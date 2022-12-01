ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toby Keith Shares Health Update on Cancer Battle

By Lizzy Buczak
 3 days ago
AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 30: Toby Keith performs during the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival at Frank Irwin Center on October 30, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Toby Keith is sharing an optimistic update about his cancer battle.

In the first interview since publicly sharing his stomach cancer diagnosis last year, the country star assured fans that he was “getting back to fightin’ shape.”

“I need a little bit of time to just rest up and heal up,” he told CMT Hot 20 Countdown’s Cody Alan, noting his desire to return to the stage and live performances.

“It’s pretty debilitating to have to go through all that, but as long as everything stays hunky dory, then we’ll look at something good in the future,” he elaborated.

Well wishes poured into the comment section, with one fan reminding Keith to take it easy, writing, "Just get your strength back first. We want to see you out there but don’t want a relapse and getting your immune system down Toby! We love ya man! Can’t wait to see you again but please take your time."

The “Red Solo Cup” singer first revealed the diagnosis in June 2021, explaining that he was diagnosed six months prior.

Since the diagnosis, he made a handful of appearances, including his first performance at Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse in Lexington, KY this past November. For the impromptu show, he performed an hour long set with some of his greatest hits, including “I Love This Bar.”

He also attended the 2022 BMI Awards to accept the BMI Icon Award.

While announcing his diagnosis on social media last year, he gave fans a glimpse at his journey, stating: “I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner rather than later.”

Comments / 45

Diane Spray-Lowe
3d ago

Hope he will beat this and be healthy again . Can't wait till he is up and singing again . Everyone loves you and your music 🎼🎶. ❤️

Reply
39
Terra Baldwin
3d ago

Toby Keith is an amazing guy! I worked with him in Tallahassee and he is a giant teddy bear! After getting there, he went to see children, make a wish, rehearsal, helped us , show, and back on the road. Toby gives so much and we send him love, prayers, support, well wishes and want to see him put his boot in cancer's butt!!!

Reply
25
Carol Booker
2d ago

my mom is 92 and had stomach cancer over 10 years ago and is now cancer free. stay positive and you will get better. we are all praying for you, get better soon, please take care. God bless you

Reply
15
