STORM WATCH: Snow transitions into rain early Wednesday morning
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says snow will transition into rain early Wednesday morning. He says temperatures will be above freezing on Wednesday morning with light rain persisting until lunchtime.
Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Monday night into Tuesday morning
The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for the potential of accumulating snow between Monday night and early Tuesday morning. SETUP: Low pressure moving across the Rockies late Saturday into Sunday will track in our direction, pulling moisture in from the southwest. The low will track just to our southwest The post Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Monday night into Tuesday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
wtaj.com
Breezy & cold tonight, snow squalls possible Friday
Tonight a few flurries otherwise mostly cloudy and cold. Low temperatures will drop into the mid 20s with a wind out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. As we head into a Friday a cold front will be approaching. This keeps the clouds around and then the increase chance of snow showers into the afternoon. As the front moves in midday the winds will also pick up. The chance for snow squalls will be around early afternoon, so stay weather aware if you plan to be on the roads. High temperatures only climb into the upper 30s and winds will be breezy out of the southwest at 10-20 mph. Overnight the coldest air of the season moves in with lows falling into the teens.
Second round of heavy lake effect snow begins late Thursday
After the first round of heavy lake effect snow on Wednesday evening, another round of heavy snow is set to begin Thursday evening. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.
Winter is coming: First blizzard of the season set to drop snow across north-central US
The first blizzard of the winter season is targeting North and South Dakota as well as areas of Montana, Minnesota and Nebraska with a foot of snow.
Major winter storm forecasted to dump at least a foot of snow on West and Mid-Michigan while other areas can see close to 18 inches
A major snow storm taking aim at Michigan’s westside is forecasted to be a doozy as widespread lake-effect snow will blanket the region in over a foot of snowfall, while other areas may see close to two feet from now through the weekend, experts say.
'Freak Storm' Headed for Texas Could Dump Entire Season of Snow Overnight
The storm could impact Thanksgiving travel to and from the Texas panhandle.
WDTN
Rain and Colder Weather are on the Way
High clouds move in overnight. These will thicken ahead of moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole. Rain will spread in Friday morning after 5 am, and the first half of the day looks pretty wet. Rain will come to an end from west to east by mid to late afternoon as winds increase. A cold front then sweeps through, ushering in much colder air for the weekend.
Farmers' Almanac's extended winter forecast predicts freezing rain, storm tracks and severe cold - pass the hot chocolate!
According to the Farmers’ Almanac, winter-like temperatures are going to hit the United States much sooner than expected - and last a very long time
Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for the Twin Cities Metro and Southern United States Severe Weather Outbreak
Latest winter weather advisories and warnings across Minnesota and WisconsinPhoto byNational Weather Service Twin Cities. 8:30 PM UPDATE, Monday, November 28th - The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has upgraded the Winter Weather Advisory across the Twin Cities Metro to a Winter Storm Warning from 5 AM to 6 PM CST on Tuesday for 4-7” of snow. The Winter Storm Warning is in place for the following counties: Hennepin, Ramsey, Washington, Carver, Scott, Dakota, Polk, Barron, and St. Croix.
Massive storm to lash Southern California with three days of rain and snow
Southern California braces for the season's first significant winter storm, which is expected to bring rain, mountain snow and gusts.
NBC New York
Worst Snow Storm in 8 Years Dumps 80 Inches Upstate; NY Emergency Declared
Federal aid is coming to parts of western and northern New York to expedite cleanup efforts after a monster storm dumped up to 7 feet of snow on the Buffalo area over a days-long siege that finally appears to have ended. The emergency declaration authorizes the Department of Homeland Security...
NBCMontana
Avalanche danger moderate on Gallatin National Forest, could rise if snow continues
MISSOULA, Mont. — Avalanche danger is moderate on Gallatin National Forest, though the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center notes danger could rise in the Lionhead area if it snows more than expected. Here is the Gallatin National Forest's forecast for Wednesday:. There is 1-2” of new snow and more...
Southern US States Face Severe Storm Risks as Snow Moves In
A strong storm system is ushering in winter weather across the United States that week with some of the southern states expected to see accumulating snowfalls. Additionally, some of these areas expecting marked snowfalls are facing severe storm conditions. Especially as an arctic chill flies in with the accumulations. Weather...
Looming storm could deliver snow from New Mexico to Maine this week
The first widespread snowfall of the season east of the Rockies could occur this week and cover a 2,000-mile stretch of the United States, AccuWeather forecasters say. Soon after a colder weather pattern more typical of December develops over much of the United States, at least one storm with snow will gather moisture over the southern Rockies and Plains, travel northeastward through the Heartland and eventually reach the Northeast this week, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Fall Storm Could Bring First Major Snowfall to Northeast US
Days after Hurricane Nicole slammed regions across Florida, yet another fall storm could potentially bring significant precipitation to the U.S. Multiple states throughout the north and southeastern U.S. impacted by the storm could see their first measurable snowfalls of the season. Southern States to See Another Cold Weather Event. The...
iheart.com
Historic Winter Storm Buries Northwestern New York With Over 6 Feet Of Snow
A historic lake-effect winter storm continues to dump heavy snow across northwestern New York after burying the region in several feet of snow over the past two days. Two locations reported snowfall totals above six feet. Orchard Park, where the NFL's Buffalo Bills play, recorded 77 inches of snow, while snowfall totals in Natural Bridge measured 72.3 inches.
CBS New York
First Alert Weather: Red Alert Wednesday for strong winds and rain
NEW YORK - The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Here's what to expect: There's no worries in the early part of the morning. It'll be rainy late Wednesday morning through the middle-to-late afternoon hours, with pockets of heavy rain around the area. A wind advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. Winds pick up through midday, peaking late Wednesday afternoon, with gusts 40-50 mph. Temperatures will be milder Wednesday than they were Tuesday, with highs in the upper 50s. Wednesday night, there will be early showers east. Winds will still be gusty, and turning colder. Lows will be in the 30s, with 20s inland, and wind chills in the 20s, with teens inland. Thursday will be sunny, brisk and blustery. Highs will be in the 40s, with wind chills in the 30s.
natureworldnews.com
Potential Storm Could Bring Heavy Rain and Snow to Eastern US, Affecting Thanksgiving
As many Americans prepared their travel for the 2022 Thanksgiving, the latest forecast revealed that a developing storm could bring heavy rain and snow in portions of the Eastern United States, causing it to affect the Thanksgiving. With just over a week before the much-awaited Thanksgiving, many have been preparing...
Snowstorm with frigid temperatures impacting about 20 states this week, winter weather forecast says
Icy roads could be a problem as some of the first snowflakes of the season fall across a large swath of the country.
