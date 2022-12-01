ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Anti-Semite Kanye West praises Hitler in Alex Jones ‘Infowars’ interview

By Bernie Zilio
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nC35Y_0jUE5asy00

Proud anti-Semite Kanye West openly praised Adolf Hitler in an off-the-rails interview with Alex Jones on Thursday.

With his face completely concealed by a black fabric covering, the disgraced rapper said on Jones’ far-right conspiracy-theory show, “Infowars,” that he “like[s] Hitler” and sees “good things” about the late Nazi Party leader and genocidal dictator responsible for the Holocaust.

The host and Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre denier initially attempted to defend West against all the backlash he’s received for his anti-Semitic comments over the last several weeks.

“You’re not Hitler. You’re not a Nazi. You don’t deserve to be called that and demonized,” Jones, 48, tried to assure his guest, who immediately proved him wrong.

“Well, I see good things about Hitler also,” West, 45, replied. “I love everyone.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12khYb_0jUE5asy00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W277y_0jUE5asy00

The ousted Adidas employee then bizarrely claimed that Hitler “invented the highways” and “the very microphone that [he uses] as a musician.”

“You can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that,” he continued. “I’m done with the classifications. Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler. How about that one?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15c1wn_0jUE5asy00
West said he likes Hitler and sees “good things” about the late Nazi Party leader and genocidal dictator.
@CelebCandidly / MEGA

West then claimed that Jewish people “wanna separate and confuse the Christians and make [them] afraid to stand next to each other.”

“A Christian can stand next to anyone,” he said, going on to weaponize the Christian doctrine of forgiveness. “We can go visit R. Kelly in prison. We can go talk to Harvey Weinstein.”

Jones interjected, “That’s what Jesus did.”

“Yes! Because Jesus can save everyone,” West responded, claiming that “the Zionists” are “attempting to put [him] in jail, freeze [his] accounts [and] smearing [him] in the media.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JxsyJ_0jUE5asy00
“But they did good things, too,” the rapper told Jones. “We gonna stop dissing the Nazis all the time.”
TheImageDirect.com

During another part of the sit-down, a seemingly frazzled Jones tried but failed to steer his guest away from the hateful rhetoric he had been spewing by pointing out that the Nazis “did a lot of really bad things.”

“But they did good things, too,” the father of four insisted of the German political party that killed millions. “We gonna stop dissing the Nazis all the time.”

Later on, Jones repeated, “I don’t like Nazis,” to which West replied, “I like Hitler.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rsq4S_0jUE5asy00
West also weaponized the Christian doctrine of forgiveness, saying, “We can go visit R. Kelly in prison. We can go talk to Harvey Weinstein.”
@CelebCandidly / MEGA

The former billionaire has allegedly made similar anti-Semitic remarks to his employees . Last month, several anonymous former staffers claimed that the Yeezy designer either “mention[ed] conspiracy theories about Jewish people or praise[d] Hitler” in professional settings.

And in October, several people who were once close to Ye alleged that he wanted to name his 2018 album “Hitler.”

Former TMZ reporter Van Lathan also claimed that West had professed his love for “Hitler and the Nazis” during the Grammy winner’s viral “slavery is a choice” interview that same year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38VLpz_0jUE5asy00
West settled his divorce from Kim Kardashian earlier this week.
WireImage

The recent avalanche of accusations against West comes shortly after he found himself temporarily banned from both Instagram and Twitter over anti-Semitic posts — some of which promoted violence — and on the receiving end of widespread criticism for wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt .

Celebrities across the board have denounced the musician’s behavior , while companies including Adidas, Gap, Balenciaga, JPMorgan Chase and Vogue have severed their working ties with him .

Comments / 2

Related
musictimes.com

Kanye West Grammy Awards in the Trash? Wife Kim Kardashian Begged Him to Do THIS

While Kim Kardashian wanted him to do so, it seemed like the embattled rap mogul didn't want to. In the most recent episode of "The Kardashians" on Hulu, Kim Kardashian, the estranged wife of Kanye West, now known as Ye, revealed some pretty interesting tidbits about Kanye West's Grammy Awards. (via All Hiphop)
wegotthiscovered.com

Kanye West says he ‘caught’ Kim Kardashian with NBA icon Chris Paul

For some unintelligible, indecipherable, nonsensical reason, Kanye West has decided to throw ex-wife Kim Kardashian under the bus in his public downfall, claiming he caught her sleeping with NBA legend Chris Paul. In a quick succession of tweets seemingly prepping for his booting from the platform, West promised to “break...
HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back With ‘Toilet’ Dig After Trump Attacks Him By Name

Jimmy Kimmel fired back after Donald Trump called him out by name during a rally over the weekend. During a podcast interview last week, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host said that he lost about half his fans when he started to go after Trump ― something the ex-president reveled in... and exaggerated... during the rally.
RadarOnline

Jay-Z & Beyonce Almost Run Into Kanye West At Dinner As Disgraced Rapper Hangs With Ray J & Right-Wing Extremist Milo Yiannopoulos

Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s peaceful dinner at a famed Italian spot in Los Angeles was close to being ruined after Kanye West showed up with Ray-J and Milo Yiannopoulos, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, the superstar couple was spotted out at the celebrity favorite Giorgio Baldi. Later, West showed up with his group. Photos showed Beyoncé and Jay-Z leaving the restaurant without West or anyone from his group. A source said the groups did not have dinner together. It’s unclear if the A-list duo saw their former friend or if they said hello. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye has been catching...
The Independent

Steve Bannon brands Kanye West and Nick Fuentes visiting Mar-a-Lago a ‘trolling operation’

Steve Bannon has called out Kanye West and Nick Fuentes for meeting with Donald Trump to make him look "irrelevant" and "not focused" on his presidential campaign.Trump was criticised for having dinner with West, who has been slammed for recent antisemitic comments, and white supremist Fuentes - but claims he knew 'nothing about' him."Let's be blunt...it was a trolling operation", Bannon said on Real America's Voice. "The staff should know that, the staff should be on top of that, the staff should be doing interventions into this if that's the case."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kanye West to buy Parler as George Floyd estate threaten to sue - liveKanye West hits out at Pete Davidson and Trevor NoahGeorge Floyd’s family may sue Kanye West over claims about his death
Page Six

Snoop Dogg poses for Skims with wife, kids and grandkids after Kim feud

Snoop Dogg definitely won’t be in the doghouse this holiday season. The “Gin & Juice” rapper, 51, stars in Kim Kardashian’s new Skims ads, joined by his wife, kids and grandkids — with the whole crew dressed in coordinating cozy loungewear. The holiday campaign showcases three generations of Snoop’s family as they model matching plaid Skims Sleep Sets (from $58) and pieces from the brand’s Cozy Collection (from $52). The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker appears alongside wife Shantee Broadus and three of his children; Cordell Broadus and his kids Lunda and Journey, Cori Broadus and fiancé Wayne Deuce and Corde Broadus...
musictimes.com

Kanye West Scares Off Donald Trump By Almost Dragging Him Into a Controversy?

Kanye West has lost friends, admirers, and billions of dollars in business negotiations due to his antisemitic comments, but he's not that in despair. In fact, he has high hopes of becoming the President - following the footsteps of the equally controversial Donald Trump. The thing is, he seems to have sucessfully scared off the ex-president.
Page Six

Page Six

159K+
Followers
18K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy