2news.com

Man arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle in Placer County

A man from northern California was arrested after allegedly being in possession of a stolen vehicle in unincorporated Lincoln. During a traffic stop, a Placer County Sheriff's Office Deputy noticed the ignition of the vehicle was punched, possibly indicating the vehicle had been stolen. Upon further investigation, the deputy discovered...
actionnewsnow.com

Man detained after butane suicide threat

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A man was taken into custody after police say he walked into a gas station with butane cans strapped to him and made suicidal statements. Police said the incident happened around 9 a.m. at the gas station at 1055 Walnut St. Once officers arrived at the...
krcrtv.com

Two suspects identified in shooting and standoff with police in Chico

CHICO, Calif. — The two suspects involved in a shooting incident Wednesday at a Safeway in Chico, and a standoff at an apartment complex on Rancheria Ave.—19-year-old Madison Sells and 25-year-old Shawn Williamson—were arrested and booked into the Butte County Jail with no bail. According to Butte...
goldcountrymedia.com

Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: DUI, trespassing, warrants

Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Nov. 22. Dakota Taylor Fitchett, 19, was arrested at 4:09 p.m. on suspicion of an outside felony warrant in the 12500 block of...
actionnewsnow.com

2 people arrested after discovery of butane honey oil lab in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Two people were taken into custody on Thursday after officers located a butane honey oil lab and methamphetamine during the service of a search warrant in Chico. During the early morning hours of Dec. 1, agents from the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF) served a search...
actionnewsnow.com

Suspected murderer arrested in Oroville

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in a November murder Thursday, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office says. On Nov. 22, Oroville Police Department (OPD) officers located a victim at the intersection of Oro Dam Boulevard, and Olive Highway, who officials say appeared to have been stabbed. The victim was transported to Oroville Hospital and died shortly after arrival despite life-saving measures.
actionnewsnow.com

Man hit, killed by vehicle in Oroville last week identified

OROVILLE, Calif. - The Butte County Coroner's Office has released the identity of the man who was killed in the deadly vehicle vs pedestrian crash in Oroville last week. The Coroner's Office identified 63-year-old Kenneth Parker, of Oroville, as the person who was hit and killed at the intersection of Oro Dam Boulevard and Lincoln Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 25.
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters knockdown big rig fire south of Gridley Sunday

GRIDLEY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that firefighters have knocked down a big rig fire off of Nielson Avenue and Highway 99 south of Gridley on Sunday. CAL FIRE says that crews will be committed for around one hour or until the fire is fully extinguished. The cause...
krcrtv.com

Commercial vehicle catches on fire near Highway 99 south of Gridley

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — On Sunday, Dec. 4, Cal Fire Butte Unit that firefighters were at the scene of a commercial vehicle fire off Nielsen Avenue and Highway 99 just south of Gridley. Officials said crews were able to knock down the fire and are still working to extinguish...
actionnewsnow.com

Deputies identify 2 killed in I-5 collision Thanksgiving night

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed after they were hit by a vehicle Thanksgiving night on Interstate 5. Deputies identified 46-year-old Lisa Bacon of Orland and 55-year-old Brian Ford of Redding. The CHP said the crash happened around...
mynspr.org

Chico council seating | Deadly prison shooting | 'State of Hate'

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Friday, Dec. 2. Correctional officers Tuesday shot and killed two inmates at High Desert State Prison in Lassen County, according to a press release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Authorities said the two inmates were attacking another inmate with homemade weapons when the officers intervened.
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Chico

Shortly before 6 p.m., officers arrested a suspect after an hours-long standoff in Chico.
actionnewsnow.com

Woman gives birth on the side of the road early Thursday morning

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A woman says she gave birth to a healthy baby on the side of Highway 99 near Chico early Thursday morning. Meggie Ray said she left her home in Oroville for Chico around 2:45 a.m. after she started having contractions. Twenty minutes later, she says her baby, Orion Chiatovich, was born.

