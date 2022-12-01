ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit foundation announces $1.36M for local recreational groups

DETROIT – The William Davidson Foundation announced a pair of grants for local recreational groups at Sunday’s Pistons game. The Metro Detroit foundation, founded by the former Detroit Pistons owner, William Davidson, announced a pair of grants totaling $1.36 million in honor of their late founder’s 100th birthday at the Pistons-Grizzlies game on Sunday.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

4 holiday gifts you can only get in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Tree Town has tons of small businesses helping shoppers find the perfect holiday gifts for friends, family, coworkers and other loved ones. It can be hard finding the right gift, and even more difficult to find one that is special. Here are four gifts unique to...
ANN ARBOR, MI
US 103.1

You Could Own This 4-Bedroom Detroit Home For Just $250,000

As the Morningside neighborhood on the Eastside of Detroit goes through renovations, the area has become more desirable, meaning the housing market in this area is rising as well. This four-bedroom home has a beautiful exterior, amazing interior, and other amenities to make every dollar worth it. Roland Walker, better...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s which warming centers are operating around Ann Arbor this winter

ANN ARBOR – With temperatures dropping, and both snow and rain on the way, warming centers have opened their doors for Ann Arborites needing shelter. Several local churches, organizations and nonprofits are offering their spaces as daytime warming shelters. No pre-registration is necessary. Here’s where they can be found:...
ANN ARBOR, MI
US 103.1

Look Around The Old Abandoned Belle Isle Zoo In Detroit

It sat abandoned for a bit of time, and nature did what it does best when humans stay away, and she reclaimed the area. The Belle Isle Zoo in Detroit closed its doors in 2004 due to budget cuts. While it sat empty for a long slate of time, it didn't mean people didn't get curious and explore the old zoo.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit shop serving up a cup of Joe with love

When you first walk in, you may think the Gathering Coffee Company is just another coffee house, but it isn’t, and, the writing’s on the walls. “Alone is nothing that you are,” said, Emily Steffen, owner of the Gathering Coffee Company. This is a passage written on the walls of her business and a term she says she’s used since college, not knowing one day it would be the mission statement for her coffee shop, “I wanted to create a very intentional space with the community that incorporated both art, storyelling, the concept of gathering together over a product that has no time frame,” Steffen told “Live in the D’s,” April Morton. That product she says is coffee, and unlike a meal that once it’s eaten you get up and leave, typically when enjoying a cup of coffee with someone, you stay awhile, and are more engaged, even with those you may not know. That’s a space she says is important to have in our community. “That is why we exist, that’s why we’re here to be better, to grow and to have the community be the one who’s writing our story and we’re just listening and advocating for that and constantly changing with the community, with ourselves and just with everything we’re going through right now,” Steffen said.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Dearborn church to host 50th anniversary Boar's Head Festival

Cherry Hill Presbyterian Church in Dearborn will host performances of the Boar's Head Festival play this weekend. The 50th-anniversary showcase will feature the Vanguard Voices choral ensemble and the Dearborn Chamber Orchestra. The Boar's Head Festival, a Christmas ceremony dating to medieval England, typically featured a feast of roasted boar's head. Slaying a...
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

Archbishop of Detroit dedicates new additions to Solanus Casey Center

Detroit — The Solanus Casey Center celebrated its 20th anniversary Saturday morning with about 100 members of its congregation and the Archbishop of Detroit, who dedicated a new gift shop, cafe, confessionals, office space and reception atrium at the center. The Solanus Casey Center is a pilgrimage place on...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Full video: Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passes through Metro Detroit

For the first time in three years, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passed through Metro Detroit. Local 4 cameras were rolling Thursday (Dec. 1, 2022) night as a crowd gathered to see the train roll through. The train returned to the rails this season following virtual concerts during the pandemic...
wcsx.com

Beloved Michigan Jewelry and Gift Shop Closing After 24 Years

Christmas is here, and that means lots of Christmas shopping in Michigan, but some stores are celebrating their final holiday season. It’s always bittersweet when a local Michigan store closes after many years in business. On one hand, it’s nice that the community supported that shop for so many years, and I’m sure many good memories were made. On the other, it’s sad to see a local establishment close.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock buys shuttered boutique hotel on Detroit riverfront

Dan Gilbert's real estate firm this week bought a recently closed boutique hotel on Detroit's east riverfront, near other buildings the firm recently purchased. The 109-room Roberts Riverwalk Hotel, 1000 River Place Drive, once known as the Omni Detroit Hotel at River Place, was sold Thursday to Bedrock for an undisclosed price, according to Damon Jordan of The Swearingum Group, the principal broker for the seller.
DETROIT, MI

