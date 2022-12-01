Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star
Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
‘Mystery Road: Origin’ and ‘Elvis’ Dominate AACTA Craft Awards
“Mystery Road: Origin” dominated the television section of the Australian Academy of Cinema Television Arts (AACTA) Industry Awards, which were presented on Monday. The Baz Luhrmann-directed “Elvis” dominated in the film section of the Australian craft awards. The main AACTA awards with a focus on performance and talent will be presented on Wednesday. “Mystery Road: Origin” claimed four awards including best cinematography in television, best editing, best direction in television and best sound in television. The Bunya-ABC production is nominated for six more awards in the performance section. Internationally successful children’s program “Bluey” won the AACTA award for best children’s program for a fourth consecutive year. The...
Quentin Oliver Lee: Broadway star dies aged 34
Broadway star Quentin Oliver Lee has died aged 34 of colon cancer.News of his death was confirmed by his wife, Angie Lee Graham, who revealed that the actor and singer had died on Thursday (1 December).“He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful, and perfect,” she wrote, alongside photos of Lee together with his daughter.Lee played the title role in a US tour of The Phantom of the Opera. His other Broadway credits include the 2017 production of Prince of Broadway and the 2021 revival of Caroline, or Change.Graham remembered...
Royals Review
"We Saw Extraterrestrial Spaceships Spotted In Saturn’s Rings," NASA Scientists Reveal
All UFO and extraterrestrial fans are familiar with Dr. Norman Bergrun. He is a physicist, engineer, and former employee of NASA. His book reveals that huge extraterrestrial spaceships parked between Saturn’s rings pose a threat to Earth and the rest of the solar system. After 12 years as a...
Comments / 0