Syracuse Academy of Science to hold spaghetti dinner fundraiser for student lost in fire
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Academy of Science is posting publicly for the first time following the death of a student in a house fire just before Thanksgiving. Nezamiyah White was just 8 years old when she died in a house fire in North Syracuse on November 22. Her younger brother escaped, but a 76-year-old man in the home also died from his injuries.
Red Cross Real Heroes: Emergency Services hero Dave Hanson of West Monroe Fire
West Monroe, NY — Red Cross Real Heroes recognizes heroes in our daily lives that help to make a difference in our community. Dave Hanson has volunteered with the West Monroe Fire Department for 42 years. A job that has allowed him to do what he loves. Dave Hanson,...
Corning Museum of Glass to hold flameworking, glass-blowing demonstrations at Destiny USA
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Corning Museum of Glass is partnering with Destiny USA mall to give free glass-blowing demonstrations in the Canyon area on Saturday, December 3rd and Sunday, December 4th. Guests can see the demonstrations from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., according to Destiny USA. The demonstrations will...
Syracuse University to no longer accept cash for event parking starting next week
Syracuse, N.Y. — Beginning Tuesday December 6, Syracuse University said fans will no longer be able to use cash to pay for parking at campus events. The University’s Parking and Transportation Services department has transitioned to a cashless payment model in all University-owned lots and garages, SU announced.
33-year-old Camillus man dies after 18-foot fall from a tree stand while hunting with dad
Syracuse, NY — On November 26th, a 33-year-old man from Camillus died after falling approximately 18 feet from an elevated tree stand. The incident happened when Michael Rinaldo was hunting with his father in the town of Brutus. A medical examiner determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head due to the fall.
Syracuse Police Department discusses amber alerts, stolen items, and Sheriff's Department
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses amber alerts, stolen items, and Sheriff's Department . Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant...
Today marks one year since Wayne Mahar's final day with CNYCentral
After 36 years at CNYCentral longtime Chief Meteorologist Wayne Mahar gave his final forecast one year ago today,. Mahar, who joined CNY Central in 1985, built a legendary career in weather forecasting and television broadcasting. He was among the first TV meteorologists to commit to broadcasting the weather outdoors on CNY Central’s own Weather Deck. As one of the first full-time meteorologists in one of the snowiest cities in the country, Mahar was among the industry leaders who led local news broadcast teams to prioritize severe weather.
Strong wind in CNY, plus a batch of heavy rain to lake effect snow
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Get ready for another windy weather maker! This system will also bring a cold front with a batch of heavy rain. Then lake effect snow develops behind it. Let's start with the alerts. There are Wind Advisories for Onondaga County and areas west and north. High Wind Warnings for Jefferson County and the Rochester to Buffalo area. This is where the strongest winds will be.
First full week of December will neither look nor feel like it
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Are you a seasonal downhill or cross-country skier, snowboarder, snowmobiler, or a business owner that thrives on cold and winter weather this time of year?. Unfortunately the weather pattern we'll be in this week does not favor a lot of cold or a lot of snow at least as of Sunday evening.
Micron & Onondaga County officials address neighbors' concerns over chip plant in Clay
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. — Neighbors in Central New York got the opportunity Thursday evening to ask questions and raise concerns about the planned Micron chip manufacturing plant to be built at the White Pines Commerce Park on Route 31 in the Town of Clay. Micron announced it had...
Update on progress of State Police "Operation Hardhat" campaign
Syracuse, N.Y. — An update was given Friday on the statewide progress made by State Police on "Operation Hardhat." It's been an initiative since April for troopers to patrol work zones and ensure they are safe. It is in memory of Department of Transportation workers who have lost their lives to cars in work zones.
Camillus police asking for help identifying suspect in vape store burglary
Camillus, NY — Camillus police want to know who burglarized a vape store overnight in mid-November. Police shared two photos of a person in a mask and sweatshirt reading, "Please be nice to me, it's the law." Police say the suspect burglarized Camillus Vape on West Genesee Street on November 11 at 12:24 AM.
Syracuse will face Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl
SYRACUSE — Syracuse football will face Minnesota in the 2022 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. The game will be played at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 2:00 p.m. Televised on ESPN. The team shared the news Sunday. It's a rematch of the 2013 Texas Bowl, the Orange...
Micron continues to build relationships with CNY, some neighbors want more answers
Syracuse, N.Y. — Micron continues to help the Central New York community. The company most recently awarded the Museum of Science and Technology half a million dollars to continue to grow their exhibits and open up the first ever Micron related exhibit in June. This sponsorship wasn't the first,...
Bowl season wish list: Our dream matchups for SU's final game of 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. — Let the countdown to bowl season begin. From December 16th, 2022 to January 9th, 2023 fanbases will watch their team play for the final time hoping they walk off the field as a winner. For one fanbase the final game will provide a national championship and all the glory and publicity that comes with it.
Syracuse gets a big 62-61 win over Notre Dame, snaps 3-game skid
SOUTH BEND, IN — Syracuse men's basketball (4-4, 1-0 acc) surprised many in the college basketball world by taking Notre Dame (6-2, 0-1 acc) down to the wire Saturday afternoon and pulled off a much needed win by a final score of 62-61. Snapping a 3-game losing streak and starting off conference play with a huge W on the road against a solid ND squad.
