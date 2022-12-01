Read full article on original website
Related
105.3 The Fan
Cowboys Jerry Jones reveals why Zeke Elliott missed start vs. Colts
For the first time in his NFL career, Ezekiel Elliott did not start a game in which he was active. And Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed the reason why after the Cowboys 54-19 win over the Colts on Sunday.
Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan Vow to Rally Bulls as Losses Pile Up
SACRAMENTO — When reporters entered the postgame locker room following the Chicago Bulls’ 110-101 loss to the Sacramento Kings that concluded a 2-4 trip on Sunday, Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan sat side by side, talking. LaVine had scored a season-high 41 points throughout a feisty performance that...
Bulls' Billy Donovan Demotes Starters Patrick Williams, Ayo Dosunmu
SAN FRANCISCO --- To be clear, Billy Donovan’s decision to replace Ayo Dosunmu with Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams with Javonte Green in Friday night’s starting lineup wasn’t for defensive purposes against the potent Golden State Warriors. “It was more to see, ‘Let’s see what this looks...
50 Burger! Twitter reactions to Cowboys' surgical dismantling of Colts
The Cowboys moved to 9-3 on the season with an impressive 54-19 defeat of the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football. Dallas scored a team record 33 points in the fourth quarter and generated 220 yards rushing with five takeaways and three sacks. Rookie cornerback DaRon Bland came up with...
Is this Madden? Colts give up an incomprehensible 33 fourth-quarter points, and Twitter reacts
The Indianapolis Colts entered the fourth quarter Sunday night trailing the Dallas Cowboys 21-19. Four turnovers and five touchdowns later, they lost 54-19. The 33 fourth-quarter points are a Dallas franchise record and just 2 points off the most scored in any quarter in NFL history. ...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
101K+
Followers
82K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0