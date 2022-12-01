Read full article on original website
Acclaimed Hill Country winery pours onto list of the world's 100 best for 2022
HYE, Texas — (CultureMap Austin) One Texas winery just landed on one of the most exclusive wine lists of them all. At an event held in Argentina's wine capital, Mendoza, the World’s Best Vineyards organization revealed this year’s top wine destinations for 2022. Texas' own William Chris Vineyards came in at No. 56, the only Texas vineyard on the list and one of only seven wineries from the U.S.
How Texas' drought is destabilizing home foundations
Extended dryness in Central Texas can have a negative impact on homeowners. KVUE's Pamela Comme explains how the drought could be affecting your home's foundation.
Drought situation improving across Central Texas
TEXAS, USA — If you've noticed recently, we've seen quite a bit of rainfall over these past few weeks, as we've had more moisture available as well as the necessary lifting mechanisms to make that happen. In fact, for the month of November, we finished well above our average...
State Christmas tree growers expect good year for sales, Texas A&M reports
AUSTIN, Texas — A newly released report from Texas A&M University states that Christmas tree growers are expecting a sales boost this year. However, prices are predicted to be up slightly due to the drought. Fred Raley is a tree improvement coordinator wit the Texas A&M Forest Service. He...
I-35 is one of the most congested highways in Texas, new data shows
AUSTIN, Texas — New data from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) shows that Austin has one of the most congested highways across the Lone Star State. According to the study, Interstate 35 is ranked third in highways with gridlock conditions. Rounding out the top five were the Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas, and Houston's Eastex, West Loop and Southwest Freeways. TTI also looked at truck freight congestion and noted that I-35 in Austin was ranked No. 1 in that category.
Fall is in the air, and in the leaves. Expert explains why
AUSTIN, Texas — Have you taken a look at the fall foliage popping up around Central Texas recently? That pop of fall colors in the leaves appears to be hitting its peak time this December. Experts say it almost didn't happen. So what changed?. It was actually a combination...
In after-hours notice, Gov. Greg Abbott announces another leadership change for the Department of Family and Protective Services
THE TEXAS TRIBUNE – After a tumultuous three years at the Department of Family and Protective Services, Commissioner Jaime Masters is out of a job. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that Stephanie Muth, a consultant and a former Medicaid director at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, will take over the top post in the new year.
Some CTRMA, TxTag customers charged late fees in error, refund coming soon
AUSTIN, Texas — The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority (CTRMA) said some customers should expect a refund after a vendor issue caused incorrect late fee charges. Keith Billington has two issues with TxTag and the CTRMA. The first issue is customer service. He said he couldn't get anyone on the phone at TxTag to update his payment information.
Texas DPS agents discover more than 50 undocumented immigrants in storage container near border
WEBB COUNTY, Texas — Special agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety discovered approximately 50 people identified as undocumented immigrants in a shipping container near the Texas-Mexico border on Monday. According to Texas DPS South Texas Region, officials with the DPS Criminal Investigations Division found a semi-trailer suspected...
Texas grid still vulnerable to extreme winter weather, ERCOT estimate shows
(The Texas Tribune) Texans could experience calls to reduce electricity usage — or even power outages — this winter if the grid experiences very high demand for power, estimates from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas show. Ahead of each season, ERCOT, which operates the state power grid,...
'It's so rewarding': Gov. Abbott, first family volunteer with Meals on Wheels in annual tradition
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the first family joined Meals on Wheels of Central Texas to hand out meals on Thanksgiving. The governor, along with First Lady Cecilia Abbott and their daughter Audrey delivered meals as part of their annual tradition with MOWCTX. The organization held a special Thanksgiving Day delivery instead of its regular deliveries and delivered to 500 homes of their most needy clients.
Herschel Walker, running for US Senate in Georgia, still gets tax break on $3M Texas residence
(The Texas Tribune) Herschel Walker, the former Dallas Cowboys running back and Republican candidate running for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, is slated to get a tax break on his $3 million residence in a Dallas-Fort Worth suburb — potentially running afoul of Texas tax law. According to...
Texas businesses looking forward to Small Business Saturday
GEORGETOWN, Texas — With Black Friday being a huge day for online and in-store purchases, it's the day after that local businesses look forward to: Small Business Saturday. Local small business owners and managers said the day isn't just about the deals but it's also a time for them to connect with their customers in new ways.
Child critically injured in pedestrian crash in Hudson Bend
AUSTIN, Texas — A child was airlifted to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after a pedestrian crash in Hudson Bend, near Lake Travis, on Wednesday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 4:40 p.m. at Hudson Bend Road and Beacon Drive. Medics conducted CPR on the...
