actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for DUI in Paradise after getting his truck stuck in the mud Friday night
PARADISE, Calif. - The Paradise Police Department says that they arrested a man driving under the influence after responding to a call of a suspicious truck revving its engine in the area of Kenford Way on Friday at around 11:23 p.m. Officers were able to contact the driver, identified as...
California Man Resists Arrest After Throwing A Molotov Cocktail At Police For A Second Time
A California man was arrested on Wednesday night after investigators say he threw a Molotov cocktail at police. According to police, at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, officers with the Corning Police Department began investigating a “loud banging noise” that was coming from outside the police department
2news.com
Man arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle in Placer County
A man from northern California was arrested after allegedly being in possession of a stolen vehicle in unincorporated Lincoln. During a traffic stop, a Placer County Sheriff's Office Deputy noticed the ignition of the vehicle was punched, possibly indicating the vehicle had been stolen. Upon further investigation, the deputy discovered...
Homicide suspect and his girlfriend led detectives on car chase, crashed into patrol cars, sheriff says
OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Detectives with the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a homicide suspect on Thursday who tried to pull a gun and knife on them after a car chase. The sheriff’s office said that officials had been looking for the suspect, 39-year-old Daniel Shamblin, after determining that he may have been […]
actionnewsnow.com
Man detained after butane suicide threat
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A man was taken into custody after police say he walked into a gas station with butane cans strapped to him and made suicidal statements. Police said the incident happened around 9 a.m. at the gas station at 1055 Walnut St. Once officers arrived at the...
actionnewsnow.com
Sutter County Sheriff’s Office 911 and business calls will transfer to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 6
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. - Started Dec. 6 the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office says that all 911 and business lines will be transferred and handled through the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center from 12 a.m. to 8 a.m., seven days a week. The SCSO says that this change...
krcrtv.com
Two suspects identified in shooting and standoff with police in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — The two suspects involved in a shooting incident Wednesday at a Safeway in Chico, and a standoff at an apartment complex on Rancheria Ave.—19-year-old Madison Sells and 25-year-old Shawn Williamson—were arrested and booked into the Butte County Jail with no bail. According to Butte...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: DUI, trespassing, warrants
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Nov. 22. Dakota Taylor Fitchett, 19, was arrested at 4:09 p.m. on suspicion of an outside felony warrant in the 12500 block of...
actionnewsnow.com
2 people arrested after discovery of butane honey oil lab in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Two people were taken into custody on Thursday after officers located a butane honey oil lab and methamphetamine during the service of a search warrant in Chico. During the early morning hours of Dec. 1, agents from the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF) served a search...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspected murderer arrested in Oroville
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in a November murder Thursday, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office says. On Nov. 22, Oroville Police Department (OPD) officers located a victim at the intersection of Oro Dam Boulevard, and Olive Highway, who officials say appeared to have been stabbed. The victim was transported to Oroville Hospital and died shortly after arrival despite life-saving measures.
actionnewsnow.com
Man hit, killed by vehicle in Oroville last week identified
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Butte County Coroner's Office has released the identity of the man who was killed in the deadly vehicle vs pedestrian crash in Oroville last week. The Coroner's Office identified 63-year-old Kenneth Parker, of Oroville, as the person who was hit and killed at the intersection of Oro Dam Boulevard and Lincoln Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 25.
krcrtv.com
"Emotional sentencing" ends with Chico man sentenced to 10 years for deadly DUI crash
OROVILLE, Calif. — A Chico man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday following what prosecutors described as an emotional sentencing hearing for a March crash that left one man dead. According to the Butte County District Attorney's Office, Chase Jacobsen, 25, of Chico, was sentenced to the...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters knockdown big rig fire south of Gridley Sunday
GRIDLEY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that firefighters have knocked down a big rig fire off of Nielson Avenue and Highway 99 south of Gridley on Sunday. CAL FIRE says that crews will be committed for around one hour or until the fire is fully extinguished. The cause...
krcrtv.com
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies identify 2 killed in I-5 collision Thanksgiving night
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed after they were hit by a vehicle Thanksgiving night on Interstate 5. Deputies identified 46-year-old Lisa Bacon of Orland and 55-year-old Brian Ford of Redding. The CHP said the crash happened around...
actionnewsnow.com
Corning Volunteer Fire Department warns people of scammers asking for credit card information
CORNING, Calif. - The Corning Volunteer Fire Department said on Facebook on Friday that someone has been attempting to scam people by posing as someone from the CVFD and asking for credit card information to make a donation. CVFD says that they will never call and ask for credit card...
Man sentenced for selling fentanyl, advised of possible murder charges if future sales result in death
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was sentenced to time in prison in Placer County on Wednesday after being found with 40 grams of fentanyl in Lincoln on June 24, according to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office. Travis Richardson, 34, was on probation when a Lincoln Police Officer, who was familiar with Richardson, […]
mynspr.org
Chico council seating | Deadly prison shooting | 'State of Hate'
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Friday, Dec. 2. Correctional officers Tuesday shot and killed two inmates at High Desert State Prison in Lassen County, according to a press release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Authorities said the two inmates were attacking another inmate with homemade weapons when the officers intervened.
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Chico
Shortly before 6 p.m., officers arrested a suspect after an hours-long standoff in Chico. Suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Chico. Shortly before 6 p.m., officers arrested a suspect after an hours-long standoff in Chico.
actionnewsnow.com
Woman gives birth on the side of the road early Thursday morning
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A woman says she gave birth to a healthy baby on the side of Highway 99 near Chico early Thursday morning. Meggie Ray said she left her home in Oroville for Chico around 2:45 a.m. after she started having contractions. Twenty minutes later, she says her baby, Orion Chiatovich, was born.
