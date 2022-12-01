TCU on Saturday suffered its first defeat of the season when they lost 31-28 in overtime to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. TCU trailed for almost the entire game after falling behind 14-7 in the second quarter. It took a big fourth quarter comeback for for the Horned Frogs to send the game to OT.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO