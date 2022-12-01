Read full article on original website
Bucks, Antetokounmpo hold off Magic 109-102
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored five of his 34 points in the final two minutes Monday night to help the Milwaukee Bucks hold off a late Orlando rally in a 109-102 win over the Magic
Leonard hits go-ahead shot in return, Clippers beat Hornets
Kawhi Leonard had 16 points, including an 18-foot jumper with 1.4 seconds to lift the Los Angeles Clippers to a 119-117 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night in his return from a right ankle sprain.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Basketball 2022: Lineup Advice for NBA Week 8
No matter how the fantasy basketball gods have treated you so far, each week offers a chance to get things headed the right direction. It's still early enough for you to bounce back from a rough start. If you're fortunate enough to have enjoyed a strong sprint out of the gate, this is the time to maintain momentum and increase your lead.
Bleacher Report
Stock Up, Stock Down for NBA's Top 2023 Free Agents
A quarter of the way into the 2022-23 NBA season, there's now plenty of material, minutes and numbers from which to draw meaningful takes. And today, the subject of those takes is the 2023 free-agent class. In these first couple of months of the campaign, plenty have likely improved their...
Bleacher Report
Wizards' Bradley Beal Will Miss at Least 3 Games Because of Hamstring Injury
Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal will miss at least three games after suffering a hamstring strain in Sunday's 130-119 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, the team announced Monday. He will be reevaluated in one week. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium first reported the news.. Beal missed time...
Bleacher Report
Hawks' Trae Young on Nate McMillan Exchange: 'A Private Matter Needs to Stay Private'
Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young raised eyebrows after his surprising absence from Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets, but he was in no mood to discuss the situation on Monday. After Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that an exchange between Young and head coach...
Bleacher Report
Hugh Hefner's 2000 Lakers Championship Ring to Be Sold at Auction
A Los Angeles Lakers championship ring from the 1999-2000 season is on the auction block, but the previous owner might be a surprise. According to TMZ Sports, the ring was issued to the late founder of Playboy magazine Hugh Hefner. Late Lakers owner Jerry Buss was a longtime friend of Hefner, who died in 2017 at the age of 91.
Bleacher Report
Warriors: Viral Video of Stephen Curry Making 5 Straight Full-Court Shots Not Real
Stephen Curry might be the greatest shooter in NBA history, but he isn't that good. On Sunday, a video went viral showing the Golden State Warriors star sinking five straight full-court heaves at the team's practice facility. There's just one problem. The Associated Press' Janie McCauley confirmed the video is...
Bleacher Report
Deshaun Watson Says Return vs. Texans Was 'Tough,' Trade 'Had to Happen'
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson returned to the field Sunday for the first time in 700 days, and while he didn't have the best performance, he helped lead the team to a 27-14 win over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. While speaking with reporters after the game, Watson admitted...
Bleacher Report
Bears Fans Rip Coaches as Justin Fields, Chicago Collapse vs. Aaron Rodgers, Packers
The more things change, the more they stay the same for the Chicago Bears. Chicago may finally have its franchise quarterback it has long been searching for in Justin Fields, but it still can't figure out how to beat the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay won the latest edition of the rivalry 28-19 in Sunday's showdown at Soldier Field, improving to 5-8 with the victory.
Bleacher Report
Knicks' Jalen Brunson Defends Tom Thibodeau After Blowout Loss to Luka Doncic, Mavs
The New York Knicks fell to the Dallas Mavericks 121-100 on Saturday at Madison Square Garden to drop to 10-13 on the season, and while head coach Tom Thibodeau has been receiving plenty of criticism, Jalen Brunson was quick to defend him. "I know he's going to get a lot...
Bleacher Report
A.J. Brown: I Wanted to Make Titans 'Regret' Offseason Trade with Eagles
A.J. Brown went off against his former team Sunday, catching eight passes for 119 yards and two scores in the Philadelphia Eagles' 35-10 win over the Tennessee Titans. A.J. BROWN. 41-yard TD against his former team! <a href="https://twitter.com/1kalwaysopen_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@1kalwaysopen_</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsPHI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsPHI</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/3GGO7Ve30A">https://t.co/3GGO7Ve30A</a> <a href="https://t.co/H2xLp1MbrX">pic.twitter.com/H2xLp1MbrX</a>
Bleacher Report
Bulls Rumors: Nikola Vučević Contract Talks Haven't Gained Traction amid Lakers Buzz
The Chicago Bulls and center Nikola Vučević have reportedly made little progress on a potential contract extension. "I think right now with Vučević, those talks on an extension have not really gained any traction," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said Friday. Vučević is set to be an unrestricted...
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Draymond Green: 'Cool Gesture' for Fan to Match $25K Fine for Charity
Draymond Green said he appreciated a fan's pledge to match the $25,000 fine the Golden State Warriors forward received after the two had a verbal back and forth during the Warriors' game against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. "You don't see that happen," Green told reporters of the "cool gesture"...
Bleacher Report
Knicks Destroyed by Twitter for 'Embarrassing' Collapse in Loss vs. Luka Doncic, Mavs
The Dallas Mavericks embarrassed the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday in Madison Square Garden. New York led 32-20 after the first quarter and once held a 15-point advantage, but the Mavs destroyed the Knicks from that moment forward. They outscored New York 41-15 in the third quarter and led by as many as 32 points.
Bleacher Report
Knicks Rumors: Derrick Rose Trade Interests Mavericks After Kemba Walker Contract
The Dallas Mavericks "have interest" in trading for New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose, according to Ric Bucher of Fox Sports. Bucher noted that Rose and four first-round draft picks are among the trade assets the 10-13 Knicks can "dangle" on the trade market. The Mavericks are looking for guard...
Bleacher Report
NBA Twitter Praises Knicks for Beating Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers After Failed Trade
No Donovan Mitchell, no problem for the New York Knicks, who took down the Cleveland Cavaliers 92-81 on Sunday at Madison Square Garden to improve to 11-13 on the season. Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle led the charge against the Cavs. Brunson finished with 23 point, two rebounds, four assists and one block, while Randle added 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists in the win.
