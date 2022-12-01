Tickets on sale for 2023 Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo
CHEYENNE, Wyo. ( KDVR ) — Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo.
The PRCA rodeo will take place July 22-30 of 2023 at 1 p.m. Tickets are $23 and up.
"The rodeo consists of track acts in a fast-paced display of athletics, heroics and good-natured fun. Ultimately, the rodeo is about the people who make it great: the contestants, the announcers, the barrelman, and last but not least, the bullfighters," CFD said .
The Frontier Nights PBR team event will take place July 23 and 24 at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $25 and up for this event.
You can also buy armbands for CFD carnival , which will take places from July 21-30, 2023.
