Texas State

Acclaimed Hill Country winery pours onto list of the world's 100 best for 2022

HYE, Texas — (CultureMap Austin) One Texas winery just landed on one of the most exclusive wine lists of them all. At an event held in Argentina's wine capital, Mendoza, the World’s Best Vineyards organization revealed this year’s top wine destinations for 2022. Texas' own William Chris Vineyards came in at No. 56, the only Texas vineyard on the list and one of only seven wineries from the U.S.
Drought situation improving across Central Texas

TEXAS, USA — If you've noticed recently, we've seen quite a bit of rainfall over these past few weeks, as we've had more moisture available as well as the necessary lifting mechanisms to make that happen. In fact, for the month of November, we finished well above our average...
I-35 is one of the most congested highways in Texas, new data shows

AUSTIN, Texas — New data from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) shows that Austin has one of the most congested highways across the Lone Star State. According to the study, Interstate 35 is ranked third in highways with gridlock conditions. Rounding out the top five were the Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas, and Houston's Eastex, West Loop and Southwest Freeways. TTI also looked at truck freight congestion and noted that I-35 in Austin was ranked No. 1 in that category.
Fall is in the air, and in the leaves. Expert explains why

AUSTIN, Texas — Have you taken a look at the fall foliage popping up around Central Texas recently? That pop of fall colors in the leaves appears to be hitting its peak time this December. Experts say it almost didn't happen. So what changed?. It was actually a combination...
Some CTRMA, TxTag customers charged late fees in error, refund coming soon

AUSTIN, Texas — The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority (CTRMA) said some customers should expect a refund after a vendor issue caused incorrect late fee charges. Keith Billington has two issues with TxTag and the CTRMA. The first issue is customer service. He said he couldn't get anyone on the phone at TxTag to update his payment information.
'It's so rewarding': Gov. Abbott, first family volunteer with Meals on Wheels in annual tradition

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the first family joined Meals on Wheels of Central Texas to hand out meals on Thanksgiving. The governor, along with First Lady Cecilia Abbott and their daughter Audrey delivered meals as part of their annual tradition with MOWCTX. The organization held a special Thanksgiving Day delivery instead of its regular deliveries and delivered to 500 homes of their most needy clients.
Texas businesses looking forward to Small Business Saturday

GEORGETOWN, Texas — With Black Friday being a huge day for online and in-store purchases, it's the day after that local businesses look forward to: Small Business Saturday. Local small business owners and managers said the day isn't just about the deals but it's also a time for them to connect with their customers in new ways.
Child critically injured in pedestrian crash in Hudson Bend

AUSTIN, Texas — A child was airlifted to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after a pedestrian crash in Hudson Bend, near Lake Travis, on Wednesday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 4:40 p.m. at Hudson Bend Road and Beacon Drive. Medics conducted CPR on the...
