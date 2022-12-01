Read full article on original website
36-year-old Adairsville Woman arrested for Murder in Gordon County
On Saturday Gordon County deputy sheriffs were dispatched to a private residence on Mt. Zion Road in the Resaca community in response to a report of a body of a man having been found. Deputies arrived and discovered the body inside an automobile. April Sue Tate, age 36, whose address is believed to be 25 Holcomb Spur, Adairsville, Georgia, was thereafter taken into custody at the scene without incident and transported to the county jail. The Coroner’s Office responded to the scene, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested to assist the Sheriff’s Office with the investigation as certain aspects of the matter involved neighboring jurisdictions. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin. Neither Tate nor the decedent was a Gordon County resident. In addition to a number of witnesses being questioned, a search warrant was executed as part of the investigation. GBI agents and Sheriff’s detectives took a number of items of physical evidence into custody and recovered the weapon believed to have been involved in the death. Tate has been charged with one count of Murder and one count of Aggravated Assault.
19-year-old arrested for shooting at an occupied home
A 19-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department after he shot at a home. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Ashton Jase Duvall of a Northwood Drive address allegedly fired a gun into an occupied residence on Second Street with the intention to cause serious harm to a victim. Duvall is being charged with reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and aggravated assault.
Man sentenced to 20 years for abusing, kidnapping woman, DA says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Woodstock man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after jury finds him guilty of family violence and drug charges. According to the District Attorney, on Thursday, a Cherokee County jury convicted Justin Cameron Finnegan, 22, of kidnapping, possession of Schedule II controlled substances, violating a Family Violence Order, family violence aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges.
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Sunday December 4th
Dana Balch, 58 of New Market, Al, arrested by ALEA (State Trooper), on charge of DUI. Angela Bice, 48 of Attalla, Al, arrested by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department on charges of AW-Probation Revocation, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, and failure to appear on previous charges. Today 90 Inmates Housed...
Man facing prison time for ‘violently assaulting’ women he met online, DA says
According to the Coweta District Attorney, a man is facing 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple felony cases for assault. The DA said Qvondre Lawaun McClain violently assaulted women that he met online and violently assaulted another jail inmate. On March 21, 2021, police officers were called...
3 arrested for involvement in multi-state theft ring
DADE COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple police agencies have linked one truck to a ring of thefts around Georgia. Beginning in early September, the Dade County Sheriff’s Office and the Trenton Police Department started getting reports of storage units being burglarized in the Piney Area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Busted: Alabama sheriff seizes 108 illegal gambling machines
An Alabama sheriff’s office has seized 108 illegal gambling machines and more $13,000 seized after a two-week investigation. After following up on some complaints from residents in one East Gadsden neighborhood, Etowah County Sheriff’s Investigators and Etowah County Drug Unit opened an investigation into makeshift gambling halls. It was found that it was causing unsafe issues in these neighborhoods, like traffic hazards, loud noise and music at night, said Sheriff Jonathon Horton.
Centre Man Arrested In Connection With Assault Of Police Officer at Football Game
On Wednesday, The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department charged 42 year old Allen Starr of Centre for assaulting Oneonta Police Chief Charles Clifton at the Cherokee County/Oneonta football game Friday night. According to Oneonta Police Chief Clifton, he was trying to get between Starr and the Oneonta coaching staff when...
ERPD Arrests for Nov. 28-Dec. 4
PROBATIONARY CAPIAS(POSS OD DRUG PARA) POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) BENFORD, JUSTIN C. 7022 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37421. Age at Arrest: 32 years old. Arresting Agency: East Ridge. FORGERY. THEFT OF PROPERTY.
GSP reports on Fatal Wreck that occurred in Gordon County last Week
According to the Georgia State Patrol at around 12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle traffic crash involving an overturned concrete truck on Hall Memorial Road. The investigation revealed that the truck, driven by Carlos Abdel Cabrera Melian, age 47, of Calhoun, was traveling south on Hall Memorial Road NW. The right-side tires traveled slightly off of the west side of the roadway. The truck re-entered the roadway, traveling across both lanes with the left side tires traveling slightly off of the east side of the roadway. The truck, once again, traveled back across both lanes of the roadway, while yawing to the right. As the truck left the west side of the roadway, it overturned onto its left side and struck a utility pole with the top of the passenger compartment of the truck. The driver, who was the lone occupant of the truck, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.
Cave Spring police officer arrested alongside three others on drug conspiracy charges
Marvin James Armstrong, 35, of Summerville, was arrested Monday and charged with felony conspiracy to possess a Schedule II controlled substance as well as use of a communication device to commit a felony.
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Friday November 2nd
Joesph Rumore, 63, was arrested December 1st, at 10:03 PM, charged with Failure to appear. Ronald Coots, 53, was arrested December 1st, at 5:20 PM, charged with three counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree, two counts of receiving stolen property 2nd degree, and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.
Police release more information on violent Panama City Beach crashes
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — An update in the investigation of a Georgia man’s violent night behind the wheel was released by Panama City Beach Police Department. PCBPD said he is responsible for two different traffic crashes within just a few minutes of each other. In a news release, police identified 34-year-old Derrick Von […]
Defendant’s violent past can be used against him in Secoriea Turner murder case, court rules
ATLANTA — The Georgia County Court of Appeals reversed a decision that will allow prosecutors office to use evidence of prior criminal gang activity against the men charged in the killing of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner. Turner’s life was cut short when she was hit by a stray bullet during...
Public asked not to approach inmate who vanished from work site in Marietta
The Georgia Department of Corrections is asking the public not to approach an inmate who vanished from a worksite in Marietta Friday. According to the department, Metro Transitional Center resident Rickoria Natasia Wills, 27, walked away from her job and hasn’t been seen since. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Person threatening suicide in Newnan not harmed, police say
NEWNAN, Ga. — A person threatening suicide did not harm themselves after speaking with officers on Saturday, Newnan police said. At about 11:30 a.m., officers arrived at the AT&T building located near Long Street and First Avenue in reference to a suicidal threat. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Two indicted in DeKalb County for allegedly trafficking teenager
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men have been indicted in DeKalb County in a human trafficking case involving a teenage victim. Courdale Thayer and Jahaundria Seabron were indicted on several charges related to the sexual exploitation of a 16-year-old in 2021. They have both been charged with trafficking persons for sexual servitude.
Police searching for gunman after robbery in busy Atlanta mall
ATLANTA — Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are seeking the public’s help in identifying a male suspect involved in an armed robbery at a cellphone repair store at West End Mall in November. At around 6:45 p.m., on Nov. 5, officers arrived at the mall on Oak...
Ward Arrested by HCSO Narcotics & Special Investigations Unit
On November 22, detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit (NSI) received information regarding a subject wanted by the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office on drug charges. Acting on the information received, HCSO NSI personnel located and arrested Anthony Ladarin Ward on an outstanding fugitive warrant. During this operation, probable cause was developed that showed Ward was involved in the distribution of narcotics in Hamilton County.
HCSO Conducting Death Investigation
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after three people were found dead in Hixson. According to a press release, at about 1 p.m. on Friday deputies responded to the 1500 block of Dallas Lake Road regarding an unresponsive party. Once deputies were on scene, they...
