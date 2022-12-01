ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man arrested after lengthy search, one still wanted

SALT LAKE CITY — A 22-year-old man was arrested early Sunday after fleeing from a traffic stop. It started at 3:14 a.m. when Salt Lake City police said an officer attempted a traffic stop with a white SUV near 800 West, North Temple. The driver refused to pull over,...
Neighborhood concerned after bullet goes through home walls

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah—A gunshot through an upstairs window in Saratoga Springs was concerning to more than just one family Friday as others in the Hawks Landing and Fox Hollow neighborhoods said this had happened before and were asking for help so it didn’t happen again. In the latest...
Lehi building placed on ‘lock down’ after reports of man with a gun

LEHI, Utah — A misunderstanding caused a building to be placed in “lock down” after reports of a man with a gun Tuesday. According to the Lehi Police statement, they were dispatched to a building at 3300 N Triumph Blvd after a report of a man with an unconcealed gun.
Suspect in Wednesday’s I-15 shooting is named, moved from hospital to jail

LAYTON — A man who police say engaged in a shootout with officers on the Interstate 15 in Layton earlier this week has been moved from a hospital to the Davis County Jail. Michael John Buttel, 28, of Provo, was arrested for investigation of 21 crimes, including three counts of assault on an officer and six counts of shooting a gun from a vehicle.
Stray dog runs loose at entrance of Parleys Canyon freeway

SALT LAKE CITY — A stray puppy gave first responders a slow-speed chase on the highway entrance of Parleys Canyon Sunday. According to Salt Lake County Animal Services, the 6-month-old male Merle cattle dog was spotted on the 3300 S/Intersate-80/Interstate-215 interchange. On the Utah Department of Transportation cameras, first...
Two-alarm fire at commercial early Saturday under investigation

SALT LAKE CITY — A fire broke out at a paving company in Salt Lake City early Saturday morning. The South Salt Lake Fire Department said the call came in at approximately 1:30 a.m.. When crews arrived at the scene at R & R Paving at 580 w. 3410...
Two dead after crashing into parked truck

WEST VALLEY, Utah — Two people are dead after they crashed into a truck parked on the side of the road Saturday. Lt. Steve Beardshall with West Valley City Police Department said the crash happened near 3200 West and Parkway Blvd. where a box truck was legally parked on the north side of Parkway Blvd..
Millcreek man lights up neighborhood with the face of Santa

MILLCREEK, Utah — A Millcreek man is spreading Christmas cheer through tens of thousands of lights around his home, with the main feature being a giant face of Santa stretching from his roof to the yard. It’s the reactions from the kids that fuel Keith Jensen’s passion.
KSL+: The rise of respiratory viruses and COVID’s impact

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s not even winter yet, and the Centers for Disease Control has warned that the country is experiencing a resurgence of respiratory viruses, which are taking a toll on hospitals and children. This week, we talk to an instacare doctor in Salt Lake County...
Canyons School District quickly switched to remote learning after Friday’s snowstorm

SALT LAKE CITY — Friday’s early morning storm impacted multiple school districts across the Wasatch Front. Several districts adjusted start times and some even canceled classes. Enough snow had accumulated on the roads in Canyons School District to prompt officials to take learning fully online. 34,000 students, 50...
Snowplow drivers clear roads through back-to-back storms

BLUFFDALE, Utah — Snowplows have been going long before the sun came up on Friday morning responding to the latest snowstorm. Earlier this week, they tended to more snow. UDOT Region Two’s South Area Supervisor, Jake Brown, said workers were called in early Friday morning to start tackling the roads.
Winter storm leads to messy morning commute; schools moving online, delaying starts

SALT LAKE CITY — An overnight winter storm has led to several crashes on snow-covered and slick roads across northern Utah. KSL meteorologist Brett Benson says the strong but fast-moving storm will largely exit the Wasatch Front later Friday morning, but the intense snowfall and winds will leave their mark.

