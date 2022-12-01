Read full article on original website
Traffic slows down around Lake Tahoe as snow continues to fall
"Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times," the National Weather Service warned Sunday.
SFGate
Sierra-at-Tahoe Ski Resort reopens months after rebuilding from Caldor Fire
TWIN BRIDGES, Calif. — It's a big weekend for a Tahoe ski resort with fresh snow and a fresh start. "We didn’t know if we were able to get here but now that game day is here, we are ready to go," said Shelby Duncan with Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort.
Calif.'s most recent volcanic eruption rained ash for 300 miles
Californians are accustomed to being battered by many of nature’s whims. Earthquakes, wildfires, droughts and floods are all regular visitors. Less familiar are volcanic eruptions like the one currently taking place at Hawaii’s Mauna Loa. But while that event feels worlds away, California’s own volcanoes are capable of violent fury — and have shown it off in recent memory. For 3 million years, Mount Lassen has bubbled and boiled beneath Earth’s surface. Rarely does it erupt, but in late May 1914 — 27,000 years after its last explosion — the beast awoke. Read more.
SFGate
'Off the charts': California hit with very high flu activity, among worst in US
LOS ANGELES — California is now reporting very high flu levels, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as the respiratory illness continues to surge nationwide. The CDC uses five overall levels, from minimal to very high, to measure influenza-like illnesses across the U.S. and its...
Terrifying sign posted at Hawaii’s notoriously dangerous Olomana Trail
Hikers must traverse a trail that has 150- to 400-foot drops on either side.
The Daily 12-02-22 ‘World’s most valuable’ pants may fetch over $1M at auction
For more than 100 years, the SS Central America sat at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. In the late 1980s, a private exploration group helmed by Tommy Gregory Thompson finally located its watery grave. The aftermath was a legal mess — though Thompson claimed ownership, several dozen insurance companies came forward to claim the goods and gold found in the wreckage. Thompson would later go into hiding, dogged by lawsuits alleging ownership of the priceless treasures still intact. Some of the treasures ended up in the hands of the California Gold Marketing Group, which is auctioning off hundreds of salvaged items in Reno, Nevada, on Dec. 3. The most eye-catching is perhaps “the earliest known pair of five-button fly, heavy-duty work pants believed made by or for Levi Strauss.”
SFGate
She Sold the French Laundry. Then It Became the 'Best Restaurant in the World.'
You’ve probably heard of Thomas Keller, the renowned chef and restaurateur who heads the French Laundry in California’s Napa Valley. And, of course, when it comes to essential Golden State cooks, there’s also Wolfgang Puck and Alice Waters. But what about Sally Schmitt?. The New York Times...
SFGate
California supreme court tosses gang murder conspiracy case
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The California Supreme Court on Thursday threw out the conspiracy-to-murder conviction of a gang member who used social media to applaud the killing of rivals during a San Diego gang war. “Being a cheerleader" isn't enough to show that Nicholas Hoskins conspired in the murders,...
SFGate
Distaste for Walker provides tailwind for Warnock in Georgia
MORROW, Ga. (AP) — It might go without saying that Democrats generally vote against Republicans. But in Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff, it can hardly be overstated how much Democratic voters — and others — are driven by not wanting Republican challenger Herschel Walker to be their U.S. senator.
