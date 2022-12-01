Read full article on original website
World Cup Viewer’s Guide: Neymar expected to play for Brazil
DOHA, Qatar — Welcome back, Neymar, at just the right time at the World Cup. Neymar seemed healthy in training before Monday&
England reaches World Cup quarterfinals, beats Senegal 3-0
AL KHOR, Qatar — Like all great strikers, Harry Kane’s timing was perfect. The England captain got off the mark Sunday
Netherlands eliminates US at World Cup
Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory Saturday that advanced the Dutch team to the quarterfinals.
‘Sweden has a poverty problem’: the social stores offering food at rock-bottom prices
Proud and prosperous Sweden, with its famously generous welfare system and abundance of green energy, should – in theory – be better equipped than most European countries to bear a battering from the continent’s cost of living crisis. In terms of GDP per capita, it is the...
Polynesian pride: Three-day canoe voyage in mid-Pacific
RAPA NUI, Chile (AP) — The causes are worthy, the course is daunting – almost 500 kilometers (about 300 miles) across a stretch of the Pacific Ocean in a large canoe. It’s the Hoki Mai Challenge, which started Saturday in Rapa Nui, a territory in the Pacific that is part of Chile and is better known as Easter Island.
Russia rejects $60-a-barrel cap on its oil, warns of cutoffs
Russian authorities rejected a price cap on the country's oil set by Ukraine’s Western supporters and threatened Saturday to stop supplying the nations that endorsed it.
