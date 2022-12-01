ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Tickets on sale for 2023 Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo

By Dara Bitler
 3 days ago

CHEYENNE, Wyo. ( KDVR ) — Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo.

The PRCA rodeo will take place July 22-30 of 2023 at 1 p.m. Tickets are $23 and up.

“The rodeo consists of track acts in a fast-paced display of athletics, heroics and good-natured fun. Ultimately, the rodeo is about the people who make it great: the contestants, the announcers, the barrelman, and last but not least, the bullfighters,” CFD said .

Colorado Christmas light display ranked 1 of best in US

The Frontier Nights PBR team event will take place July 23 and 24 at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $25 and up for this event.

You can also buy armbands for CFD carnival , which will take places from July 21-30, 2023.

The concert line-up for CFD has not yet been released.

FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

