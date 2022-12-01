Read full article on original website
norwoodnews.org
Highbridge: Man 39, Hospitalized following Auto Theft & Police-Involved Shooting
A 39-year old man has been hospitalized following an auto-theft and police-involved shooting in the Mt Hope section of The Bronx, police said. NYPD Chief of Department, Chief Jeffrey Maddrey, Chief John Chell, chief of patrol, and other senior officials from Patrol Borough Manhattan North, Patrol Borough Bronx and the 44th Precinct, gave a press conference in the early hours of Sunday morning, Dec. 4, to share details of the incident.
norwoodnews.org
Bronx CB7 Holds 1st Veterans’ Flagging Event at Bronx Victory Memorial in Bedford Park
The following is an extended and updated version of the story that appears in our latest print edition. In honor of Veterans’ Day 2022, Bronx Community Board 7 (CB7) held the first veterans’ flagging event on Nov. 19, at the Bronx Victory Memorial on Mosholu Parkway in Bedford Park.
norwoodnews.org
Fordham Heights: Police Release Video of Persons of Interest following Murder of Prince Shabazz, 14
THE NYPD IS asking for the public’s help identifying the two people seen in the attached video and photo who are sought for questioning in connection to the fatal shooting on Nov. 30, 2022 in Fordham Heights of 14-year-old Prince Shabazz, of East Tremont in Mt. Hope. Video courtesy of the NYPD.
Man hit in head by attacker with baseball bat on Harlem street
A 47-year-old man was assaulted by a man with a baseball bat while walking on a Manhattan street Tuesday, police said.
norwoodnews.org
After Bronx Medical History is Made, HIV-Positive Heart Transplant Recipient Meets Donor Family
It was an extra special Thanksgiving this year for one mother and her family. Seven months after history was made in The Bronx, an emotional meeting took place on Tuesday, Nov. 22, between the world’s first HIV-positive to HIV-positive heart transplant recipient and her donor’s family. Westchester mom, Miriam Nieves, 62, who is HIV-positive, met the mom and sisters of deceased donor, 30-year-old certified nursing assistant, Brittany Newton, who was also HIV-positive.
Woman burned by chemical substance during argument in Brooklyn subway station
The victim is in the hospital being treated for the burns on her face. Police could not immediately identify the chemical liquid thrown at her.
brickunderground.com
A housing lottery opens for 130 apartments for seniors in Bedford Park in the Bronx
Housing lottery applications are open for 130 newly constructed apartments for seniors at 2850 Webster Ave. in the Bronx. Eligible applicants for this lottery can earn up to $60,050. The studios and one bedrooms are stabilized and will only be rented to New Yorkers who qualify for Section 8 vouchers. This means the rent is technically zero.
Jumaane Williams’ NYC home entering final stages of foreclosure
Bank of America is demanding a Brooklyn judge force Public Advocate Jumaane Williams to pay up on the more than $600,000 he owes on a Brooklyn rental property, or put the property on the auction block, according to the latest filings in a years-long foreclosure battle. After years of court delays during the pandemic, the case came roaring back to life this month after Williams’ creditor filed a flurry of new motions. Williams’ multi-family Canarsie home has been in foreclosure since 2014 and Bank of America is seeking $622,545 in principal and interest payments, court papers show. A Dec. 15 hearing in...
Man slashed in face in latest subway attack
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The NYPD is searching for a suspect who allegedly slashed a man in the face on a southbound F train Sunday morning at the Union Turnpike Station in Kew Gardens, Queens. Police say the 41-year-old victim was approached by a man in his 20s, who demanded property. The victim was slashed […]
bkreader.com
NYC Violence Leaves 1 Shot, 1 Slashed in Brooklyn and Queens
Big Apple bloodshed left one person shot and another slashed in separate incidents in two boroughs. An 18-year-old was shot in the right foot outside the Albany Houses, a NYCHA building on the 1400 block of Bergen Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn around 6:10 p.m. Friday, cops said. The victim...
Man shot after exchanging gunfire with police in the Bronx: NYPD
HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was shot during a gunfight with police after fleeing from a stolen vehicle in the Bronx Sunday morning, authorities said. The incident began when officers responded to a car break-in near 149th Street and Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattan at around 11:45 p.m. Saturday and spotted a car driving […]
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 3217 Westchester Avenue in Pelham Bay, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a seven-story mixed-use building at 3217 Westchester Avenue in Pelham Bay, The Bronx. Located between Wilkinson Avenue and Continental Avenue, the lot is three blocks from the Pelham Bay Park subway station, serviced by the 6 train. Paul Lumaj of Dedaj Construction Corp. is listed as the owner behind the applications.
Suspect in critical condition after police-involved shooting in the Bronx
Officials say the 39-year-old suspect is known to the police and is in critical condition after being shot in the head and leg.
Police: Thieves holding eggs and bricks rob man near Lincoln Center
The five suspects -- four men and one woman, all dressed in black, robbed a man of his jacket and cell phone near 63rd and Amsterdam Ave, police say.
Man slashed during robbery on NYC subway platform, cops say
A man was hospitalized after he was slashed on a subway platform in Queens Sunday morning, cops said. The 41-year-old man was standing on a platform for the southbound F train at the Kew Gardens/Union Turnpike station around 6 a.m. when the attacker slashed him with a sharp object, cops said. The attacker demanded the victim’s property, cops said. The victim was rushed to Jamaica Hospital. The attacker fled south on the subway. It wasn’t clear if anything was taken from the man, cops said.
31-year-old man hits 3rd rail while crossing Midtown subway tracks, fatally struck by train
A man was fatally struck by a train while crossing subway tracks in Manhattan on Sunday morning, police said.
See it: The most expensive house for sale in The Bronx for just under $5.5 million
Every once in a while, we'll take a look at current real estate listings in The Bronx for available properties for sale just to see what's going on in the borough and each time we do, we'll spot something that catches our eye.
Two $50,000 Powerball Tickets, 1 Take 5 ticket worth nearly $20,000 sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winners! Two Powerball players and a Take 5 player won big this weekend, lottery officials announced Sunday. Two Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each were sold in New York for Saturday’s drawing. They were sold at MF Discount on Church Avenue in Brooklyn and at Smokes 4 Less on Plank Road in […]
Westchester-Based LLC Claims '$1,000 A Day For Life' Lottery Prize
A Limited Liability Company based in Westchester County has claimed a "$1,000 A Day For Life" lottery prize.Asono-Hende LLC of Yonkers won a top prize from the CASH4LIFE drawing on Sunday, Sept. 4, New York Lottery announced on Monday, Nov. 28.A top prize from the game guarantees a minimum pay…
norwoodnews.org
Manhattan College School of Science Gifted $15 Million by Michael & Aimee Kakos
Manhattan College welcomed back alum, Michael Kakos, along with his wife, Aimee Kakos, on the occasion of their $15 million donation to the college to improve its School of Science, now renamed The Kakos School of Science, in the couple’s honor. The two said they were incredibly proud to support the college, a private, Catholic, liberal arts university, located at 4513 Manhattan College Parkway in the Fieldston section of The Bronx.
