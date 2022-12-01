Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey’s Birthday Posts Spark Engagement Rumors

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco celebrated her 37th birthday yesterday, but that's not what has fans chattering online—it's what they saw in her and partner Tom Pelphrey's Instagram photos that have them making a commotion.

Cuoco and Pelphrey, 40, shared a few of their favorite photos from Cuoco's birthday celebrations, and what fans think they see in the photos has sparked rumors that the couple is secretly engaged.

Along with pictures of The Flight Attendant star's birthday cake, party decorations, and gifts, the two shared a snap where they struck the stereotypical engagement pose. With Cuoco's left hand draped across Pelphrey's chest, showing off what looked to be a flashy ring–and potentially a different ring from what she was seen wearing in other images–Pelphrey appeared to be holding something (like, maybe a ring box) behind his back.

Cuoco also seemed to tease the idea that Pelphrey may have proposed on her birthday–Nov. 30–in her caption, writing, "This birthday week has been so special…So many friends and family to thank and acknowledge the outpouring of texts, posts, prezzies, and overall making me feel incredibly loved. You know who you are 💖 and to my forever bud @tommypelphrey for being a true partner. I feel super blessed and, at moments undeserving. My 💜 is full."

While all of this is pure speculation, fans are ready to run with the idea that not only is the world expecting a baby Cuoco-Pelphrey sometime in 2023, but they could be getting a wedding too!

One of Cuoco's fans was sure of this, commenting, "i see wedding rings....."

"2nd slide, a 💍? 😍" another fan inquired on Pelphrey's post, while a different question read, "Is that a ring...?"

Someone else, speaking in only emojis, wrote, "💍?!😍😍😍."

Pelphrey, unlike Cuoco, didn't allude to much in his caption, opting to keep it short and sweet, "Happy Birthday to my favorite person in the world. Love you! ♥️🥳🙌 @kaleycuoco."

For now, only time will tell if these two lovebirds are planning to head down the aisle soon!

