Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
Elon Musk says Apple has fully resumed Twitter advertising
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple is Twitter's biggest ad client, and has returned to advertising at its normal level according to Elon Musk — but it's still not clear if it ever slowed down ad buys. On...
Apple Insider
Google keeps trying to hammer on Apple for not adopting RCS
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — In a birthday post on Friday, Google continues to court Apple, trying to get it to adopt RCS. It's still not ready, not a standard, and not something Google is all-in on itself. The...
Apple Insider
How to get old apps for iPad that can't run iPadOS 16
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple builds products that last, and many users have iPads that still work but no longer can handle the resource-heavyiPadOS 16. Although it isn't obvious, there's a way to download old versions of apps that function on your iPad.
Apple Insider
OtterBox is out with new power banks for iPhone and Apple Watch
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — OtterBox has three new chargers to power aniPhone and an Apple Watch, with features that include nightstand mode and versatility as a car vent mount. The Power Bank with Apple Watch Charger, Multi-Mount Power...
Elon Musk's Call For 'Epic' Q4 At Risk As Tesla Reportedly Trims China-Made Model Y Production In Dec By 20%
Tesla Inc. TSLA has reportedly trimmed production at its China plant in December, casting a cloud on its performance during the final quarter of the year. What Happened: Tesla trimmed the December Model Y output rolling out of its Giga Shanghai plant by more than 20% from November levels, Reuters said, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The media outlet said the reason thereof couldn’t be ascertained.
Apple Insider
Apple's new patent countersuit against AliveCor aims to 'set the record straight'
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has filed another patent infringement lawsuit against AliveCor, one that declares itself to be the "pioneering innovator" that created theApple Watch ECG technology AliveCor uses. AliveCor and Apple have a history of legal...
Apple Insider
Apple tells suppliers to plan for shift of manufacturing out of China
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple is working to speed up its shift of part of its supply chain out of China, with supply chain partners warned to plan for increases in assembly in India and Vietnam. China is...
Apple Insider
Amazon's best Apple deals: $799 MacBook Air, $299 iPad, Apple Watch Ultra sale, $400 off MacBook Pro
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon's Epic Deals Event continues this weekend, with Apple devices in nearly every category on sale at up to $400 off. The Apple markdowns can be found on numerous Apple product lines, from AirPods...
Apple Insider
Flash deals: 16-inch MacBook Pro falls to $1,989, 1TB model $2,289
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — These weekend flash deals offer exclusive discounts of up to $510 off 16-inch MacBook Pro models in addition to $80 off AppleCare. The exclusive deals can be activated with promo code APINSIDER using this...
Apple Insider
Victrola Music Edition 2 review: Fill your small space with big sound
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Victrola's new Bluetooth speaker makes a strong showing, offering impressive sound quality in a small package, perfect for hanging out on your desk near yourMac. Victrola, known for its affordable modern turntables, has finally...
Apple Insider
Use GarageBand to remix Zedd's 'Clarity' on it's ten-year anniversary
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Musician Zedd walks fans through remixing his song "Clarity" using GarageBand in a newApple Music promo. "Clarity (feat. Foxes)" has been added to Apple Music in Spatial Audio on its 10-year anniversary. So, its...
Apple Insider
Daily deals Dec. 2: $500 off Pro Display XDR, 21% off Peloton Bike, 10.2-inch iPad for $299, more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Friday's best deals include $600 off LG 48-inch 4K monitor, 25% off Sonos refurbished speakers, 50% off Razer Kishi iPhone controller, and much more. Even though Cyber Monday is now past, AppleInsider still checks...
Apple Insider
Holiday Gift Guide: best stocking stuffer ideas under $20 for Mac fans
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — With the holidays fast approaching, here are some great value gifts for Mac users that you can purchase for $20 or less. The end of 2022 is coming up rapidly, and you have a...
Apple Insider
Amazon's $199 AirPods Pro 2 deal returns, AirPods Max drop to $439
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon's AirPods deals deliver the best prices this weekend, with AirPods Pro 2 back on sale for $199.99 and AirPods Max getting a new $110 discount. Black Friday pricing has returned on Apple AirPods...
Apple Insider
Cyber Week Apple deals at B&H end soon, save up to $600 on MacBook Pro, Air, Mac mini
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Cyber Week savings at B&H are about to end, with holiday deals on Apple's 2022 MacBook Air M2, 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro and even M1 Air. Save up to $600 and get free expedited shipping on thousands of items.
Apple Insider
Daily deals Dec. 4: $749 M2 11-inch iPad Pro, $600 off Sennheiser HD800S, Up to 50% off Garmin Smartwatches, more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Sunday's best deals include $400 off a 16-inch MacBook Pro, a Klipsch 3.1-channel soundbar system for $549, $159 Refurbished Shark Robot Vacuum, and much more. Every day, AppleInsider checks online stores daily to uncover...
Apple Insider
Best portable power stations to keep lights on & iPhone charged in an emergency
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Portable power stations come in many shapes and sizes. We've looked at a lot of them, and we've picked our favorites for a wide range of emergency and every-day needs. There are many types...
Comments / 0