College football bowl schedule for 2022-23: Games, dates, times, TV channels
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. That includes ...
New Russ Rumor Triggers Verbal Altercation in Broncos Locker Room
After a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Denver Broncos have hit rock bottom. Given the team's current state of affairs, there is plenty of blame to go around, from the coaching incompetence and faltering offensive line to the lack of separation from wide receivers. However, one issue that...
Eagles injury report: Veteran defensive lineman ruled out of game vs. Titans; DeVonta Smith, Zach Pascal updates
Five weeks ago, the Eagles made a trade to bolster their pressure off the edge of the defensive line, acquiring defensive end Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a fourth-round selection in the 2023 draft. However, the Eagles will be without Quinn when they take on the Tennessee Titans Sunday afternoon.
Eagles’ A.J. Brown proves a point against Titans in 35-10 win | Observations
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown was walking backward into the end zone with the ball in his hands after making a 40-yard catch in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans, his old team, at Lincoln Financial Field. Nobody was around Brown for...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Commanders-Giants inactives: Chase Young, Kenny Golladay sit; Darius Slayton, Mark Glowinski will play
LG Shane Lemieux (toe) — already ruled out. WR Kenny Golladay (illness) — was listed as questionable. CB Darnay Holmes (shoulder) — was listed as questionable. These Giants were listed as questionable, but will play: RG Mark Glowinski (back), TE Daniel Bellinger (eye), FS Dane Belton (collarbone), RB/KR Gary Brightwell (illness), LB Carter Coughlin (thigh), C Jon Feliciano (neck), WR/PR Richie James (knee), CB Fabian Moreau (oblique), WR Darius Slayton (illness).
Why Eagles’ A.J. Brown wanted to give Titans a ‘whoopin’ in Sunday’s win
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown ran toward the goal post in the north end zone at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday afternoon, looking to celebrate what he thought was a 40-yard touchdown catch. Brown, a former Tennessee Titans player, was playing against his old team for the first time since being traded to the Eagles and wanted to send a message to the Titans.
Jets squander huge chance vs. Vikings | Their road to the playoffs just got much tougher
MINNEAPOLIS – The defense played one of its worst games of the season. The offense played as if there was a thick layer of fog every time it got within 10 yards of the end zone. And yet with 1:19 to go, quarterback Mike White ran onto with the...
Giants’ fatigued defense holds on for tie with Commanders, thanks to spark from Azeez Ojulari
It’s easy to blame the Giants’ defense. After all, it blew a fourth-quarter lead, allowing the Washington Commanders to drive 90 yards in eight plays to a game-tying touchdown with 1:45 remaining Sunday at MetLife Stadium, leaving both teams feeling like the 20-20 tie was actually a loss.
What channel is Atlanta Falcons game today vs. Steelers? (12/4/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Score Updates for NFL Week 13
The Pittsburgh Steelers, led by quarterback Kenny Pickett, meet the Atlanta Falcons, led by quarterback Marcus Mariota, in an NFL Week 13 football game on Sunday, December 4, 2022 (12/4/2022) at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans can...
