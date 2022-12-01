Read full article on original website
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons Coming to Findlay Toyota Center
Frankie Valli, who came to fame in 1962 as the lead singer of The Four Seasons, is hotter than ever and coming to the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, AZ to perform on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Thanks to the volcanic success of the Tony-winning musical Jersey Boys, which...
Student Holiday Card Winners Announced
Sending cards is a wonderful tradition during the Holiday Season and we are pleased to be able to highlight and honor our student artwork. Instead of purchasing cards, we use our winning student designs. Each year we send out a call throughout Yavapai County for voluntary student submissions, and this...
CVUSD & CVEF Feed Families for the Holiday
The Chino Valley Unified School District (CVUSD), partnering with the Chino Valley Education Foundation (CVEF) Hungry Kids Project, the Chino Valley Police Foundation, and local retailers Safeway and Costco, were able to provide 20 local families with full Thanksgiving meals for the holiday. “We’d like to really thank the staff...
FrameTec brings manufacturing facility, 180 jobs to Camp Verde
FrameTec, a manufacturer and framing services company, announced it has commenced construction of its roof and floor truss and wall panel manufacturing facility in Camp Verde, Arizona. The 110,000-square-foot facility is expected to be fully operational by spring 2024, creating over 180 new jobs. FrameTec plans to expand its presence, building dozens of additional facilities across the U.S. in the coming years.
Arizona Family Jewelry Business Announces the End of an Era
Raskin’s Jewelers closing soon in Prescott. The entire stock of Raskin’s Jewelers is being liquidated. That’s not just diamonds and other precious stones, or men’s and women’s premium watches; it’s also fixtures, furniture, cabinets, engraving equipment, laser welder – everything in the building – ending a 76-year era in Arizona with the closure of one of Prescott’s premier downtown businesses.
Celebrating Prescott, Arizona’s Christmas City
During this time of year, our thoughts turn to all of wonders of Christmas and the holiday season. Prescott is Arizona’s Christmas City. This was done by a proclamation by Arizona Governor Rose Mofford in 1989. Prescott has proudly carried this title, and we have endeavored to live up to it ever since. A few years back Prescott was named one of the best cities in America to experience Christmas.
FreedomCore Pilates New Location is Open!
FreedomCore Pilates, Prescott Valley’s #1 pilates studio is now open in their new locations!. After almost two years on Florentine Rd, Jess Costa and her incredible fitness team have expanded into a new location in the Fry’s Shopping Center, 3140 N. Glassford Hill, Suite 101. On Monday, November...
Prescott’s Holiday Light Parade Winners Announced
The streets were full of onlookers at the 25th Annual Prescott Holiday Light Parade this past Saturday, November 26th, 2022. More than 40 floats and live entertainment meandered around the Courthouse Plaza and lit up the streets with festive flare. Five judges awarded the best floats in these categories based on creative decoration and most number of lights.
Bradshaw Mountain girls basketball falls in final minute to Williams Field
The Bradshaw Mountain Bears girls basketball team is still looking for that elusive first win of the season after losing a heartbreaker in the final minute to the Williams Field Black Hawks on the road Saturday afternoon, 39-36. With the game tied at 36-36 with 36 seconds left on the...
Family ending search for missing Flagstaff man in Mexico
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — >> Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. <<. The family of a missing Flagstaff man is planning to call off their search parties after his kayak was found abandoned Wednesday. Corey Allen disappeared during the Thanksgiving holiday after he and his wife,...
This Day in History, December 4th, 2022 – “The Grange”
It was just 155 years ago today, December 4, 1867, when The National Grange of the Order of Patrons of Husbandry was created. The Grange is the oldest group of Americans dedicated to promoting family and agriculture. Sadly, farming seems to be a dying art, as the Grange continues to lose membership for a lack of farmers. Still, the Grange made its mark in history, being involved in voting rights, and even prohibition. Today the Grange works to promote the Traditional American Family values, and agriculture as well. 155 years ago today, farmers got organized.
Cottonwood Christmas Parade and Chocolate Walk
Cottonwood invites you to attend the 68th Annual Cottonwood Christmas Parade and the 29th annual Old Town Chocolate Walk on December 3rd! ‘Tis the season to visit Cottonwood and explore all the festive fun!. 68th Annual Cottonwood Christmas Parade. Enjoy the 68th Annual Cottonwood Christmas Parade on Saturday, December...
Uriah Tenette’s big second half propels Prescott Badgers boys basketball to opening win
Sophomore Uriah Tenette came up big for the Prescott Badgers boys basketball team on Friday night just a week after finishing up the football season as he scored 40 points in a season-opening 71-61 win over the Mountain Ridge Mountain Lions on the road in Phoenix. Tenette scored 32 of...
Yavapai College Governing Board Approves Master Plan
The Yavapai College District Governing Board approved the College’s proposed Campus Master Plan at its November regular board meeting. The Campus Master Plan is a road map to help guide the next seven years of capital investments for college facilities. It incorporates the College’s Strategic Plan to determine where and when to invest resources at the campuses and centers to ensure our facilities remain a source of competitive advantage for our college and the communities we serve.
Lisa Tells Us How to Care for Holiday Plants: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott tells us how to care for holiday plants. Learn tips on caring for poinsettias, Christmas cactus, winter herbs and other seasonal plants, and so much more!. Check out more of The Mountain Gardener Podcasts and subscribe to the...
Verde Valley Homeless Coalition breaks ground for transitional housing
The Verde Valley Homeless Coalition broke ground for their new transitional housing development site on Nov. 22. This new structure, named the Friendship House, will be located off Main Street in Cottonwood and will consist of six individual bedrooms sharing a communal kitchen and living area. “We were expecting the...
New Owners Want to Transform Prescott Gateway Mall into Shopping Destination
In 2013, the mall was sold to the Tahani Group, and then later was sold to the Kohan Retail investment Group in 2018. That sales was for $8.8 million. The Prescott Gateway Mall has been sold for $12.2 million to ZL Properties, a privately owned LLC. Part owner Chris Lupo said a major priority will be to transform the Prescott Gateway Mall into a primary shopping destination for the greater community. He said he considers it to be a great property in a city with appealing potential and that he and his colleagues plan to enhance the experience for the residents of Prescott.
Nurse Practitioner Amber Bahm awarded for rural care
Nurse Practitioner Amber Bahm of the Community Health Center of Yavapai was awarded the 2022 Community Star Award for excellence in rural health care. A native of Nebraska, Bahm started her career in social work before switching to nursing and earning a doctorate to become a nurse practitioner. She has been working at the Cottonwood office of the Community Health Center ofYavapai for five years.
Just In Now Domestic Violence Incident Escalates to Homicide
On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 10:04 PM, Prescott Valley Police Officers were dispatched to the report of domestic violence incident in the 4200 block of Cypress Circle in Prescott Valley. Upon arrival, police officers encountered two gunshot victims, one of whom had succumbed to his injuries. The second subject/victim was initially transported to the Yavapai Regional Medical Center (East campus) and then airlifted to a Phoenix-area hospital for additional treatment.
