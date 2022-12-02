Farmers market Holiday Card contest benefits seniors

The Leroy James Farmers Market is hosting its fourth Annual Holiday Card Decorating Contest to benefit Pitt County senior citizens starting on Saturday.

The market at 4560 County Home Road will feature a special craft table from 10 a.m. to noon where visitors can decorate their cards. Participants also are invited to create cards at home.

Original cards can be submitted at the market through 1 p.m. on Dec. 10, or participants can email photos of them to larita.johnson@pittcountync.gov.

All donated holiday cards will be delivered by volunteers with Pitt County Council on Aging Meals on Wheels program to senior citizens.

Entries will be judged according to the following criteria: Originality, ingenious use of inexpensive materials, quality of the work, suitability of the title, and quality of the work in light of the participant’s age.

All entries must include a nice message to a senior citizen on the inside of their card.

First-, second- and third-place winners will be announced Dec. 16. Each winner will receive a gift card from Simply Natural Creamery.

The market on Dec. 10 will host The Holiday Magic Craft Fair from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus visit from 10 a.m. to noon. Parents and guardians may take photos to mark the occasion. Hot spiced cider will be served while supplies last.

Market hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Dec. 17; 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 23; 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 31; and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m on Saturdays, Jan. 1-31.

For more information call 902-1724 or visit www.PittCountyNC.gov/MarketEvents.

Health department closed

The Pitt County Health Department will be closed to the public today to give employees time to participate in mandatory trainings, Pitt County announced. Employees at the health department, 201 Government Circle, and its Environmental Health Division, 1825 Hospital Drive, will be participating in the training to stay current in their job roles. Normal business hours will resume on Monday.

Court schedule adjusted

Pitt County court officials announced that small claims court, all District Court sessions, and Superior Court will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday to allow for the swearing ceremony of Sheriff Paula Dance, deputies, court bailiffs and detention officers.

First appearances are scheduled to begin at 9:45 a.m. The Pitt County Clerk of Superior Court’s Office will open at 9 a.m. to allow the clerk of Superior Court, assistant clerks, and deputy clerks to be sworn in to a new term.