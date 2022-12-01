ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey’s Birthday Posts Spark Engagement Rumors

By Marisa Losciale
Parade
Parade
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01n3Ic_0jUE5ceQ00
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco celebrated her 37th birthday yesterday, but that's not what has fans chattering online—it's what they saw in her and partner Tom Pelphrey's Instagram photos that have them making a commotion.

Cuoco and Pelphrey, 40, shared a few of their favorite photos from Cuoco's birthday celebrations, and what fans think they see in the photos has sparked rumors that the couple is secretly engaged.

Along with pictures of The Flight Attendant star's birthday cake, party decorations, and gifts, the two shared a snap where they struck the stereotypical engagement pose. With Cuoco's left hand draped across Pelphrey's chest, showing off what looked to be a flashy ring–and potentially a different ring from what she was seen wearing in other images–Pelphrey appeared to be holding something (like, maybe a ring box) behind his back.

Cuoco also seemed to tease the idea that Pelphrey may have proposed on her birthday–Nov. 30–in her caption, writing, "This birthday week has been so special…So many friends and family to thank and acknowledge the outpouring of texts, posts, prezzies, and overall making me feel incredibly loved. You know who you are 💖 and to my forever bud @tommypelphrey for being a true partner. I feel super blessed and, at moments undeserving. My 💜 is full."

While all of this is pure speculation, fans are ready to run with the idea that not only is the world expecting a baby Cuoco-Pelphrey sometime in 2023, but they could be getting a wedding too!

One of Cuoco's fans was sure of this, commenting, "i see wedding rings....."

"2nd slide, a 💍? 😍" another fan inquired on Pelphrey's post, while a different question read, "Is that a ring...?"

Someone else, speaking in only emojis, wrote, "💍?!😍😍😍."

Pelphrey, unlike Cuoco, didn't allude to much in his caption, opting to keep it short and sweet, "Happy Birthday to my favorite person in the world. Love you! ♥️🥳🙌 @kaleycuoco."

For now, only time will tell if these two lovebirds are planning to head down the aisle soon!

Cold Stone Creamery Welcomes New 'Winter Wonderful' Holiday Flavors

David Beckham Sings Mariah Carey's 'All I Want' While Enjoying a Morning Coffee

Comments / 1

Related
RadarOnline

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Getting 'Cold Feet' About Walking Down The Aisle A Third Time Ahead Of Baby's Arrival

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco has "cold feet" when it comes to tying the knot a third time, an insider revealed as she awaits the birth of her first child with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey.It's been an eventful few months for the Big Bang Theory actress, who started dating Pelphrey after they met at the Ozark final season premiere in April.Amid the excitement of her budding romance, she finalized her divorce from ex-husband Karl Cook this June, and then found out she was pregnant weeks later. RadarOnline.com has learned that a source said the actor is suggesting they walk the aisle before their...
Us Weekly

Keke Palmer’s Boyfriend Darius Jackson Confirms Actress Is Due in 2023 After ‘SNL’ Pregnancy Reveal

Soon-to-be family of three! Shortly after Keke Palmer announced she is expecting her first baby, the actress’ boyfriend, Darius Jackson, shared his support — and teased their little one’s due date. “2023 ❤️,” the 28-year-old fitness trainer, known as Darius Daulton, wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, December 3, alongside a baby bump snap of the […]
The List

Joanna Gaines' Latest Picture With Son Crew Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

While many people boast busy schedules, Joanna Gaines's daily routine just about takes the cake. According to Cheat Sheet, the Kansas native and her husband, Chip Gaines, own a restaurant, construction and design business, children's furniture and accessories line, a discount outlet, and a television network, among many other projects. Unsurprisingly, Chip and Joanna Gaines have an astonishing net worth.
msn.com

Demi Moore makes 60 look like new 40 celebrating milestone birthday

Demi Moore rang in her milestone 60th birthday on Friday, November 11. And from the looks of a series of snaps posted by the youngest daughter she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, Tallulah Willis, the leading lady hopped aboard a private jet to celebrate with family and friends. Moore also...
Us Weekly

Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Silva Share Rare Family Photo With Son Alexander

Shadow fun! Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva have offered rare insight into their private family life with their sons. “Daddy, mommy and Alexander 🧡,” Silva, 39, captioned a Thursday, November 17, Instagram snap of the 3-year-old admiring his shadow. The silhouettes of the Pretty Woman star, 73, and the activist are also visible. Courtesy of Alejandra Silva/Instagram […]
People

Valerie Bertinelli and Son Wolfgang Van Halen Celebrate Her First Thanksgiving Since Her Divorce

Bertinelli spent Thanksgiving surrounded by loved ones, including her son, Wolfgang Van Halen Valerie Bertinelli enjoyed a relaxing Thanksgiving surrounded by loved ones. The Food Network star shared a glimpse of her Turkey Day on Instagram, spending it with her son Wolfgang Van Halen and his fiancée, Andraia Allsop. Bertinelli shared on Instagram that she was enjoying her day of thanks in Milan with family, including her brother, Patrick Bertinelli. She shared a video of a room full of people eating, joking that it was the "Italian way." She also...
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
RadarOnline

'They're Both Bitter': Shunned 'Grey's Anatomy' Stars Patrick Dempsey & Ellen Pompeo Plotting To Get Revenge With New Show

Fallen Grey's Anatomy stars Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo look forward to reaping revenge on their old producers by teaming up for a new ratings-grabbing TV project, say sources, RadarOnline.com has learned. "They're both bitter about being phased out of the show," the spy snitched. Ellen, 53, has starred as Dr. Meredith Grey for all 18 seasons of the medical drama, but she'll now appear in only a "handful of episodes."Patrick, 56, who played Dr. Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd left in 2015 when his beloved character was killed off.According to the source, Patrick is "still very stung" over accusations made in...
HollywoodLife

Tish Cyrus Dating ‘Prison Break’ Star Dominic Purcell Amidst Ex Billy Ray’s Engagement

Tish Cyrus went public with her new man on Nov. 27, more than seven months after filing for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus. On her Instagram story, Tish, 55, shared a photo of her in the embrace of another – who she tagged as Dominic Purcell. “Thanks for the cute photo, [Vijat M],” Miley Cyrus’s mother wrote. In the subsequent IG Story, Tish shared a quote – “In God’s perfect timing, everything will turn out right!” – while adding, “Sometimes that’s hard to believe but it is so TRUE.”
Page Six

Mandy Moore praised for posting intimate photos after baby’s birth

Fans praised Mandy Moore for sharing intimate photos from her newborn baby’s birth last month. In one of the snapshots, her baby boy, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was still covered in amniotic fluid as the “This Is Us” star held him against her chest with a big smile on her face. “One month with our Ozzie. I’m still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to fathom life before,” Moore captioned the Instagram post Thursday. She also thanked the health workers who helped to deliver her baby as well as their doula “for...
HollywoodLife

Michael Strahan’s Wives: Meet His Two Former Spouses

Michael Strahan is a TV host for Good Morning America and a former NFL player. He is currently not married. Michael has been married a total of two times, most recently to Jean Muggli. “I think marriage is great, I really do,” Michael Strahan said in a 2018 episode of...
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
Parade

Parade

65K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy