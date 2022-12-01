Read full article on original website
Related
Why Japan’s second goal against Spain was allowed to stand
The whole of the ball must cross the line for it to be out of play and VAR decided that at least some of it was still overhanging
Yardbarker
Watch: Uruguay players went after referees following World Cup loss
Uruguay were eliminated from the 2022 World Cup on Friday in heartbreaking fashion, and the behavior of some players after the match is sure to be closely reviewed by FIFA. Uruguay failed to advance beyond the group stage despite beating Ghana 2-0. South Korea scored a goal in stoppage time to defeat Portugal, which resulted in Portugal winning Group H and South Korea advancing as the runner-up. Uruguay and South Korea both finished with 4 points and a goal differential of 0, but South Korea advanced based on total goals scored. Had Uruguay netted another goal against Ghana, they would have held the tiebreaker and finished as the runner-up in Group H.
WPXI
World Cup 2022 results, highlights: England trounces Senegal; Mbappé leads France over Poland
France and England will join Argentina and Netherlands in the quarterfinals after the European powerhouses made easy work of their opponents Sunday in Qatar. France kicked things off Sunday morning with another dominant display in a 3-1 win over Poland. Olivier Giroud got things started off just before halftime, drilling a pass from Kylian Mbappé into the back of the net to become France's all-time leading goalscorer. Mbappé would add one of his own in the 74th minute and then cap things off in the 91st minute with a curling strike into the corner — his fifth goal of the tournament. Poland's Robert Lewandowski got a consolation goal in the waning seconds off a penalty kick.
World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi makes 1000th career appearance in Argentina vs Australia
Lionel Messi captains Argentina for the 100th time in his 1000th career appearance as the Albiceleste take on Australia in Qatar
World Cup results: The scores so far from Qatar 2022
The 2022 World Cup is in full swing as 32 nations began on 20 November aiming to lift the Jules Rimet trophy in Doha on 18 December. The tournament is the first Fifa men’s World Cup to play out in the northern hemisphere’s winter, after it was moved from its original summer scheduling to combat Qatar’s intense heat. Brazil came into tournament as the slight favourites to win the World Cup ahead of their South American rivals Argentina. The most fancied European nations at the start of the competition were England, Spain, France and Germany, with Belgium and Netherlands...
Russia’s Wagner Group Reportedly Exporting Diamonds to Belgium
Russia’s Wagner Group, a mercenary fighting group that has been helping Russia wage war in Ukraine, has also been exporting diamonds to Belgium through a front company, according to a Belgian media report. Wagner Group, under the leadership of Putin’s so-called chef Evgeniy Prigozhin, has reportedly been relying on a company called Diamville, in the Central African Republic, to export the blood diamonds, De Standaard found, citing “five sources from the diamond sector” in the country’s capital. A spokesperson for the Antwerp World Diamond Centre, which lobbies on behalf of the Antwerp diamond industry, denied Belgian companies had imported diamonds directly or indirectly from Wagner. Belgium’s imports of diamonds from Russia have raised questions in recent months over whether Belgium should be funding the war through the diamond trade. And although some European nations have ramped up pressure to halt diamond imports from Russia, the trade continues. Earlier this year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky derided “the world of those who believe that Russian diamonds in Antwerp, for example, are more important than the war in Eastern Europe.”Read it at The Brussels Times
Argentina v Australia: World Cup 2022, last 16 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Can Argentina maintain their improvement against an Australia side who have played above themselves? Join Rob Smyth
Brazil wins group despite 1-0 loss to Cameroon at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Vincent Aboubakar’s powerful header was historic for Cameroon and Africa at the World Cup. The stoppage-time goal didn’t help Cameroon reach the round of 16 despite the team’s 1-0 win over Brazil’s reserves on Friday. But it handed the five-time champions their first group-stage loss in 24 years, and gave Africa its first win against the Seleçao at the tournament.
Huge fire breaks out in Qatar near World Cup fan village
A huge fire broke out on Saturday in the city of Lusail in Qatar, with thick plumes of black smoke rising into the sky near one of the World Cup fan villages.Footage showed the roof of a building ablaze near the fan village called Qetaifan Island North. Authorities said the fire started just after noon local time on an island that’s part of the city.The blaze was about two miles from Lusail Stadium. It sent thick black smoke into the sky, which was visible from a marketplace in central Doha as World Cup fans milled among its shops and...
