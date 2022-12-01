Kid Koala Announces New Album Creatures of the Late Afternoon/Boardgame for April 2023 Release and Shares New Song “Jump & Shuffle”

Read full article on original website
Related
The 20 best songs of 2022
The debut single by London girlband Flo is a time machine. For three minutes, it’s 2000 again: The Writing’s on the Wall is the world’s biggest album, Darkchild reigns supreme over pop, and no pair of trousers is complete without five superfluous pockets and a dangerous array of straps. Flo weren’t even born then but they’re a great study: this effervescent No Scrubs for the TikTok era was one of the freshest pop launches in recent memory, palpably floating on a sigh of relief as Jorja, Stella and Renée kick some bug-a-boo back to Y2K where he belongs. LS.
The arts Christmas gift guide 2022: Dolly Parton dog wigs, Strictly tea towels, Bauhaus teapots and much more
From jumping headfirst off a dam to avoiding Colonel Rosa Klebb’s poison-tipped dagger shoes, James Bond’s greatest exploits can now be worn on your feet. There’s even a vodka martini one, very shaken of course. thelondonsockexchange.net, £12. As worn by the cast for the curtain call...
Comments / 0