The Nike Cortez‘s 50th anniversary has been rather lackluster, but the silhouette has emerged in a handful of new styles as the end of 2022 inches closer. Prepped exclusively for women, the unreleased pair forgoes its predominantly leather build in favor of a hairy suede material across most of its upper. Leather appears at the tip of the toe, around the heel, and via the profile swooshes, donning “Light Orewood Brown” and “Earth” colors in the process. Underfoot, the serrated sole unit that debuted in 1972 features contrasting orange flair, adding to the autumn-appropriate arrangement of the next Nike Cortez. Lastly, the industry-changing traction takes on a semi-translucent, “Sail” finish that injects an “aged” look into the women’s shoe.

5 HOURS AGO