Paradise, TX

Texas AMBER Alert: Child missing, in danger

By Julianna Russ
KXAN
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert Thursday for a missing child out of Paradise, Texas.

Athena Strand, 7, was last seen at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 Block of County Rd 3573 in Paradise, according to DPS.

Athena was described as a 4-foot tall girl with blonde hair and blue eyes, and she weighed 65lbs, according to DPS.

Officials said Athena was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt with white flowers, blue jeans with white flowers on the pockets and brown boots. She also has pierced ears but no earrings, and two red birthmarks on her lower back.

Athena’s location is unknown and law enforcement said it believes her safety and health are in danger.

Anyone with information regarding Athena’s location is asked to call 911.

KCBD

Sunday morning top stories: 7-year-old found dead after being abducted

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand from Paradise has been found. She was found two days after her father reported her missing. A FedEx worker has been arrested, accused of taking Athena while making a delivery at his home. The story continues:...
PARADISE, TX
fox7austin.com

Wise County Sheriff: Missing 7-year-old girl case transitions from search to investigation

Wise County Sheriff: Missing 7-year-old girl case transitions from search to investigation. For the past hour, investigators have been actively focused on a roped off ditch area about seven miles from Athena Strand’s home, but there's no information on why. The sheriff says the girl's family claims she left their home after an argument with her stepmother in the community of Paradise, 40 miles northwest of Fort Worth.
WISE COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

AMBER Alert issued for 7-year-old Wise County girl

PARADISE, Texas - A number of local law enforcement departments are taking part in a search for a 7-year-old girl who was reported missing on Wednesday night. An AMBER Alert was issued Thursday afternoon for Athena Strand, even though the sheriff doesn’t have evidence to indicate that she was abducted.
WISE COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Human Remains Found Near Area Dallas Firefighter Disappeared

An old bicycle and bones that may belong to a former Dallas firefighter who went missing five years ago were discovered by a man who was out for a hike in Rains County. On November 30, 2022, the Rains and Hunt County sheriff’s offices, along with the Texas Rangers, responded to a call to investigate the findings of human skeletal remains. The bones and other evidentiary items were located in Rains County, according to a news release.
RAINS COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Three Fort Worth officers, driver injured during pursuit, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Four people, including three police officers, were taken to a hospital after a car pursuit ended in a wreck in Fort Worth Sunday morning. According to Fort Worth police, officers saw a man revving his engine at about 2:30 a.m. on West 7th Street, "as if he was looking for a street race." Police said there was heavy traffic in the area with pedestrians and vehicles since bars had recently closed.
FORT WORTH, TX
klif.com

US Marshals Arrest Boyfriend of Woman Killed in Arlington

ARLINGTON (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The US Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested the boyfriend of a woman whose body was found in an Arlington parking lot in late October. Arlington Police said 44-year-old Jose Luis Moreno Castaneda was taken into custody on a probation violation warrant. He...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

7-year-old Athena Strand missing, last seen inside Wise County home

WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are searching for 7-year-old Athena Strand after her mother reported her missing from their Wise County home Wednesday evening.Strand's mother reported her missing around 6:40 p.m. Nov. 30. Police said she spent "about an hour" looking for her daughter before contacting the sheriff's office.Police said Strand was last seen near the 200 block of County Road 3573 in Paradise, Texas. She was wearing a plaid jacket, jeans and boots.Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Wise County Sheriff's Office at 940-627-5971.
WISE COUNTY, TX
Larry Lease

Police Identify Tanner Horner as the Murderer of 7-Year-Old Athena Strand

31-year-old Tanner Horner is facing kidnapping and murder charges in the death of Athena Strand.Photo byScott Rodgerson/UnsplashonUnsplash. Law enforcement confirmed they found the body of Athena Strand, a 7-year-old who disappeared on Friday night after disappearing on Wednesday. Police have arrested 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner who now faces aggravated kidnapping and capital murder charges.
LAKE WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Richardson police find 9-year-old Alex Mata

UPDATE: The Richardson Police Department has found Alex Mata safe and unharmed. RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Richardson Police Department is searching for Alex Mata, 9, after he ran away from home on Nov. 29. Mata is Hispanic, 4'05" tall, 80lbs, with brown medium length hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, shorts and sandals.Police said Mata left his home in the 900 block of South Coit Road near Spring Valley Road, between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. In the early morning hours of Nov. 30, police posted on Facebook that Mata was missing. They updated the post, saying they were still searching for him as of 7:50 a.m. 
RICHARDSON, TX
KXII.com

Denton County man reported missing found dead

AUBREY, Texas (KXII) - A Durant native who was reported missing from Denton County the day after Thanksgiving was found dead Tuesday. The Texas Department of Public Safety said 30-year-old Forrest Lewis, of Little Elm, was found dead in his crashed vehicle in a heavy brush area on FM-2931, three miles southeast of Aubrey, on private property.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Deadly shooting leads to Fort Worth police chase

FORT WORTH, Texas - A deadly shooting led to a police chase in east Fort Worth Wednesday afternoon. Fort Worth police said they found two gunshot victims in a field near Cobb Park in the southern part of the city. One victim died and the other was taken to the...
FORT WORTH, TX
WJTV 12

10 cities where millennials are moving – and 10 they are leaving

Millennials are increasingly putting down roots whether that is through buying a home, getting involved in their community or working with a local financial advisor to plan for the future. While less than 4% of millennials moved between states in 2021, new Census Bureau data shows that some cities in particular experienced significant increases and decreases […]
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

