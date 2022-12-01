ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Police Department discusses amber alerts, stolen items, and Sheriff's Department

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses amber alerts, stolen items, and Sheriff's Department . Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant...
Today marks one year since Wayne Mahar's final day with CNYCentral

After 36 years at CNYCentral longtime Chief Meteorologist Wayne Mahar gave his final forecast one year ago today,. Mahar, who joined CNY Central in 1985, built a legendary career in weather forecasting and television broadcasting. He was among the first TV meteorologists to commit to broadcasting the weather outdoors on CNY Central’s own Weather Deck. As one of the first full-time meteorologists in one of the snowiest cities in the country, Mahar was among the industry leaders who led local news broadcast teams to prioritize severe weather.
Strong wind in CNY, plus a batch of heavy rain to lake effect snow

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Get ready for another windy weather maker! This system will also bring a cold front with a batch of heavy rain. Then lake effect snow develops behind it. Let's start with the alerts. There are Wind Advisories for Onondaga County and areas west and north. High Wind Warnings for Jefferson County and the Rochester to Buffalo area. This is where the strongest winds will be.
First full week of December will neither look nor feel like it

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Are you a seasonal downhill or cross-country skier, snowboarder, snowmobiler, or a business owner that thrives on cold and winter weather this time of year?. Unfortunately the weather pattern we'll be in this week does not favor a lot of cold or a lot of snow at least as of Sunday evening.
Update on progress of State Police "Operation Hardhat" campaign

Syracuse, N.Y. — An update was given Friday on the statewide progress made by State Police on "Operation Hardhat." It's been an initiative since April for troopers to patrol work zones and ensure they are safe. It is in memory of Department of Transportation workers who have lost their lives to cars in work zones.
Camillus police asking for help identifying suspect in vape store burglary

Camillus, NY — Camillus police want to know who burglarized a vape store overnight in mid-November. Police shared two photos of a person in a mask and sweatshirt reading, "Please be nice to me, it's the law." Police say the suspect burglarized Camillus Vape on West Genesee Street on November 11 at 12:24 AM.
Syracuse will face Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl

SYRACUSE — Syracuse football will face Minnesota in the 2022 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. The game will be played at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 2:00 p.m. Televised on ESPN. The team shared the news Sunday. It's a rematch of the 2013 Texas Bowl, the Orange...
Bowl season wish list: Our dream matchups for SU's final game of 2022

Syracuse, N.Y. — Let the countdown to bowl season begin. From December 16th, 2022 to January 9th, 2023 fanbases will watch their team play for the final time hoping they walk off the field as a winner. For one fanbase the final game will provide a national championship and all the glory and publicity that comes with it.
Syracuse gets a big 62-61 win over Notre Dame, snaps 3-game skid

SOUTH BEND, IN — Syracuse men's basketball (4-4, 1-0 acc) surprised many in the college basketball world by taking Notre Dame (6-2, 0-1 acc) down to the wire Saturday afternoon and pulled off a much needed win by a final score of 62-61. Snapping a 3-game losing streak and starting off conference play with a huge W on the road against a solid ND squad.
