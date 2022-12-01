ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petaluma, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foodgressing.com

Napa California Winter Getaway Ideas 2022/2023

This winter, discover new entertainment, shopping, restaurants and more in wine country’s most walkable destination. Here’s what’s new in the City of Napa this winter. The Meritage Resort and Spa annual Merry Meritage Holiday Ice Rink is open daily from Nov. 11 to Jan. 8 for guests and locals. Every Tuesday, the resort will host Giving Tuesday Skate Night, where a portion of the ticket sales will be donated to local non-profit organizations. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased at meritageresort.com.
NAPA, CA
7x7.com

21 Fun Things to Do This Week (12.5.22)

You better not pout, we're telling you why: Michelle Obama is coming to town. Plus, Dandelion Chocolate is hosting a sweet night market, reindeer are headed to Cal Academy, a Filipino Christmas market takes over SoMa, Sausalito's lighted boat parade returns, and much more. Have a good one. Satisfy your...
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf Is Getting a Rare, Brand-New Hotel

The San Francisco Planning Commission has unanimously approved a hotel project in Fisherman’s Wharf, paving the way for the first new ground-up hospitality project in a generation in one of the city’s premier tourist destinations. The project would demolish the existing one-story commercial building at 2629 Taylor St.,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
whatnowsf.com

Shabu Shack Is Taking Over a New South San Francisco Space

Shabu Shack has signed a one-year lease for a 3,200-square-foot space at 200 Grand Avenue in South San Francisco. The spot is on the corner of Grand Avenue and Cyprus Avenue, and nearby establishments include Kamu Sushi, Ristorante Buon Gusto, Cafe Bunn Mi, and Sky Vegan. The hotpot restaurant is...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sftravel.com

The Most Beautiful Wine Castles In Wine County

Just one hour north of San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge, California's spectacular wine country features European-style wine country grand chateaux, villas, and even castles that are a pleasure to see and visit. Here are 10 wine castles and chateaux to inspire the imagination. Castello di Amorosa (4045 St Helena Hwy.,...
CALISTOGA, CA
NBC Bay Area

SF State Lecturer, Jazz Musician Killed in Burlingame Train Crash

A man who was killed in a recent vehicle versus trains accident in Burlingame, has been identified as a San Francisco State University lecturer. Investigators identified the victim as 58-year-old Andrew Speight. Speight lived in Burlingame and was a well-known fixture of the local jazz community. He played the alto...
BURLINGAME, CA
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Sonoma, California

Although Sonoma, California, may be synonymous with incredible wine, there’s so much more to see and do when you visit this gorgeous area. Going wine tasting is just one of the unique experiences you can have on your Sonoma trip. Visiting Sonoma means eating fresh local foods, marveling at...
SONOMA, CA
KRON4 News

New Shake Shack location set to open in the East Bay

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Shake Shack lovers rejoice, especially those in the East Bay. There’s a new location coming to town near you. Shake Shack is set to open in Walnut Creek on the 1300 block of Locust Street. There is no set date for the location’s opening, but a Shake […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
Top Speed

Exclusive: Sonoma Supercar Meet - Exotics In The Legendary Wine Country Of The West Coast

The West Coast’s Sonoma County is a Northern California destination renowned for its legendary wine vineyards. Sitting north of San Francisco, nestled between the Pacific Ocean and the world-famous Napa Valley, Sonoma draws travelers from near and far, and what better way to get there than by supercar? Undoubtedly, the drivers of the 35 exotics that converged this month at the Supercar Show in Sonoma on the grounds of the Hanson of Sonoma Distillery agreed.
SONOMA, CA
sonomamag.com

Explore Hidden Gem Restaurants in This Eclectic Sonoma Town

For decades, Guerneville was a sleepy hideaway best known for its Russian River resorts and gay-friendly community. Flash forward to today, and the proudly self-proclaimed “gayberhood” is now a fashionable dining destination and a burgeoning resort retreat for straight folks, too. Guerneville has retained its laidback charm, so...
GUERNEVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy