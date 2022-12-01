ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moss Bluff, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GATOR 99.5

Once Was Inc & Troop D Present Inaugural Calcasieu Christmas

Seasons greetings from Once Was Inc., and Louisiana Troop! The Christmas holidays are here and Once Was Inc is ready to celebrate our area Veterans with free hams and toys! The Veterans community outreach nonprofit was launched in 2018 by husband and wife Petty Officer Michael Edmond (DJ Navy Vet) and his wife, longtime educator Racquel Edmond. The military couple's mission is to assist Veterans by connecting them to resources and services available at military facilities.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles World AIDS Day Commemoration Event

World AIDS Day takes place on December 1 and the Comprehensive Care Clinic of Southwest Louisiana at 425 Kingsley Street in Lake Charles, is hosting a commemoration. This event is free and open to everyone in the community concerned about their health. Healthcare professionals and guest speakers will be on...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

CC’s Coffee Closes Country Club Store Permanently In Lake Charles

Another Lake Charles business has announced that they are closing permanently. This time it's CC’s Coffee House, a Louisiana-based Community Coffee chain located in the newly constructed storefront at 2285 Country Club Rd. There is a note to customers posted on Facebook and on the front door from the owner, Java Pokes, explaining why to the local coffee shop is closing its doors.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Crumbl Cookies Is Officially Opening In Lake Charles!

Always trust a man who loves to eat, especially cookies! My co-worker Buddy Russ spotted a Crumbl Cookies truck in Lake Charles a few weeks ago and did a post on his suspicions about their visit. Granted their trucks aren't hard to miss because they're pink, but that's beside the point! Russ and his close relationship with sweets paid off in a big way and lead him to discover the folks from Crumbl might have been doing more than just visiting SWLA.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Stores At The Prien Lake Mall In Lake Charles We Miss [PHOTOS]

The Prien Lake Mall has changed over the decades. So many stores have come and gone since the 80s and 90s like the big department stores White House, Sears, and Montgomery Wards. There used to be a K&B Drug store at the mall too! If you have lived in Lake Charles long enough, your probably trying to think of all the stores that you went to back in the day.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Update On October 13 Homicide In Lake Charles

KPLC reports an update on a homicide that took place in October. Christopher Ardoin, a 31-year resident of Lake Charles was killed by Lake Charles Police Officer on Thursday, October 13, 2022. The incident took place in the morning hours near Ardoin's residence located on 7th Street after officers responded to a 911 call.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

RNR Tire Express Lake Charles Black Friday Sale 2022

Happy holidays from the entire crew at RNR Tire Express (2870 Derick Drive)in Lake Charles!. Today is the biggest shopping day of the year, Black Friday and yes, the folks at RNR Tire Express have a major sale in progress for all their customers. Today and tomorrow, you don't need money to get started on anything in the store!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Rodney Carrington Headed to Beaumont, Texas In January

Need to laugh a little bit? How about a lot? Then make your plans to see one of the funniest comedians out there, Rodney Carrington. Carrington, who is 53 years old, resides in Tulsa, Oklahoma but is originally from Longview, Texas. He started his career in comedy over 25 years ago when he released his first album in 1998 called Hangin' With Rodney.
BEAUMONT, TX
GATOR 99.5

New Movies In Lake Charles Theaters This Thanksgiving

1. DEVOTION (PG-13) The inspirational true story of Jesse Brown, the first Black aviator in U.S. Navy history, and his enduring friendship with fellow fighter pilot Tom Hudner. Helping to turn the tide in the most brutal battle in the Korean War, their heroic sacrifices ultimately make them the Navy's most celebrated wingmen.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Jeff Foxworthy Coming Back To Lake Charles in January 2023

Funny man Jeff Foxworthy is coming back to Southwest Louisiana and will perform in Lake Charles in January of 2023 to start your new year off right. Jeff Foxworthy is one of the most well-known comedians in the world. He is known for his "You might be a redneck" jokes and that is what launched his career. Since then, Jeff has appeared in many comedy stand-up specials.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Marlon Wayans Brings Comedy To The Golden Nugget

The hilarious, most out-of-control actors/comedians on the planet, are coming to Lake Charles in 2023! Marlon Wayans is bringing his insanely funny comedy stand-up routine to the Golden Nugget Casino Resort & Hotel. The youngest of 10 siblings and half are world-renowned comedians/actors, he had no choice but to be funny.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles, LA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy