Roanoke, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thecarrollnews.com

Candlelight dinners at the Carter House

In case the initial seasonal saturation of mistletoe, Christmas carols and heaps of holly and jolly have inspired a longing for a candlelight Christmas dinner served amid sumptious yuletide decorations, the Historic Hale-Wilkinson-Carter Home Foundation has just the fix for beating the ho ho hums. The foundation will be hosting...
HILLSVILLE, VA
WSLS

Five more bands added to FloydFest 23~Forever lineup

FLOYD, Va. – Five more bands have been added to the already jam-packed lineup for next year’s FloydFest. On Thursday, officials announced the latest additions to the FloydFest 23~Forever lineup:. Leftover Salmon;. KellerGrass ft. The Hillbenders;. Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast;. J.R. Carroll;. Sexbruise?. These five new artists...
FLOYD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hermitage Roanoke Festival of Lights celebrates third year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - During this time when the days are shorter and it’s getting colder, it’s nice to see some light in the darkness. 2022 is the third year for the Hermitage Roanoke Festival of Lights. Louise Miller - the president of the Hermitage Guild - dropped...
ROANOKE, VA
NRVNews

Hagan, Judy Hall

Judy Hall Hagan, 66, passed away peacefully at her home in Christiansburg, VA on December 2, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, Frederick Nelson Hall, her mother, Martha Hyde Hall, and her beloved son, Kyle Lee Hagan. She left behind her husband, David Lee Hagan, sister, Carol...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

Late night visitor, a bear in Roanoke damages fence

ROANOKE, Va. – Unwelcomed guests are not always pleasant, especially when an animal gets close to your home. One lady in the Star City got one that damaged the fence. Mary Riles, who lives near the Roanoke Academy of Math and Science, said the incident happened Friday night around 8:30.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

65th Annual Salem Christmas Parade

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — The 65th annual Salem Christmas Parade has officially come to town bringing holiday cheer and the holly jolly man himself… WFXR’s own John Carroll. John Carroll will be lighting the Salem Christmas Tree and of course, Santa Claus will also be present. The...
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Candy Cane Express returns to Virginia Museum of Transportation

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s feeling like the Polar Express, matching the holiday season with train rides at the Virginia Museum of Transportation. The Candy Cane Express event is back for its 18th year. This festive holiday-themed event will be packed with activities, including photos with Santa, a face...
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville celebrates Christmas with Rotary parade

The Riverview Rotary Christmas Parade will take place December 4 at 5 p.m. This year’s theme, “Christmas Around the World,” will be bringing holiday cheer to all of the River District. The Blue & Gold Marching Machine of North Carolina A&T University, sponsored by Caesars Virginia, will...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

TV star Steve-O shows support for Roanoke Valley SPCA adoptions

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a unique, unlikely partnership between a TV star and a Roanoke non-profit for a good cause. Steve-O, who is performing at the Berglund Center on Saturday night, is joining forces with the Roanoke Valley SPCA to help bring awareness to their adoptable animals. While...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

LIST: Christmas parades happening in the Heart of Virginia

(WSET) — There will be four Christmas parades across the viewing area on Saturday. This parade kicks off on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The theme for this parade is "The Spirit of Christmas." The parade is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The Appomattox Christmas Parade. This parade is...
BEDFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Blacksburg’s Winter Lights Festival returns

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg’s Winter Lights Festival returns Friday evening with events for the whole family. “The theme for the parade is ‘hometown holidays’, so it’s just bringing everybody back together, spending time with your family,” Downtown Blacksburg Inc’s Executive Director Tracie Hughes said.
BLACKSBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

A mission for recording moments, events

Stavros “Stabby” Calos died in 2014 and after that, his widow, Margaret, decided to make the basement off-limits. The basement of the cozy log cabin, now within the city limits of Danville, contained Stabby’s darkroom and thousands of photographs dating back to the early 1960s. The black and white and color pictures, stored in plastic totes, captured myriad moments in the lives of Danville and Pittsylvania County residents— as well as the city itself.
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Holiday events in the area

(WFXR) — Christmas bells are ringing and there are endless events to get you in the holiday spirit. From tree lightings to live performances Christmas has come to town. Here is a list of events starting this weekend. Botetourt County: Tinsel Trail Fri. Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m. Fincastle Town Parade Sat. Dec. 3 at […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: Slyder’s Restaurant

HILLSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pull up or should we say, slide into this curbside dive in Hillsville appropriately named Slyder’s Restaurant, where you’ll be welcomed like family because it’s a family who runs this place. “We’re all family so we don’t have to hire,” joked owner Denice...
HILLSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Christmas on the Plaza to return to River District

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The River District Association in Danville is hosting Christmas on the Plaza again this year. Christmas on the Plaza will take place on Main Street Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Park Avenue Elementary School students will light the Christmas tree at 5:30 p.m. and...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

A single mom of four has a new home for the holidays

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The season of giving is just getting started and gifts are the talk of the town, but one family is in for a special treat. The Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County will be dedicating a newly built home to a local family on Dec. 10. The house will go to a single mom with four children.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

TAP offering free class on how to be a H.O.O.D Healer

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke non-profit is trying to build a city of wellness by offering a new class. Total Action for Progress, known as TAP, is hosting a free educational course Saturday at 10 a.m. It’s for anyone interested in becoming a “HOOD” Healer. It stands for Health,...
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Roanoke group will be giving away musical instruments; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The Feel Good Tour will be having its 8th Annual Music for Christmas giveaway program for kids whose families cannot afford a musical instrument. The group will be at its warehouse, Rent-A-Space, 4221 Valley Ave, Roanoke, VA. 24018, on December 3rd, 4th, 10th, 11th, 17th and 18th, from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m. One instrument per family.
ROANOKE, VA

