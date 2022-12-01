Read full article on original website
RFP Alert: DOE Transmission Facilitation Program seeks capacity contracts
The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Transmission Facilitation Program has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for capacity contracts whereby DOE will buy up to 50% of a new or expanded transmission line’s capacity for up to 40 years, and later sell that capacity contract to recover its costs.
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
FTX US ex-president reportedly seeks $6M funding to launch crypto startup
Just a month after the controversial fall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange and 130 affiliated companies, a former high-ranking executive is reportedly seeking out investors to launch a crypto startup. The ex-president of FTX US, Brett Harrison, is on the lookout for $6 million in funding to launch a...
Toyota secures funding to develop hydrogen fuel cell version of its Hilux pickup in the UK
Fuel cell technology involves hydrogen from a tank mixing with oxygen, which in turn produces electricity. Toyota says a fuel cell-powered prototype of its Hilux pickup will be developed at a plant in England. "Once successful performance results have been secured, the intention is to prepare the vehicle for small...
With $3M new funding, Egyptian startup OneOrder sets out on growth drive
Million, including $6.5 million working capital financing from financial institutions. Launched in March this year, OneOrder makes it possible for restaurants to order food supplies through its online platform, solving the fragmented supply chain challenges that lead to erratic prices, waste, quality issues, and storage cost. By using its platform,...
The US’s largest solar provider reveals its fleet of Ford F-150 Lightnings
San Francisco-headquartered Sunrun, the largest residential solar and battery storage installer in the US, yesterday posted on social media that its transition to electric fleet vehicles is under way with a photo of Sunrun-branded Ford F-150 Lightnings. Sunrun has a target of transitioning half of its vehicle fleet to electric...
The FTX collapse continues to unfold, BlockFi announces bankruptcy filing and Kraken settles a sanctions breach: Hodler’s Digest, Nov. 27 – Dec. 3
Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. BlockFi files for...
Crypto miners in Russia capitalize on the bear market by hoarding ASIC devices
Cryptocurrency miners in Russia appear to be unbothered by the ongoing crisis of crypto mining as the local demand for mining hardware has reportedly been on the surge in Q4 2022. Some crypto mining hardware distributors in Russia have faced a significant spike in demand for mining-designed application-specific integrated circuit...
LBank Exchange will list WAHED Token (WAHED) on Dec. 5, 2022
Internet City, Dubai, Dec. 1, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list WAHED Token (WAHED) on Dec. 5, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the WAHED/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 am UTC on Dec. 5, 2022. As...
Thai VC fund acquires troubled exchange Zipmex for $100M: Report
After weeks of negotiations on a potential buyout of Zipmex, venture capital fund V Ventures has reportedly reached a deal to acquire the embattled cryptocurrency exchange. V Ventures, a subsidiary of Thoresen Thai Agencies (TTA) public company, is looking to purchase a 90% stake in Zipmex crypto exchange, Bloomberg reported on Dec. 2.
Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital to acquire Celsius' GK8 in bankruptcy garage sale
Mike Novogratz-led investment firm Galaxy Digital Holdings has won the bidding to buy GK8, an institutional digital asset self-custody platform owned by Celsius Network — pending court approvals and certain closing conditions. According to a Dec. 2 blog post from GK8 and a press release from Galaxy, if the...
How to buy food with Bitcoin?
Bitcoin (BTC) is a dynamic monetary asset with the potential of being both — a commodity and a currency. For instance, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) classified BTC as a commodity, whereas El Salvador made Bitcoin a legal tender in 2021. So, does this make BTC a store...
Alameda Research invested $1.15B in crypto miner Genesis Digital: Report
Crypto mining company Genesis Digital Assets was the biggest venture investment made by Alameda Research, FTX's sister company and in the center of the exchange's bankruptcy. Documents disclosed by Bloomberg on Dec. 3 show that Genesis Digital raised $1.15 billion from Alameda in less than nine months. The capital infusion...
How to keep your cryptocurrency safe after the FTX collapse
The fall of the FTX crypto exchange forced many to reconsider their overall approach to investments — starting from self-custody to verifying the on-chain existence of funds. This shift in approach was driven primarily by the lack of trust crypto investors have in the entrepreneurs after being duped by FTX CEO and co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF).
XT.com lists TRI in its Main Zone
Singapore, Dec. 1, 2022 – XT.com, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of Trillant’s TRI cryptocurrency on its platform in the Main Zone. The TRI/USDT trading pair has been open for trading since Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:00 am UTC. In addition to the new listing, a $1 million-plus raffle event is being hosted by Trillant starting Dec. 1, 2022 and lasting four months. There will be four winners, one for each month, with each receiving a brand-new luxury sports car. Users will need to make a $500 purchase of Trillant’s tokens on XT.com or Coinstore, create a Trillant account, move their TRI tokens to their Trillant account, and stake them in the long-term, 52-week pool to qualify. For more details, please read the terms and conditions on the event page.
Bluetec Advances its WTIV Concept With Help From Wärtsilä
Wärtsilä is working with Texas-based startup Bluetec to bring a new lower-cost wind turbine installation concept to life. Like Allseas' clean-sheet approach to platform decommissioning, Bleutec’s Binary Marine Installation Solution (BMIS) is a full rethink of the turbine installation process. The company's intent is to provide an alternative to ultra-expensive installation vessels, and it is specifically designing for markets where the cost of shipbuilding is elevated due to cabotage.
The five flawed business models in Web3
Web3 has become a popular buzzword nowadays, which has shown promise but has yet to deliver value at scale. The industry unanimously believes in the underlying blockchain technology but is cautiously optimistic about the value created. One big problem with Web3 is related business models driving sustained monetization and affecting the daily lives of companies and users. Tokenizing everything and selling it is not as easy as one thinks; there needs to be a real demand for the generated supply. Creating, delivering and distributing value equitably is still being figured out. Let us examine some of the flawed business models which have failed or will fail eventually.
Margin trading vs. Futures: What are the differences?
Margin trading is a strategy that allows investors to buy more assets without using their own funds and borrowing funds from a broker instead. Margin trading in cryptocurrency markets is no different from traditional margin trading. Margin funding is considered a loan to trade a digital asset, where the margin is the money borrowed from a broker and the difference between the total value of the investment and the loan amount.
Opera Crypto Browser to enable instant NFT minting through launchpad
In an announcement sent to Cointelegraph, the firm stated that it has partnered with Alteon LaunchPad to let beginners in Web3 or the NFT space easily mint NFTs. With the integration, users will be able to access a feature that lets them drag and drop media files into the browser, which writes a smart contract and uploads the file into a blockchain, turning the files into NFTs.
