ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bring Me The Sports

TwinsFest returns for the first time since 2020

By Bring Me The Sports
Bring Me The Sports
Bring Me The Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xgKcW_0jUE5UXU00

It'll be held Jan. 27-28, 2023.

TwinsFest is back for the first time since before the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic. Last held in January 2020 – almost three months before the pandemic became official – the Twins are bringing back the fan festival.

It'll be held Jan. 27-28, but the only day autographs will be available is Saturday, Jan. 28. The Friday, Jan. 27 start to Twins Fest will be held 7-10 p.m. at The Fillmore Minneapolis and feature an "entertainment-filled evening with Twins players, coaches, alumni and broadcasters," the team said in a release.

So far, the only current players scheduled to attend are Nick Gordon, Jhoan Duran, Luis Arraez, Joe Ryan, Ryan Jeffers, Caleb Thielbar and Jose Miranda.

Fans will be able to partake in the autograph frenzy at Target Field on Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The team is calling it "Signature Saturday." Also on Jan. 28 there will be a baseball clinic for kids ages 6-18 at urban Ventures, which is located at 2924 4th Ave. in south Minneapolis.

Tickets to the Friday night TwinsFest Live start at $35 for general admission, which doesn't come with a seat but allows for photo opportunities and a chance to buy yourself a drink at the cash bar.

For $149, you can get on the mezzanine level and get access to appetizers, two drink tickets, a stool or seat, photo opportunities and a gift bag with a Twins hat.

For $279, you get access to players, a Q&A with players, an open bar, appetizers, better seating, photo opportunities and a gift bag that includes the new Twins hat and an autographed baseball.

Tickets to "Signature Saturday" are $20 for everyone ages 13 and up and $10 for kids 12 and under. It's an additional $20 for the baseball clinics at Urban Ventures.

Here's who is scheduled to attend TwinsFest.

Players

  • Nick Gordon
  • Jhoan Duran
  • Luis Arraez
  • Joe Ryan
  • Ryan Jeffers
  • Caleb Thielbar
  • Jose Miranda
  • Rocco Baldelli

Alumni

  • Dan Gladden
  • Kent Hrbek
  • Tom Kelly
  • Tim Laudner
  • Darin Mastroianni
  • Al Newman
  • Tony Oliva
  • Glen Perkins
  • Michael Restovich
  • Bert Blyleven
  • LaTroy Hawkins
  • Paul Molitor
  • Tom Quinlan
  • Gene Larkin
  • Brian Raabe
  • Juan Berenguer
  • Cole DeVries
  • Corey Koskie
  • Justin Morneau
  • Michael Cuddyer
  • Ron Gardenhire
  • Joe Nathan

Comments / 0

Related
thedailygopher.com

Minnesota Football: Tyler Nubin to return to Minnesota for 2023

All-Big Ten safety Tyler Nubin announced Friday afternoon that he will be returning to Minnesota next year to use his final season of eligibility with the Golden Gophers. He made the announcement with a video released on Twitter:. “My experience at this university has been nothing short of amazing. From...
thedailygopher.com

Minnesota Football: Michael "Flip" Dixon to enter the transfer portal

Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Michael "Flip" Dixon announced Sunday afternoon that he plans to enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. Dixon played in all 12 games this season, serving as the Gophers' primary nickel back. He finished the season with 28 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and three pass break-ups. With Jordan Howden graduating, Dixon figured to either step into his starting safety spot or continue on in his slot corner role.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Connection

NCAA Football: Minnesota at Wisconsin

Nov 26, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Jim Leonhard looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
gophersports.com

Minnesota Moves on With Sweep of SE Louisiana

MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 8 Minnesota Golden Gophers volleyball team swept the SE Louisiana Lady Lions, 25-21, 25-18, 25-14 on Friday evening at Maturi Pavilion. With the win, Minnesota advances to the NCAA Tournament Round of 32 for the eighth straight year. They'll take on Northern Iowa tomorrow night at 7 p.m. for the right to go to the Sweet 16.
Fun 104.3

Website Claims The People Are Why This Town Is Minnesota’s Ugliest

Have you seen the small-town starter pack meme on social media? It accurately shows how all rural communities have pretty much all of the same things. Minnesota’s “ugliest” city has all of it – A Casey’s General Store, a Family Dollar, a Church, etc., but the buildings aren’t what makes this town so ugly. (Check out the 25 smallest towns in Minnesota at the bottom of this story.)
Quick Country 96.5

Get Ready To Pay More If You’re Flying Out Of MSP Airport In Minnesota

If you're doing any flying out of Minnesota's biggest airport, get set to pay higher fees soon. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) in Bloomington is, of course, Minnesota's biggest airport. It's also routinely noted as one of the best airports in the country and was named the Most Outstanding Airport in North America earlier this year.
knsiradio.com

Wind Advisory Issued for Central Minnesota

(KNSI) – You’ll want to hold onto your hat across central Minnesota on Friday. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 3:00 p.m. Friday to 3:00 a.m. Saturday in Benton, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Sherburne, Stearns and Wright County. Meteorologists say wind will come from the northwest at 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour.
Bring Me The Sports

Bring Me The Sports

Minneapolis, MN
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

Comments / 0

Community Policy