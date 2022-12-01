Read full article on original website
As Senate runoff nears, Herschel Walker's ex-girlfriend details abuse
As the U.S. Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and football legend Herschel Walker reaches its final hours, an ex-girlfriend of Walker is sharing details of what she says is his abusive behavior toward her. Cheryl Parsa, 61, told NBC News on Sunday that she was in a five-year relationship...
Nebraska man gets prison for leaving noose for coworker
LA VISTA, Neb. — A former employee at the Oriental Trading Co. has been sentenced to prison for leaving a noose on a floor scrubber that a Black colleague was set to use. The Nebraska U.S. Attorney’s office said Bruce Quinn, 66, was sentenced Friday to four months in prison and one year of supervised release for leaving the noose for his coworker to find. He pleaded guilty in September to a federal civil rights violation.
Florida man confesses to killing mom because 'she never pushed me to be a man,' authorities say
A man in Florida confessed to fatally stabbing his mother on Tuesday because “she never pushed me to be a man,” authorities said. Matthew Sisley, 21, is accused of fatally stabbing his mother at her home in Kissimmee and lacerating his sister’s hands when she tried to intervene in the attack, according to court documents and a statement from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page.
Nebraska man sentenced for leaving noose for Black coworker
66-year-old Bruce Quinn was sentenced to four months in prison after he admitted to leaving a noose-shaped string on a floor scrubber where he knew his coworker Keith Kirksey would see it. WOWT’s John Chapman reports.Dec. 4, 2022.
Bodycam footage shows Connecticut police arresting father wanted in killing of daughter
An anonymous tip led Connecticut police to arrest Christopher Francisquini, who had been on the run for two weeks after being accused of murdering his baby daughter Camilla.l Francisquini was taken into custody and charged with murder, though a motive for the crime is still undetermined. WVIT's Dave Peck.Dec. 4, 2022.
Deputy accused of California ‘catfish’ murders ‘kept to himself’, neighbors say
Neighbors of Austin Lee Edwards, suspected in the murder of three members of a California family had moved into a home in Saltville, Virginia, a short time before the incident. His new neighbors said he “set off alarms” in his short time as a resident. WCYB’s Ashley Hoak reports.Dec. 3, 2022.
77-year-old Colorado woman shaken after false ‘Find my iPhone’ ping led SWAT to her door
Police body camera footage captured the moments when 77-year-old Ruby Johnson was commanded out of her home by a SWAT team after police issued a warrant in search of stolen items including firearms and an iPhone, which falsely led police to Johnson's door with Apple's "Find my" app. KUSA's Angeline McCall reports.Dec. 5, 2022.
Man allegedly confessed to slayings of 4 Oklahoma bicyclists, court records show
A man arrested in connection with the slayings of four Oklahoma bicyclists’ allegedly told a friend that he killed and dismembered them because "they were stealing from him," court documents show. Disturbing details about the Oct. 9 killings were included in unsealed documents after Okmulgee County prosecutors requested that...
‘We’ll be your worst nightmare’: Florida sheriff to crack down on ‘disruptive’ students
Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey appeared to support tougher disciplinary measures in schools, alerting “disruptive” students in a press conference, "We’ll be your worst nightmare." WESH's Scott Heidler reports.Dec. 2, 2022.
Two rare Galápagos tortoises stolen from Florida zoo
Staff at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park in Florida are asking for help after two Galápagos tortoises were stolen from the zoo. The two giant tortoises were taken on Nov. 30, according to a Facebook post shared on the zoo’s page. “GRAND THEFT TORTOISE,” the post...
FedEx driver charged with kidnapping and killing 7-year-old girl
Texas sheriff Lane Akin confirmed missing 7-year-old Athena Strand has been found dead. Her body was discovered less than ten miles from her driveway, where investigators say 31-year-old FedEx driver Tanner Lynn Horner was making a delivery to her home when he kidnapped the girl.Dec. 3, 2022.
Same-sex marriage and LGBTQ protections at center of another Supreme Court case
WASHINGTON — To Lorie Smith, her lawsuit is a free speech crusade. To her opponents, it's an effort to weaken laws aimed at combating LGBTQ discrimination. A conservative evangelical Christian who opposes same-sex marriage and runs a business in Colorado designing websites, including for nuptials, Smith sued the state because she would like to accept customers planning opposite-sex weddings but reject requests made by same-sex couples wanting the same service.
Why Georgia’s seat matters for 2024: Democrats face a tough map
Two years from now the Democrats will be defending a lot more turf than Republicans, and some states look like they could be particularly difficult terrain.Dec. 4, 2022.
Florida sheriff signals his support for spanking students
A Florida sheriff stunned many of his constituents this week by appearing to endorse spanking students, his comments coming during a press conference in which county officials announced plans to tighten discipline in Brevard County schools. “They know nothing is going to happen to them,” Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey...
Bail reform is working. Why are Democrats running away from it?
Bail reform has been one of the most significant public policy achievements in recent American history. Research from places including New York, where state legislators voted to end cash bail for most misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies starting in 2020, tells the story of this success. Yet too many Democrats are running away from the issue while pushing the narrative that it’s a toxic development that cost the party seats in the midterms.
HBCU students in Georgia face an extra obstacle in voting
When Lauren Nicks, a senior at Spelman College in Atlanta, cast her vote in last month's midterms, she did so in her home state of New York. Nicks, a 21-year-old international studies major at the historically black college, had been told months earlier by fellow students about a law that does not allow students from private colleges and universities in the state to use their school ID as identification to vote — a rule she believed would prevent her from casting a ballot in Georgia.
Gov. Kemp’s support for Walker: ‘It’s important that we have a Republican in that seat’
NBC News Correspondent Vaughn Hillyard spoke with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) about his support for Senate candidate Hershel Walker and Kemp’s future political plans.Dec. 2, 2022.
N.C. officials say firearm used to 'disable' equipment causing power outage
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said a firearm was used to “disable the equipment” that led to widespread power outages in North Carolina. An estimated 45,000 customers were without electricity late Saturday. “To the perpetrators out there, we will find you,” said Fields.Dec. 5, 2022.
Biden's 2024 primary calendar gives Kamala Harris an edge in a future White House bid
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's push to make South Carolina the first major battleground in Democratic presidential primaries has a second big beneficiary: Vice President Kamala Harris. While Biden figures to reap the most reward from his own plan — putting his best political turf first — party strategists...
Asian American voters could help decide the Senate runoff in Georgia, experts say
Just days ahead of Georgia’s Senate runoff, candidates Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker are trying to sway an often-overlooked demographic that experts think could decide the election. Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, who make up 4.7% of the state’s electorate, might be the margin of victory in an election...
