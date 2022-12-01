ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

voiceofmotown.com

OPINION: I’m Still Mad About Officiating Against TCU

Back on October 29th, WVU fell to the 7th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs by a final score of 41-31. The Mountaineers put up a solid fight against the undefeated Frogs at the time, but it was simply too little, too late in the end. However, while TCU was obviously the better...
FORT WORTH, TX
hookemheadlines.com

Big 12 Football: 538 gives K-State a 40 percent chance to make the CFP

The start to the day around the college football landscape already saw some chaos ensure during the Big 12 football title game between the No. 3 ranked TCU Horned Frogs and No. 10 ranked Kansas State Wildcats on Dec. 3. The Big 12 Championship wound up being decided in overtime between previously undefeated TCU and the upset-hungry Wildcats.
FORT WORTH, TX
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to insane playoff decision

Both the USC Trojans and the TCU Horned Frogs lost during Conference Championship weekend, with the Trojans falling in a blowout and TCU falling in overtime, and it added plenty of drama to Sunday afternoon’s College Football Playoff selection as the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Alabama Crimson Tide hoped to make the field.
FORT WORTH, TX
Yardbarker

TCU questioned over play calling in OT of Big 12 Championship

TCU on Saturday suffered its first defeat of the season when they lost 31-28 in overtime to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. TCU trailed for almost the entire game after falling behind 14-7 in the second quarter. It took a big fourth quarter comeback for for the Horned Frogs to send the game to OT.
FORT WORTH, TX
KWCH.com

Local fans react to Kansas State win over TCU

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas State fans at Emerson Biggins in downtown Wichita celebrated the Wildcats’ Big 12 Championship game victory on Saturday. It’s the Wildcats’ first Big 12 Championship game since 2003. Ty Zentner’s game-winning field goal in overtime propelled Kansas State to a 31-28 overtime...
FORT WORTH, TX
KSNT News

K-State fans flock to Arlington for Big 12 title game

ARLINGTON, Texas (KSNT)- K-State football fans are ready to roll for the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday in Arlington, Texas. “What better time to be a Wildcat?” K-State graduate Cole Hickerson said. K-State plays TCU for a Big 12 title on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the home of the Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium. […]
ARLINGTON, TX
KWCH.com

K-State Victory Over TCU and Fan Reaction

Video circulating on social media shows the school's principal being overcome by students as he tries to break up the fight. Students took to the center of campus on Friday saying they wanted their voices to be heard. Veterinarians warn of disease impacting people, pets. Updated: Dec. 2, 2022 at...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Why Are Texas Leaves More Colorful This Year?

While Texas is not typically known for its fall foliage, this year, the autumn leaves have been particularly glorious in the Lone Star State, brightening the season in vibrant red, gold, and even purple hues. Cecilia Stariha, a current Dallas resident, told The Dallas Express, “Actually, the leaves were looking...
TEXAS STATE
texasmetronews.com

Private Screening of Guardians in Arlington

WATCH GUARDIANS TRAILER – CLICK BELOW:. Tickets to the private screening on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 at Studio Movie Grill Arlington Highlands, 225 Merchants Row, Arlington, TX 76018, with red carpet arrivals beginning at 6:30 p.m., can be purchased here:. https://www.ticketor.com/appointedproductions/tickets/guardians- private-screening-250276#buy. Chason Laing is a professional filmmaker and...
ARLINGTON, TX
koxe.com

Farrah Moser, 41, of Weatherford

Farrah Moser, 41, of Weatherford, Texas passed away on November 25 th, 2022. Farrah was born on December 13,1980 to Pamela Pierce and Jerry Wharton in Grand Prairie, Texas. She graduated Valedictorian of her class from Jacksboro High School. She went on to receive her bachelor’s degree from Texas Tech University. She married Shane Paul Moser on March 13, 2004, in Brownwood, Texas.
WEATHERFORD, TX

