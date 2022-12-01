Read full article on original website
5 Biggest Disappointing Nations From the 2022 FIFA World Cup
You know the thing about chaos? It’s fair. One of The Joker’s several veritable quotes from “The Dark Knight” is ringing true in Qatar. The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues to deliver with multiple miraculous upsets and astonishing storylines, but the drama is only going to intensify as the round of 16 approaches.
Fans Explode With Pride as Argentina Advances to Quarterfinals Following 2-1 Victory Over Australia
Let’s just say Lionel Messi has been prolific. He is part of a well-oiled Argentine football squad. Throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the star forward has scored three goals for Argentina, including one on Saturday, which led the Blue and Whites to dominate Australia and advance to the quarterfinals.
Olivier Giroud Passes Thierry Henry as France's All-Time Goals Leader
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. France has a new all-time leading goalscorer. Olivier Giroud earned the title with a late first-half goal in his country’s World Cup round of 16 match against Poland on...
France Advances to World Cup Quarterfinals With Convincing Win Over Poland
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The defending World Cup champions are moving onto the quarterfinals. France earned a dominant 3-1 win over Poland in a round of 16 match at Al Thumama Stadium in...
Julian Alvarez Pounces on Goalkeeper's Botched Clearance, Argentina Leads 2-0
The assist on Argentina's second goal goes to Australia's goalkeeper Mathew Ryan. Julian Alvarez capitalized on a costly mistake by Ryan to give Argentina a 2-0 lead over Australia in the 57th minute of their round of 16 matchup at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. Ryan received a...
Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane Score Pretty Goals to Give England Lead at Half
It was Senegal that was threating, but it was England that struck first. With their round of 16 matchup at the 2022 FIFA World Cup scoreless and Senegal generating multiple opportunities, England changed the momentum by methodically working the ball down the pitch to produce the go-ahead goal in the first half.
Lionel Messi Helps Argentina Defeat Australia, Advance to Quarterfinals
Lionel Messi's quest for a World Cup championship continues. Messi scored a goal in Argentina's 2-1 victory over Australia in the round of 16 on Saturday to send La Albiceleste into the quarterfinals. The 35-year-old Messi, playing in his 1,000th career game and what could be his final World Cup,...
Raheem Sterling's Home Robbed in England, Left Qatar to See Family
Raheem Sterling left England’s World Cup squad ahead of its round of 16 matchup against Senegal on Sunday after a robbery occurred at his London home on Saturday night. It is believed that the intruders were armed and that Sterling’s family were inside the home when the robbery occurred, according to The Athletic.
Neymar Set to Return as Brazil Faces South Korea in Round of 16
Neymar appeared to have fully recovered from his ankle injury and was expected to return to Brazil's starting lineup against South Korea in the round of 16 at the World Cup on Monday. A smiling Neymar trained with teammates Sunday in a practice session that was partially open to media....
Lionel Messi Gives Argentina Lead With First Career World Cup Knockout Stage Goal
Lionel Messi took the field for his 1,000th career game and what could be his final career World Cup match. But he's doing everything within his power to make sure the latter is not the case. Messi broke a scoreless tie by scoring his first career knockout stage goal to...
2022 World Cup Quarterfinals Bracket, Schedule, Teams
The field of teams remaining in the 2022 FIFA World Cup soon will be down to eight. The knockout stage began on Saturday, with Argentina and the Netherlands each advancing to set up the tournament’s first quarterfinal matchup. Lionel Messi, playing in what could be his final World Cup,...
South Korea Advances After Chaotic Final Moments of Group H Action
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. South Korea saved their best for last. Needing a win over unbeaten Portugal and some help from the Uruguay-Ghana match, everything went right for the Taegeuk Warriors. South Korea...
Uruguay Players Angrily Follow Refs Into Tunnel After World Cup Elimination
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. To say the least, Uruguay players were heartbroken after their 2-0 win vs. Ghana which did not convert into advancement into the 2022 World Cup round of 16. So...
Ranking All Round of 16 Games in 2022 World Cup
The beauty of the World Cup is in full effect. Qatar has certainly delivered in the group stage with a plethora of impractical upsets, score lines and drama, but none of that is vanishing anytime soon. Thanks to the chaos the eight groups bestowed, the round of 16 should be...
England Roars Past Senegal, Will Face France in Quarterfinal
It was a battle of the lions in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. England -- the Three Lions -- took on Senegal -- the Lions of Teranga -- in a round of 16 contest in Qatar on Sunday. Goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka saw England grab a commanding 3-0 win to move on to the quarterfinals where they will face another European powerhouse.
How to Watch Japan Vs. Croatia in 2022 World Cup Round of 16
Which version of the Japan national team is going to show up in the round of 16?. The one that produced stunning group stage wins over 2010 World Cup champion Spain and 2014 World Cup champion Germany? Or the one that suffered a disappointing shutout loss to Costa Rica?. That...
Majority of Portuguese Fans Want Cristiano Ronaldo Benched: Survey
You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. Cristiano Ronaldo’s turbulent season on the football pitch is continuing its downward trend. Ahead of Portugal’s round of 16 matchup against Switzerland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a survey conducted by Portuguese...
What Is the Knockout Round Schedule at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?
After a rigorous two weeks filled with underdogs, dark horses, big wins and devastating let-downs, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is officially on to its second phase: the knockout round. We will no longer see four-game slates each and every day like we did during the group rounds, but that...
