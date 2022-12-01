ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WSB Radio

Covid cases spike in Georgia

Over the last week, Covid numbers have increased by nearly fifty percent, according to the state. “The total number of cases in Georgia went to 968 cases daily up from 650 total cases daily last week,” says Alexander Millman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer with the Georgia Department of Public Health.
GEORGIA STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID cases among Cobb County’s school-aged residents increasing

COVID cases among Cobb County’s school-aged residents for the 14-day period ending December 1 is increasing in all age categories (pre-school, public school age, and college), in keeping with the increase in state-wide community transmission among the school-aged. In the college age range of 18-22, the community transmission has...
COBB COUNTY, GA
WIS-TV

High level of flu activity in SC at start of holiday season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the holiday season is in full gear, the influenza-like illness activity level was around three times higher in South Carolina than the state’s annual average. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reports a 9.0% of patient visits to SC ilINet providers...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely put them on your list and pay them a visit soon.
GEORGIA STATE
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Georgia

The Peach State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Towns County, you might just want to visit.
HIAWASSEE, GA
WJBF.com

Upstate woman accused of faking nursing credentials at 3 care facilities

A woman is accused of using someone else's nursing credentials to work at three Upstate care facilities. Upstate woman accused of faking nursing credentials …. A woman is accused of using someone else's nursing credentials to work at three Upstate care facilities. Exclusive: One-on-One with Sen. Raphael Warnock. Saturday Sen....
AUGUSTA, GA
WALB 10

Medical cannabis facility expands to South Georgia

Republican group plans to engage young voters in south Georgia. The project is currently in its third phase. The park expansion will include two playgrounds, a splash pad, a grand staircase, among other things. 3 Southwest Georgians become Eagle Scouts; 2 of them make history. Updated: 24 hours ago. 3...
ALBANY, GA
WMAZ

Georgia asking for updated contact info as end of public health emergency could end Medicaid coverage for many

ATLANTA — Georgia officials are urging recipients of Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids health coverage to update their contact information in anticipation of eventual eligibility changes. The Georgia Department of Human Services website notes that under federal COVID-19 response legislation, Medicaid coverage was guaranteed to continue - even for...
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF.com

Coyote attacks toddler in Woodland Hills

A family is speaking out about the terrifying moment a coyote is seen attacking their 2-year-old daughter in broad daylight in Woodland Hills. KTLA's John Fenoglio reports on Dec. 2, 2022. Coyote attacks toddler in Woodland Hills. A family is speaking out about the terrifying moment a coyote is seen...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

N. Augusta pair busted by Va. town fed up with scammers

HILLSVILLE, Va. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pair of men from North Augusta were arrested in Virginia, where they were claiming to be driveway sealers, according to police. An investigator with the Hillsville Police Department confirmed they were members of the North Augusta community known as Irish travelers. Investigator Alan Gravley said...
HILLSVILLE, VA
gwinnettforum.com

NEWS BRIEFS: Peach State FCU announces merger with 2 credit unions

Peach State FCU announces merger with two credit unions. Two more South Carolina credit unions are merging with Peach State Federal Credit Union of Lawrenceville. Credit unions in Abbeville and Pickens, S.C., announced the mergers this week. The announcement follows votes last week by the two credit unions during a special meeting of their members. Both mergers, which have been approved by the National Credit Union Administration, are effective December 1, 2022.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
valdostatoday.com

New study reveals most popular fast-food in Georgia

ATLANTA – A new study by Pricelisto has revealed the most popular fast-food restaurant in Georgia. A new study has revealed that Chick-Fil-a is the most popular fast-food restaurant in Georgia. The study, conducted by price-tracking experts at Pricelisto, analysed Google US data for the most popular fast-food restaurants...
GEORGIA STATE

