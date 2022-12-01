Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Man arrested after lengthy search, one still wanted
SALT LAKE CITY — A 22-year-old man was arrested early Sunday after fleeing from a traffic stop. It started at 3:14 a.m. when Salt Lake City police said an officer attempted a traffic stop with a white SUV near 800 West, North Temple. The driver refused to pull over,...
KSLTV
Neighborhood concerned after bullet goes through home walls
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah—A gunshot through an upstairs window in Saratoga Springs was concerning to more than just one family Friday as others in the Hawks Landing and Fox Hollow neighborhoods said this had happened before and were asking for help so it didn’t happen again. In the latest...
KSLTV
Lehi building placed on ‘lock down’ after reports of man with a gun
LEHI, Utah — A misunderstanding caused a building to be placed in “lock down” after reports of a man with a gun Tuesday. According to the Lehi Police statement, they were dispatched to a building at 3300 N Triumph Blvd after a report of a man with an unconcealed gun.
KSLTV
Suspect in Wednesday’s I-15 shooting is named, moved from hospital to jail
LAYTON — A man who police say engaged in a shootout with officers on the Interstate 15 in Layton earlier this week has been moved from a hospital to the Davis County Jail. Michael John Buttel, 28, of Provo, was arrested for investigation of 21 crimes, including three counts of assault on an officer and six counts of shooting a gun from a vehicle.
KSLTV
Stray dog runs loose at entrance of Parleys Canyon freeway
SALT LAKE CITY — A stray puppy gave first responders a slow-speed chase on the highway entrance of Parleys Canyon Sunday. According to Salt Lake County Animal Services, the 6-month-old male Merle cattle dog was spotted on the 3300 S/Intersate-80/Interstate-215 interchange. On the Utah Department of Transportation cameras, first...
KSLTV
Two-alarm fire at commercial early Saturday under investigation
SALT LAKE CITY — A fire broke out at a paving company in Salt Lake City early Saturday morning. The South Salt Lake Fire Department said the call came in at approximately 1:30 a.m.. When crews arrived at the scene at R & R Paving at 580 w. 3410...
KSLTV
Two dead after crashing into parked truck
WEST VALLEY, Utah — Two people are dead after they crashed into a truck parked on the side of the road Saturday. Lt. Steve Beardshall with West Valley City Police Department said the crash happened near 3200 West and Parkway Blvd. where a box truck was legally parked on the north side of Parkway Blvd..
KSLTV
With so many kids sick, some Utah pharmacies run out of liquid Tylenol, ibuprofen
SALT LAKE CITY — As parents deal with sick children, some are also facing another challenge. Some common medications can be hard to find, including liquid Tylenol and ibuprofen. One Salt Lake City pharmacy told KSL TV that they’re out of those medicines for kids, and they’re having trouble...
KSLTV
Millcreek man lights up neighborhood with the face of Santa
MILLCREEK, Utah — A Millcreek man is spreading Christmas cheer through tens of thousands of lights around his home, with the main feature being a giant face of Santa stretching from his roof to the yard. It’s the reactions from the kids that fuel Keith Jensen’s passion.
KSLTV
KSL+: The rise of respiratory viruses and COVID’s impact
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s not even winter yet, and the Centers for Disease Control has warned that the country is experiencing a resurgence of respiratory viruses, which are taking a toll on hospitals and children. This week, we talk to an instacare doctor in Salt Lake County...
KSLTV
Canyons School District quickly switched to remote learning after Friday’s snowstorm
SALT LAKE CITY — Friday’s early morning storm impacted multiple school districts across the Wasatch Front. Several districts adjusted start times and some even canceled classes. Enough snow had accumulated on the roads in Canyons School District to prompt officials to take learning fully online. 34,000 students, 50...
KSLTV
3 vacant house fires spark in one week in SLC’s Ballpark neighborhood
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City firefighters were once again called to a house fire in the Ballpark neighborhood. That makes three fires at the same row of vacant homes in just the past week. “It’s the exact same cast of characters over and over and over and...
KSLTV
Snowplow drivers clear roads through back-to-back storms
BLUFFDALE, Utah — Snowplows have been going long before the sun came up on Friday morning responding to the latest snowstorm. Earlier this week, they tended to more snow. UDOT Region Two’s South Area Supervisor, Jake Brown, said workers were called in early Friday morning to start tackling the roads.
KSLTV
Winter storm leads to messy morning commute; schools moving online, delaying starts
SALT LAKE CITY — An overnight winter storm has led to several crashes on snow-covered and slick roads across northern Utah. KSL meteorologist Brett Benson says the strong but fast-moving storm will largely exit the Wasatch Front later Friday morning, but the intense snowfall and winds will leave their mark.
KSLTV
‘It was a dream come true;’ Utah football fans hyped up for another Rose Bowl
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah football fans are making plans for the Rose Bowl after winning the PAC-12 championship game Friday night. The Utes beat the USC Trojans 47-24. Many loyal fans celebrated the win by heading to the University of Utah campus bookstore to pick up more gear on Saturday.
