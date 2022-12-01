ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County Source

VIDEO: Buddhist Monk Attacked at a Nashville Temple

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

Detectives are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the five persons who attacked a Buddhist monk and robbed the Wat Lao Buddhist Temple on Old Hickory Boulevard in South Nashville Sunday morning.

The victim, who lives at the Temple, heard a knock on the door at approximately 9 a.m. Sunday. When he cracked it open, the robbers, who appear to be four women (one of whom was carrying a toddler) and a man forced their way inside and knocked the monk to the ground. He was held there while at least two of the women went through the Temple for several minutes and took cash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BriVd_0jUE95NI00 When the suspects started the leave, the monk saw that one of the women had a satchel across her body. He grabbed onto it in an effort to prevent her from leaving. The others ganged up on him until the female broke free (this sequence of events was recorded by a surveillance camera). The suspects fled in a silver Toyota van.

The robbery was reported to the MNPD on Tuesday afternoon. Anyone recognizing the robbers from the surveillance footage found is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

The post VIDEO: Buddhist Monk Attacked at a Nashville Temple appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
WKRN

1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Johnson City

The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a male suspect allegedly fired shots at officers during a foot pursuit. 1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Johnson …. The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a male suspect allegedly fired shots at officers during a foot...
YAHOO!

U.S. Marshals apprehend Memphis murder suspect in Columbia

United States Marshals have captured a murder suspect in Columbia who was wanted for a November shooting in Memphis that left a man dead. Kevin Fennell, 34 of Memphis was arrested in Columbia on Thursday in a joint operation by Columbia Police and the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force (TRVFTF), U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Tennessee Tyreece Miller announced Friday.
WKRN

Overnight shooting under investigation in Clarksville

A shooting investigation is underway after one person was shot in a parking lot in Clarksville early Sunday morning. Overnight shooting under investigation in Clarksville. A shooting investigation is underway after one person was shot in a parking lot in Clarksville early Sunday morning. Hundreds of toys donated to kids...
WKRN

Funeral held for murdered store owner

Man charged after gun, drugs found in downtown Nashville. Man charged after gun, drugs found in downtown Nashville. ‘We have got to do something’: State leader warns …. As the need for mental health services in Tennessee grows, the head of the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) is warning that they don’t have enough people to meet that need.
WKRN

Man fights woman over gas pump

After he was attacked, Monk Nom Lengslvath sat down with News 2 to describe the encounter. Tennessee lawmakers, Gov. Lee chime in on LGBTQ+ …. Tennessee Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) has filed two bills affecting the LGBTQ+ community – one that would outlaw children’s transgender therapy and another to ban drag shows deemed sexual in nature.
WKRN

Two of Nashville's 'Most Wanted' fugitives arrested

Two people on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list have been taken into custody. Two of Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives arrested. Two people on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list have been taken into custody. Report: More millennials are moving to...
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy