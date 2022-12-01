Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Remembering the Bay Area suburbs' fanciest buffet: Fresh Choice
If you grew up in the Bay Area suburbs in the 1990s, you probably remember going to one.
foodgressing.com
Napa California Winter Getaway Ideas 2022/2023
This winter, discover new entertainment, shopping, restaurants and more in wine country’s most walkable destination. Here’s what’s new in the City of Napa this winter. The Meritage Resort and Spa annual Merry Meritage Holiday Ice Rink is open daily from Nov. 11 to Jan. 8 for guests and locals. Every Tuesday, the resort will host Giving Tuesday Skate Night, where a portion of the ticket sales will be donated to local non-profit organizations. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased at meritageresort.com.
One of San Francisco's best pizzas now comes with a pre-rolled joint
Both the pizza and the joint are decorated in the fantastical art of local artist Jeremy Fish.
This casual Oakland restaurant was losing money, so it pivoted to a $90 tasting menu
"We're just going to go bankrupt if we don't do anything."
Here's an inside look at holiday pop-up bar now open in Bay Area
If you buy some of the festive glassware as you're getting your holiday cheer on, 10% of proceeds will go to a nonprofit eye care organization working with local communities all around the world.
7x7.com
21 Fun Things to Do This Week (12.5.22)
You better not pout, we're telling you why: Michelle Obama is coming to town. Plus, Dandelion Chocolate is hosting a sweet night market, reindeer are headed to Cal Academy, a Filipino Christmas market takes over SoMa, Sausalito's lighted boat parade returns, and much more. Have a good one. Satisfy your...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf Is Getting a Rare, Brand-New Hotel
The San Francisco Planning Commission has unanimously approved a hotel project in Fisherman’s Wharf, paving the way for the first new ground-up hospitality project in a generation in one of the city’s premier tourist destinations. The project would demolish the existing one-story commercial building at 2629 Taylor St.,...
Bay Area jazz community mourns death of musician killed in Burlingame Caltrain crash
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Bay Area jazz community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friends have confirmed that 58-year-old Andrew Speight was killed after his vehicle was hit by a Caltrain in Burlingame on Thursday. Speight was described to me as fun, passionate and supportive. His loved ones are […]
Humphry Slocombe Is Expanding in the Bay Area
The local ice cream company opened its first shop in 2008 — it now has six locations throughout San Francisco, Emeryville, Redwood City, Berkeley, and Oakland.
whatnowsf.com
Shabu Shack Is Taking Over a New South San Francisco Space
Shabu Shack has signed a one-year lease for a 3,200-square-foot space at 200 Grand Avenue in South San Francisco. The spot is on the corner of Grand Avenue and Cyprus Avenue, and nearby establishments include Kamu Sushi, Ristorante Buon Gusto, Cafe Bunn Mi, and Sky Vegan. The hotpot restaurant is...
East Bay restaurant owned by Marshawn Lynch provides free food, toys
EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The season of giving runs year-round for one East Bay restaurant. It happens to be owned by former NFL running back and Oakland’s own — Marshawn Lynch. His aunt runs the place. Rob Ben’s Restaurant & Lounge gives back to the community through food and soul. Hours before opening for business, […]
sftravel.com
The Most Beautiful Wine Castles In Wine County
Just one hour north of San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge, California's spectacular wine country features European-style wine country grand chateaux, villas, and even castles that are a pleasure to see and visit. Here are 10 wine castles and chateaux to inspire the imagination. Castello di Amorosa (4045 St Helena Hwy.,...
Giant 200-Pound Bluefin Tuna Caught Off Coast of San Francisco in Wild Video
Some determined anglers pulled in a massive catch recently, scoring a huge bluefin tuna off the coast of San Francisco. A moment that one of the anglers in the group defines as “one of the most epic experiences.”. When 30-year-old San Jose California resident Adam Irino and three of...
NBC Bay Area
SF State Lecturer, Jazz Musician Killed in Burlingame Train Crash
A man who was killed in a recent vehicle versus trains accident in Burlingame, has been identified as a San Francisco State University lecturer. Investigators identified the victim as 58-year-old Andrew Speight. Speight lived in Burlingame and was a well-known fixture of the local jazz community. He played the alto...
The Koi Palace team opens new Bay Area dim sum restaurant Koi Palace Contempo
Willy Ng is a Bay Area restaurant legend.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Sonoma, California
Although Sonoma, California, may be synonymous with incredible wine, there’s so much more to see and do when you visit this gorgeous area. Going wine tasting is just one of the unique experiences you can have on your Sonoma trip. Visiting Sonoma means eating fresh local foods, marveling at...
New Shake Shack location set to open in the East Bay
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Shake Shack lovers rejoice, especially those in the East Bay. There’s a new location coming to town near you. Shake Shack is set to open in Walnut Creek on the 1300 block of Locust Street. There is no set date for the location’s opening, but a Shake […]
Answers to the most curious questions about the San Francisco Bay
Are there really sharks in the Bay?
Top Speed
Exclusive: Sonoma Supercar Meet - Exotics In The Legendary Wine Country Of The West Coast
The West Coast’s Sonoma County is a Northern California destination renowned for its legendary wine vineyards. Sitting north of San Francisco, nestled between the Pacific Ocean and the world-famous Napa Valley, Sonoma draws travelers from near and far, and what better way to get there than by supercar? Undoubtedly, the drivers of the 35 exotics that converged this month at the Supercar Show in Sonoma on the grounds of the Hanson of Sonoma Distillery agreed.
sonomamag.com
Explore Hidden Gem Restaurants in This Eclectic Sonoma Town
For decades, Guerneville was a sleepy hideaway best known for its Russian River resorts and gay-friendly community. Flash forward to today, and the proudly self-proclaimed “gayberhood” is now a fashionable dining destination and a burgeoning resort retreat for straight folks, too. Guerneville has retained its laidback charm, so...
Comments / 2