Pitt F William Jeffress Undergoes Season-Ending Surgery

Pitt Panthers forward William Jeffress underwent a successful surgery on his left foot.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers had been hoping to get forward William Jeffress back healthy from a foot injury he suffered during the preseason, but as time wore on his condition did not improve. Because the pain in his left foot persisted despite a lengthy rehabilitation process, Jeffress opted to undergo surgery. The program released a statement saying that his procedure was successful and that he is expected to make a full recovery.

“Will was having a terrific offseason prior to suffering the foot injury and we were hopeful that rest and rehab would enable him to avoid the surgery,” Pitt head coach Jeff Capel said in a statement. “When the discomfort in his foot remained following an extended time off, we knew it would be in his best interest to go through with the surgery. We expect Will to make a full recovery and come back stronger than ever next season.”

Jeffress was one of the highest-rated recruits Capel had ever brought to Pittsburgh, but he's young relative to his peers after graduating from high school a year early. Jeffress has averaged 3.0 points and 2.9 rebounds per game in 47 career contests - 20 of which were starts - in a Pitt uniform. He became known as a solid, versatile defender as well.

The Panthers anticipate that Jeffress will receive a medical redshirt and hold on to all three of his remaining years of eligibility.

