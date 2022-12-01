Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
13 year old Fort Worth girl makes college historyAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Fed Ex Driver Arrested on Murder Suspicion of 7-year-old Girl. Her Body Found 6 Miles from Her Homejustpene50Boyd, TX
McDonald's is experimenting with a futuristic drive-thru conceptB.R. ShenoyFort Worth, TX
Police Identify Tanner Horner as the Murderer of 7-Year-Old Athena StrandLarry LeaseLake Worth, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Best 'College GameDay' signs from TCU vs. Kansas State
"College GameDay" is in Arlington, Texas, for the Big 12 championship game. Fans had their signs ready for the showdown between the Horned Frogs and the Wildcats.
voiceofmotown.com
OPINION: I’m Still Mad About Officiating Against TCU
Back on October 29th, WVU fell to the 7th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs by a final score of 41-31. The Mountaineers put up a solid fight against the undefeated Frogs at the time, but it was simply too little, too late in the end. However, while TCU was obviously the better...
hookemheadlines.com
Big 12 Football: 538 gives K-State a 40 percent chance to make the CFP
The start to the day around the college football landscape already saw some chaos ensure during the Big 12 football title game between the No. 3 ranked TCU Horned Frogs and No. 10 ranked Kansas State Wildcats on Dec. 3. The Big 12 Championship wound up being decided in overtime between previously undefeated TCU and the upset-hungry Wildcats.
saturdaytradition.com
CFB analysts reveal early picks for Fiesta bowl between Michigan and TCU
Michigan, once again, is in the College Football Playoff field. The Wolverines are slated to take on an “team of destiny” TCU squad that has only lost once this season – in overtime to Big 12 Champion Kansas State. Once the Fiesta Bowl was finalized, various CFB...
Kansas State Coach Makes His Thoughts On TCU's Playoff Odds Clear
Chris Klieman earned the biggest win of his career at Kansas State this Saturday, leading his team to a win over TCU in the Big 12 championship game. Ty Zentner kicked a 31-yard field goal in overtime to lift Kansas State over TCU. This weekend's game marked TCU's first loss of the season.
wbap.com
Kansas State Beats TCU For Big 12 Championship
The Kansas State Wildcats defeated TCU’s Horned Frogs 31 – 28 in overtime Saturday afternoon. That makes Kansas State the Big 12 Conference champions, and ends TCU’s perfect season.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to insane playoff decision
Both the USC Trojans and the TCU Horned Frogs lost during Conference Championship weekend, with the Trojans falling in a blowout and TCU falling in overtime, and it added plenty of drama to Sunday afternoon’s College Football Playoff selection as the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Alabama Crimson Tide hoped to make the field.
Sonny Dykes Sounds Off after TCU loses Big 12 Championship game to Kansas State
Hear from TCU Head Coach Sonny Dykes after TCU's 31-28 OT loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game.
saturdaytradition.com
Officials miss blatant call on crucial 4th down in Big 12 Championship
There was an interesting call that took place in the Big 12 Championship game. Officials didn’t seem to catch an obvious false start penalty on Kansas State during the first half. The Wildcats ended up scoring on the same play after the no-call. Kansas State QB Will Howard threw...
Yardbarker
TCU questioned over play calling in OT of Big 12 Championship
TCU on Saturday suffered its first defeat of the season when they lost 31-28 in overtime to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. TCU trailed for almost the entire game after falling behind 14-7 in the second quarter. It took a big fourth quarter comeback for for the Horned Frogs to send the game to OT.
KWCH.com
Local fans react to Kansas State win over TCU
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas State fans at Emerson Biggins in downtown Wichita celebrated the Wildcats’ Big 12 Championship game victory on Saturday. It’s the Wildcats’ first Big 12 Championship game since 2003. Ty Zentner’s game-winning field goal in overtime propelled Kansas State to a 31-28 overtime...
Thousands of K-State fans make trip to Arlington for Big 12 Championship
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As the Kansas State Wildcats prepared for the Big 12 Championship game against TCU on Saturday, loyal fans also made the trip. Thousands of K-State fans rode the purple wave down to Texas. Village Travel offered a Big 12 Championship Package. The bus left from Wichita on Friday. On that bus […]
K-State fans flock to Arlington for Big 12 title game
ARLINGTON, Texas (KSNT)- K-State football fans are ready to roll for the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday in Arlington, Texas. “What better time to be a Wildcat?” K-State graduate Cole Hickerson said. K-State plays TCU for a Big 12 title on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the home of the Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium. […]
Kansas Accidentally Put Hogs on National Football Scene
First meeting between Razorbacks, Jayhawks since 1906 in Liberty Bowl.
KWCH.com
K-State Victory Over TCU and Fan Reaction
Video circulating on social media shows the school's principal being overcome by students as he tries to break up the fight. Students took to the center of campus on Friday saying they wanted their voices to be heard. Veterinarians warn of disease impacting people, pets. Updated: Dec. 2, 2022 at...
It Looks Normal From The Outside, But This Texas Home Will Surprise You
Don't judge a home by its exterior!
13 year old Fort Worth girl makes college history
Fort Worth teenager Alena Wicker made history when she was recently accepted into the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine for 2024. The thirteen-year-old became the youngest Black person ever to be accepted to a medical school.
dallasexpress.com
Why Are Texas Leaves More Colorful This Year?
While Texas is not typically known for its fall foliage, this year, the autumn leaves have been particularly glorious in the Lone Star State, brightening the season in vibrant red, gold, and even purple hues. Cecilia Stariha, a current Dallas resident, told The Dallas Express, “Actually, the leaves were looking...
texasmetronews.com
Private Screening of Guardians in Arlington
WATCH GUARDIANS TRAILER – CLICK BELOW:. Tickets to the private screening on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 at Studio Movie Grill Arlington Highlands, 225 Merchants Row, Arlington, TX 76018, with red carpet arrivals beginning at 6:30 p.m., can be purchased here:. https://www.ticketor.com/appointedproductions/tickets/guardians- private-screening-250276#buy. Chason Laing is a professional filmmaker and...
koxe.com
Farrah Moser, 41, of Weatherford
Farrah Moser, 41, of Weatherford, Texas passed away on November 25 th, 2022. Farrah was born on December 13,1980 to Pamela Pierce and Jerry Wharton in Grand Prairie, Texas. She graduated Valedictorian of her class from Jacksboro High School. She went on to receive her bachelor’s degree from Texas Tech University. She married Shane Paul Moser on March 13, 2004, in Brownwood, Texas.
