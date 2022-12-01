Read full article on original website
Asian shares lower as strong data hit hopes for dovish Fed
Stocks are mostly lower in Asia after Wall Street pulled back as surprisingly strong economic reports highlighted the difficulty of the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation
SFGate
Australia's central bank raises key interest rate to 3.1%
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Australia's central bank has raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-point to 3.1% as it continues trying to wrestle down inflation. The increase was the bank's eighth in a row and took the rate to its highest level in 10 years. Still, Australia's...
Donald Trump failed to disclose $19.8m loan while he was president, says report
Donald Trump did not disclose a $19.8m loan from a South Korean conglomerate with links to North Korea when he was the president of the US, according to a new report.The documents obtained by the New York attorney general showed an unreported liability Mr Trump owed to South Korean company Daewoo, reported Forbes. Mr Trump owed millions of dollars to the company while he was running for the White House in 2016 and paid off the loan just after five months into his presidency, the documents revealed. He did not list the debt as candidates are expected to in...
Beijing drops COVID testing burden with wider easing eyed
BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - People in China's capital Beijing on Tuesday were allowed to enter supermarkets, offices and airports without having to show negative COVID tests, the latest in a mix of easing steps nationwide after last month's historic protests.
