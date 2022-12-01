Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Festival of the Trees returns to Christiansburg for ChristmasCheryl E PrestonChristiansburg, VA
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in BlacksburgCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
This Huge General Store in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPaint Bank, VA
Music for Christmas will be presented by The Feel Good TourCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
thecarrollnews.com
Candlelight dinners at the Carter House
In case the initial seasonal saturation of mistletoe, Christmas carols and heaps of holly and jolly have inspired a longing for a candlelight Christmas dinner served amid sumptious yuletide decorations, the Historic Hale-Wilkinson-Carter Home Foundation has just the fix for beating the ho ho hums. The foundation will be hosting...
WSLS
Five more bands added to FloydFest 23~Forever lineup
FLOYD, Va. – Five more bands have been added to the already jam-packed lineup for next year’s FloydFest. On Thursday, officials announced the latest additions to the FloydFest 23~Forever lineup:. Leftover Salmon;. KellerGrass ft. The Hillbenders;. Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast;. J.R. Carroll;. Sexbruise?. These five new artists...
WDBJ7.com
Hermitage Roanoke Festival of Lights celebrates third year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - During this time when the days are shorter and it’s getting colder, it’s nice to see some light in the darkness. 2022 is the third year for the Hermitage Roanoke Festival of Lights. Louise Miller - the president of the Hermitage Guild - dropped...
NRVNews
Hagan, Judy Hall
Judy Hall Hagan, 66, passed away peacefully at her home in Christiansburg, VA on December 2, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, Frederick Nelson Hall, her mother, Martha Hyde Hall, and her beloved son, Kyle Lee Hagan. She left behind her husband, David Lee Hagan, sister, Carol...
WSLS
Late night visitor, a bear in Roanoke damages fence
ROANOKE, Va. – Unwelcomed guests are not always pleasant, especially when an animal gets close to your home. One lady in the Star City got one that damaged the fence. Mary Riles, who lives near the Roanoke Academy of Math and Science, said the incident happened Friday night around 8:30.
wfxrtv.com
65th Annual Salem Christmas Parade
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — The 65th annual Salem Christmas Parade has officially come to town bringing holiday cheer and the holly jolly man himself… WFXR’s own John Carroll. John Carroll will be lighting the Salem Christmas Tree and of course, Santa Claus will also be present. The...
WSLS
Candy Cane Express returns to Virginia Museum of Transportation
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s feeling like the Polar Express, matching the holiday season with train rides at the Virginia Museum of Transportation. The Candy Cane Express event is back for its 18th year. This festive holiday-themed event will be packed with activities, including photos with Santa, a face...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville celebrates Christmas with Rotary parade
The Riverview Rotary Christmas Parade will take place December 4 at 5 p.m. This year’s theme, “Christmas Around the World,” will be bringing holiday cheer to all of the River District. The Blue & Gold Marching Machine of North Carolina A&T University, sponsored by Caesars Virginia, will...
WSLS
TV star Steve-O shows support for Roanoke Valley SPCA adoptions
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a unique, unlikely partnership between a TV star and a Roanoke non-profit for a good cause. Steve-O, who is performing at the Berglund Center on Saturday night, is joining forces with the Roanoke Valley SPCA to help bring awareness to their adoptable animals. While...
WSET
LIST: Christmas parades happening in the Heart of Virginia
(WSET) — There will be four Christmas parades across the viewing area on Saturday. This parade kicks off on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The theme for this parade is "The Spirit of Christmas." The parade is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The Appomattox Christmas Parade. This parade is...
WDBJ7.com
Infinity Acres Ranch enabling adults with disabilities through animal-assisted learning
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Infinity Acres Ranch is a nonprofit that specializes in helping adults with special needs through its ENABLE program. Rick and Laura Steere started the program in 2012 after realizing there were no day support programs for adults in the area for their son. “ENABLE stands...
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg’s Winter Lights Festival returns
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg’s Winter Lights Festival returns Friday evening with events for the whole family. “The theme for the parade is ‘hometown holidays’, so it’s just bringing everybody back together, spending time with your family,” Downtown Blacksburg Inc’s Executive Director Tracie Hughes said.
chathamstartribune.com
A mission for recording moments, events
Stavros “Stabby” Calos died in 2014 and after that, his widow, Margaret, decided to make the basement off-limits. The basement of the cozy log cabin, now within the city limits of Danville, contained Stabby’s darkroom and thousands of photographs dating back to the early 1960s. The black and white and color pictures, stored in plastic totes, captured myriad moments in the lives of Danville and Pittsylvania County residents— as well as the city itself.
Holiday events in the area
(WFXR) — Christmas bells are ringing and there are endless events to get you in the holiday spirit. From tree lightings to live performances Christmas has come to town. Here is a list of events starting this weekend. Botetourt County: Tinsel Trail Fri. Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m. Fincastle Town Parade Sat. Dec. 3 at […]
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Slyder’s Restaurant
HILLSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pull up or should we say, slide into this curbside dive in Hillsville appropriately named Slyder’s Restaurant, where you’ll be welcomed like family because it’s a family who runs this place. “We’re all family so we don’t have to hire,” joked owner Denice...
WDBJ7.com
Christmas on the Plaza to return to River District
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The River District Association in Danville is hosting Christmas on the Plaza again this year. Christmas on the Plaza will take place on Main Street Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Park Avenue Elementary School students will light the Christmas tree at 5:30 p.m. and...
wfxrtv.com
A single mom of four has a new home for the holidays
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The season of giving is just getting started and gifts are the talk of the town, but one family is in for a special treat. The Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County will be dedicating a newly built home to a local family on Dec. 10. The house will go to a single mom with four children.
WDBJ7.com
TAP offering free class on how to be a H.O.O.D Healer
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke non-profit is trying to build a city of wellness by offering a new class. Total Action for Progress, known as TAP, is hosting a free educational course Saturday at 10 a.m. It’s for anyone interested in becoming a “HOOD” Healer. It stands for Health,...
cardinalnews.org
Roanoke group will be giving away musical instruments; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The Feel Good Tour will be having its 8th Annual Music for Christmas giveaway program for kids whose families cannot afford a musical instrument. The group will be at its warehouse, Rent-A-Space, 4221 Valley Ave, Roanoke, VA. 24018, on December 3rd, 4th, 10th, 11th, 17th and 18th, from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m. One instrument per family.
WDBJ7.com
City of Roanoke Christmas Tree Lighting to take place as part of Dickens of a Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sample HTML block. You can get in the holiday spirit by celebrating with WDBJ7 at the City of Roanoke Christmas Tree Lighting. It’s part of Dickens of a Christmas, of which WDBJ7 is a sponsor. The tree lighting takes place on Salem Avenue in the...
Comments / 0