Floyd Mayweather Wants to Purchase NBA Team, Says He Already Offered a Franchise $2B

Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s nickname is "Money," and he is willing to spend a lot of it to become the owner of an NBA franchise. Speaking at an event, the retired boxing superstar said he's "been working on buying an NBA team outright," and he, along with a business partner Brent Johnson, has already made an offer of over $2 billion for majority ownership.
New Trade Ideas for NBA's Top Contenders

The NBA trade market will soon heat up in a hurry. Every club has reached the quarter mark of the 2022-23 campaign, which is typically the point at which teams can trust the statistical sample size and use it to determine what degree of buying or selling should be done. Also, the date of Dec. 15 looms large in any trade discussions, since that's when most players who signed contracts this offseason can start being moved.
Imagining Victor Wembanyama on the NBA's 5 Worst Teams

Victor Wembanyama is a multitalented mystery box with a size-and-skill combo nobody has ever seen. He's the kind of skeleton-key prospect who could unlock greatness in any number of ways for any number of NBA teams. Some need him more than others, though. The clubs at the bottom of the...
NBA Trade Rumors: Heat 'Willing to Move' Kyle Lowry amid 3-Year, $85M Contract

The Miami Heat are reportedly "willing to move" point guard Kyle Lowry in a trade, but finding a partner who would give them a desired return package may be difficult. Ric Bucher of Fox Sports reported Miami is open to such a deal but noted "at 37, and with another year left on a three-year $85 million deal, it's hard to identify a team that would take him on and provide the Heat with an upgrade."
Celtics' Jaylen Brown Proves He 'Can Play with the Best of Them' in Win vs. Nets

Jaylen Brown has quietly been one of the best players in the NBA this season. He got loud on Sunday. Brown scored a game-high 34 points against the Brooklyn Nets, leading the Boston Celtics to a 103-92 win. He added 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a career-high four blocks in the victory. He also didn't turn the ball over once.
Draymond Green Addresses Lakers Trade Rumors, Playing Rest of Career with Warriors

Draymond Green can become a free agent after this season, but he doesn't sound eager to leave the Golden State Warriors. In an interview with Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Green said being able to spend his entire career with one organization would "absolutely" appeal to him:. "It’s incredible when...
NBA Twitter Praises Knicks for Beating Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers After Failed Trade

No Donovan Mitchell, no problem for the New York Knicks, who took down the Cleveland Cavaliers 92-81 on Sunday at Madison Square Garden to improve to 11-13 on the season. Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle led the charge against the Cavs. Brunson finished with 23 point, two rebounds, four assists and one block, while Randle added 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists in the win.
