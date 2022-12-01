Read full article on original website
Heavy police presence near east Charlotte shopping center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A heavy police presence was seen near a business in east Charlotte Sunday morning. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was investigating a situation along The Plaza, not far from Milton Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
9 students charged following large brawl at North Carolina high school, police say
The brawl happened on Friday, Dec. 2, inside the local school. As Statesville officers arrived at the scene, they helped student resource officers with separating those involved.
qcnews.com
Clover man arrested in Belmont bank robbery
BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police charged a Clover man in connection to a bank robbery last month. Authorities arrested Joel Dyckman recently in Clover, S.C. They plan to turn the 40-year-old man over to Gaston County officials. Dyckman is also facing unrelated charges in York County. Belmont...
WSOC Charlotte
CMPD makes arrest after following transit van through east Charlotte neighborhoods
CHARLOTTE — A transit van weaved through numerous neighborhoods in east Charlotte while it was followed by several Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department cruisers around noon Friday. The incident started around 11:30 a.m. Friday, CMPD said officers were following a suspected stolen vehicle. Chopper 9 Skyzoom spotted up to seven police...
cn2.com
Rock Hill Police Investigate Early Morning Homicide
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police say its investigating a homicide from early Friday morning. Police were called to a house in the 1400 block of Archive Street for a welfare check on a male who was possibly injured around 2:28 AM, Friday, December 2nd. According...
WBTV
Concord traffic circle causing crashes, concerning residents in the area
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Some residents in Concord are saying their neighborhood has become a dangerous place to live. Not because of crime, but because of what some call a hazardous traffic circle that was recently installed. It’s creating havoc for drivers not familiar with the new road pattern, causing...
WSOC Charlotte
Gaston County woman turns scratch-off into million dollar payday
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County woman took a chance on a $30 dollar scratch-off. It paid off as she won a $3 million prize. Cathy Stroupe, of Bessemer City, bought a Fabulous Fortune ticket from Kingsway #5 on South 14th Street in Bessemer City. Stroupe decided at...
qcnews.com
Photo Mystery Solved | Rock Hill business finds long-lost treasure
A chance encounter or something more? Queen City News Maureen Wurtz shows us how a mysterious photo found at a Rock Hill business turned out to be a long lost treasure for one family. Photo Mystery Solved | Rock Hill business finds long-lost …. A chance encounter or something more?...
wccbcharlotte.com
Thousands Attend Christmas Parade In Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S. C. — Sights and sounds from the Rock Hill Christmas Parade. WCCB Charlotte is celebrating Carolina Christmas. On Friday night, it was Rock Hill’s turn to shine with a Christmas parade that has become a favorite for so many families. WCCB Charlotte was honored to participate in this year’s event with a parade float featuring on-air talent from WCCB News Rising and WCCB Charlotte News at 10 and 10:30 p.m.
WCNC
Man accused of killing another man in Rock Hill, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man was found shot to death inside his home early Friday morning, Rock Hill police said, and a suspect was in custody by the afternoon. Rock Hill officers were called to do a welfare check at a home on Archive Street, just off South Heckle Boulevard near Lige Street Park, around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 2. When officers arrived, they found the front door open and saw a man lying on the floor.
‘That was not him’: Ex-wife of man killed during Rowan County house fire says he was suffering mentally
The incident began at 12:38 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at a home on Mahaffey Drive in Rockwell.
WSOC Charlotte
Police: Rock Hill man found dead in home; suspect in custody
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a home. Officers said they responded to a house to conduct a welfare check on Archive Street just before 2:30 a.m. Friday. A 51-year-old was on the floor with gunshot wounds to his torso when officers arrived.
Man found shot to death on floor of Rock Hill home, police say
The Rock Hill Police Department has charged a man in connection to an early morning shooting on Friday.
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Investigate Fatal Shooting In Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide in Gastonia Friday night. It happened in the 3100 block of Spring Valley Drive around 9:30pm. Police say a woman was killed and a man is in custody. Police say there is no danger to the public.
Crash near Elgin leaves two injured with one air-lifted on Saturday
ELGIN, S.C. — Officials with the Kershaw County Fire Department say two people were injured in a crash that happened on Saturday near Elgin. Fire Chief William Glover with Kershaw County Fire Service said that firefighters responded to a wreck with a person trapped on U.S. Hwy. 1 near Stephen Campbell Road. Glover said the crash involved two vehicles and later added that another person was taken to the hospital by ground.
cn2.com
ChristmasVille Dedicates Mural To One Of Rock Hill’s Favorite Artist
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill’s ChristmasVille held its opening ceremony Thursday night. One of the highlights of the celebration was the dedication of the new Vernon Grant mural that decorates the sides of the Rock Hill Library. The Vernon Grant mural, which is apart of...
WSOC Charlotte
Atrium Health nurse help saves life of fellow passenger on plane
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Atrium Health Lincoln nurse, Kassondra Josey, was on her way home from Las Vegas when a fellow passenger had a medical emergency requiring her skills to be used 30,000 feet in the air. Over Texas, Josey was watching a movie when her husband nudged her arm...
860wacb.com
Catawba County Deputies Find Body Near Conover
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found Saturday afternoon. Deputies found the deceased person in a wooded area along Lee Cline Rd near the intersection of Eckard Road, just north of Conover. According to Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, the deceased person...
Photo Mystery Solved: Fort Mill business finds long-lost treasure of military family
When employees at Sunbelt Rentals headquarters happened to be cleaning out a closet, one of those moments came about in the form of a black and white four-by-six-inch photo.
Do we need a new bridge across the Catawba River?
If you’re in Mecklenburg County and want to head west — to Gastonia or Shelby, or to the mountains — you have limited options. The Catawba River is in your way. There are just four bridges connecting Mecklenburg and Gaston counties, and none along a 10-mile stretch between Wilkinson Boulevard (U.S. 74) and the Buster Boyd Bridge at the Mecklenburg/South Carolina line.
