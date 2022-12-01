This winter, discover new entertainment, shopping, restaurants and more in wine country’s most walkable destination. Here’s what’s new in the City of Napa this winter. The Meritage Resort and Spa annual Merry Meritage Holiday Ice Rink is open daily from Nov. 11 to Jan. 8 for guests and locals. Every Tuesday, the resort will host Giving Tuesday Skate Night, where a portion of the ticket sales will be donated to local non-profit organizations. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased at meritageresort.com.

NAPA, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO