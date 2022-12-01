Read full article on original website
Holiday Magic Comes to Life at Boston's New Immersive ExperienceDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Pooch Approved: 'South Shore Celebration of Lights' Promises Festive Fun For Everyone- Even Fido!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
A Magical Animal Adventure Awaits You at New England's ZooLightsDianna CarneyStoneham, MA
Developing: Murdered Couple Found Inside Home- Suspect at Large.Ridley's WreckageMarshfield, MA
Massachusetts town terrorized by a troop of terrifying turkeysMuhammad Junaid MustafaWoburn, MA
NBA roundup: Anthony Davis erupts for 55 points in Lakers’ win
Anthony Davis erupted for a season-high 55 points, four shy of his career high, and recorded his 10th consecutive double-double
Bleacher Report
Floyd Mayweather Wants to Purchase NBA Team, Says He Already Offered a Franchise $2B
Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s nickname is "Money," and he is willing to spend a lot of it to become the owner of an NBA franchise. Speaking at an event, the retired boxing superstar said he's "been working on buying an NBA team outright," and he, along with a business partner Brent Johnson, has already made an offer of over $2 billion for majority ownership.
Bleacher Report
New Trade Ideas for NBA's Top Contenders
The NBA trade market will soon heat up in a hurry. Every club has reached the quarter mark of the 2022-23 campaign, which is typically the point at which teams can trust the statistical sample size and use it to determine what degree of buying or selling should be done. Also, the date of Dec. 15 looms large in any trade discussions, since that's when most players who signed contracts this offseason can start being moved.
Bleacher Report
Imagining Victor Wembanyama on the NBA's 5 Worst Teams
Victor Wembanyama is a multitalented mystery box with a size-and-skill combo nobody has ever seen. He's the kind of skeleton-key prospect who could unlock greatness in any number of ways for any number of NBA teams. Some need him more than others, though. The clubs at the bottom of the...
Bleacher Report
Anthony Davis Draws MVP Buzz from Fans as Lakers Crush Wizards for 3rd Straight Win
The Los Angeles Lakers' strong run of form continued Sunday as they earned a 130-119 road victory over the Washington Wizards. While the Lakers are still only 10-12 on the season, they've now won eight of their last 10 games. Anthony Davis has been a major spark behind the turnaround....
Bleacher Report
Spurs' Gregg Popovich Out 2 Games After Undergoing 'Minor Medical Procedure'
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich will be sidelined the next two games after undergoing "a minor medical procedure" on Friday, the team revealed, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon. Popovich will miss Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans and Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns. He'll return when the...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Heat 'Willing to Move' Kyle Lowry amid 3-Year, $85M Contract
The Miami Heat are reportedly "willing to move" point guard Kyle Lowry in a trade, but finding a partner who would give them a desired return package may be difficult. Ric Bucher of Fox Sports reported Miami is open to such a deal but noted "at 37, and with another year left on a three-year $85 million deal, it's hard to identify a team that would take him on and provide the Heat with an upgrade."
Bleacher Report
Celtics' Jaylen Brown Proves He 'Can Play with the Best of Them' in Win vs. Nets
Jaylen Brown has quietly been one of the best players in the NBA this season. He got loud on Sunday. Brown scored a game-high 34 points against the Brooklyn Nets, leading the Boston Celtics to a 103-92 win. He added 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a career-high four blocks in the victory. He also didn't turn the ball over once.
Bleacher Report
Draymond Green Addresses Lakers Trade Rumors, Playing Rest of Career with Warriors
Draymond Green can become a free agent after this season, but he doesn't sound eager to leave the Golden State Warriors. In an interview with Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Green said being able to spend his entire career with one organization would "absolutely" appeal to him:. "It’s incredible when...
Bleacher Report
Knicks Rumors: Derrick Rose Trade Interests Mavericks After Kemba Walker Contract
The Dallas Mavericks "have interest" in trading for New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose, according to Ric Bucher of Fox Sports. Bucher noted that Rose and four first-round draft picks are among the trade assets the 10-13 Knicks can "dangle" on the trade market. The Mavericks are looking for guard...
Bleacher Report
Bulls Rumors: Nikola Vučević Contract Talks Haven't Gained Traction amid Lakers Buzz
The Chicago Bulls and center Nikola Vučević have reportedly made little progress on a potential contract extension. "I think right now with Vučević, those talks on an extension have not really gained any traction," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said Friday. Vučević is set to be an unrestricted...
Bleacher Report
NBA Twitter Praises Knicks for Beating Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers After Failed Trade
No Donovan Mitchell, no problem for the New York Knicks, who took down the Cleveland Cavaliers 92-81 on Sunday at Madison Square Garden to improve to 11-13 on the season. Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle led the charge against the Cavs. Brunson finished with 23 point, two rebounds, four assists and one block, while Randle added 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists in the win.
Bleacher Report
Knicks' Jalen Brunson Defends Tom Thibodeau After Blowout Loss to Luka Doncic, Mavs
The New York Knicks fell to the Dallas Mavericks 121-100 on Saturday at Madison Square Garden to drop to 10-13 on the season, and while head coach Tom Thibodeau has been receiving plenty of criticism, Jalen Brunson was quick to defend him. "I know he's going to get a lot...
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Draymond Green: 'Cool Gesture' for Fan to Match $25K Fine for Charity
Draymond Green said he appreciated a fan's pledge to match the $25,000 fine the Golden State Warriors forward received after the two had a verbal back and forth during the Warriors' game against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. "You don't see that happen," Green told reporters of the "cool gesture"...