World Cup Has Been a 'Decisive Blow' to Israel: Envoy
Moroccan and Tunisian fans have displayed "Free Palestine" flags at games
FOX Sports
FOX Sports Announces Broadcaster Match Assignments for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Weekend Round of 16
DOHA, QATAR – The first two weeks of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ has captivated fans and viewers across the United States and with the knockout round set to begin on Saturday, Dec. 3, FOX Sports, America’s English-language home for the tournament, today unveils broadcaster match assignments for the first two days of the Round of 16.
Brazil suffer shocking defeat as South Korea score a dramatic winner in day thirteen of the World Cup
Day 13 of the Qatar World Cup saw drama in groups G and H, as teams battled to secure a place in the knockout.Luis Suarez was seen crying as Uruguay crashed out of the group stage at the expense of Hwang Hee-Chan and South Korea, who broke South American hearts with a 91st minute goal.Elsewhere, Brazil suffered a shocking defeat to Cameroon, with a stoppage-time header by Vincent Aboubakar, although it wasn’t enough for the Indomitable Lions to qualify.Switzerland qualified for the Last 16 after powering past Serbia 3-2.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Fifa World Cup: Round up of day nine’s action as group stages come to closeDrone footage captures devastation wrecked by deadly landslide in BrazilWhat have we learned from the opening games of Qatar 2022? | You Ask The Questions
CBS Sports
World Cup scores: Ghana vs. Uruguay, South Korea vs. Portugal score, FIFA World Cup 2022 results, table
Day 13 sees Group G and Group H lead us into the knockout phase. The final day of FIFA 2022 World Cup group stage action has arrived this Friday as Group H plays out from 10:00 a.m. ET and then Group G comes to a close from 2:00 p.m. ET. Portugal and Brazil, the two main names of the day, are already through regardless of their results which leaves Switzerland, Serbia, Cameroon, Ghana, South Korea, and Uruguay to battle it out for the two remaining spots. These final group games are proving highly dramatic as Thursday's slate proved with big guns Belgium and Germany being dismissed from their respective groups. The Serbians vs. the Swiss should be an electric affair while the Ghanaians and Uruguayans meet again 12 years on from Luis Suarez's infamous handball at the 2010 World Cup. It promises to be another dramatic day and we will be here to lead you through it all.
Look: The Round Of 16 At The World Cup Is Set
The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup was one for the history books. The host nation was toothless, blue bloods were stunned and there were upsets and golazos galore. But of the 32 teams that participated, only 16 are moving on. With the Group G and Group H...
coinchapter.com
EU asks the USA to stop bullying it against China
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The United States (USA) is going after China and wants its partners in Europe to join in. However, President Joe Biden’s attempts to create a larger alliance against the Asian giant may eventually fail. The European Union (EU) is too dependent on China. It simply can’t back the USA against it.
China's yuan now accounts for nearly half of Moscow's currency market as Russian central bank calls for balanced transition to the redback
The yuan's share of the Russian currency market is now 40%-45% vs. less than 1% at the start of the year, according to the Moscow Exchange. And yuan-ruble trading in October was more than 80 times the level in February, Reuters reported. Russia's central bank is pushing for a balanced...
New gas pipeline begins full service to Europe
Most of the capacity on the Baltic Pipe is already booked for the next 15 years, operators said.
London says no to a big Chinese Embassy, in a blow to Beijing ties
Local officials in London rejected plans for a massive, new Chinese Embassy, a bitter setback for China's government that once promised a "golden age" for its British relations.
Xherdan Shaqiri joins Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in elite World Cup club after scoring in Swiss win over Serbia
XHERDAN SHAQIRI joined an exclusive club last night by scoring against Serbia. The former Liverpool ace was on target as his country won 3-2 to secure a place in the round of 16. Shaqiri, 31, became just the third player to score at the last three World Cup finals. The...
SB Nation
World Cup Recaps: Canada 1-2 Morocco | Atlas Lions top group, Canada exits with pride
Canada and Morocco arrived at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar with two very different goals; Morocco were attempting to pull off a huge surprise and top the group whereas Canada was trying to get their first points of the tournament. In the end, Morocco advanced to the World...
Comments / 0