warnock. Saturday Sen....
Ice cream recall: This brand was recalled in 7 states, including Pennsylvania
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Weis Markets has recalled 108 containers of Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream due to undeclared soy and coconut products the dessert might contain, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The product may have been distributed to as many as 197...
Georgia Today: Georgia leads country in new AIDS infections, Herschel in N. Ga., and Delta is hiring
LISTEN: On the Thursday Dec. 1 edition of the Georgia Today podcast: Georgia leads the country in new AIDS infections, Herschel Walker visits North Georgia, and Delta is hiring thousands. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, Dec. 1. I'm Peter Biello....
This Is The Most Extreme Temperature Ever Recorded In Georgia
Stacker put together a list of the most extreme temperatures recorded in each state.
American Pickers coming to South Carolina
American Pickers is coming to South Carolina in February, and the production company is looking for "interesting characters with fascinating items," according to a press release from the production company.
erienewsnow.com
Georgia county ordered to extend absentee ballot deadline in runoff election
A superior court judge in Georgia has ordered Cobb County to extend its deadline for accepting absentee ballots in the US Senate runoff after a lawsuit claimed that numerous voters who had applied for absentee ballots had not received them. The suit, brought by the Southern Poverty Law Center and...
WALB 10
Medical cannabis facility expands to South Georgia
Republican group plans to engage young voters in south Georgia. The project is currently in its third phase. The park expansion will include two playgrounds, a splash pad, a grand staircase, among other things. 3 Southwest Georgians become Eagle Scouts; 2 of them make history. Updated: 24 hours ago. 3...
WMAZ
Georgia asking for updated contact info as end of public health emergency could end Medicaid coverage for many
ATLANTA — Georgia officials are urging recipients of Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids health coverage to update their contact information in anticipation of eventual eligibility changes. The Georgia Department of Human Services website notes that under federal COVID-19 response legislation, Medicaid coverage was guaranteed to continue - even for...
WJBF.com
Coyote attacks toddler in Woodland Hills
A family is speaking out about the terrifying moment a coyote is seen attacking their 2-year-old daughter in broad daylight in Woodland Hills. KTLA's John Fenoglio reports on Dec. 2, 2022. Coyote attacks toddler in Woodland Hills. A family is speaking out about the terrifying moment a coyote is seen...
WRDW-TV
N. Augusta pair busted by Va. town fed up with scammers
HILLSVILLE, Va. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pair of men from North Augusta were arrested in Virginia, where they were claiming to be driveway sealers, according to police. An investigator with the Hillsville Police Department confirmed they were members of the North Augusta community known as Irish travelers. Investigator Alan Gravley said...
gwinnettforum.com
NEWS BRIEFS: Peach State FCU announces merger with 2 credit unions
Peach State FCU announces merger with two credit unions. Two more South Carolina credit unions are merging with Peach State Federal Credit Union of Lawrenceville. Credit unions in Abbeville and Pickens, S.C., announced the mergers this week. The announcement follows votes last week by the two credit unions during a special meeting of their members. Both mergers, which have been approved by the National Credit Union Administration, are effective December 1, 2022.
valdostatoday.com
New study reveals most popular fast-food in Georgia
ATLANTA – A new study by Pricelisto has revealed the most popular fast-food restaurant in Georgia. A new study has revealed that Chick-Fil-a is the most popular fast-food restaurant in Georgia. The study, conducted by price-tracking experts at Pricelisto, analysed Google US data for the most popular fast-food restaurants...
