How To Watch Bills vs. Patriots Live on ‘Thursday Night Football’

Live from Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football!

We have a must-see matchup tonight as division rivals collide on Thursday Night Football. The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills are atop of the AFC East with matching 8-3 records, while the New York Jets and New England Patriots enter Week 13 at 7-4 and 6-5, respectively. Buffalo has won two in a row, while the Patriots are coming off a Thanksgiving Day loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Can the Bills exit Foxboro with a victory? Time will tell.

Here’s how to watch tonight’s Thursday Night Football game live online.

WHAT TIME/CHANNEL IS THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ON TONIGHT?

Tonight’s TNF matchup begins at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video . Pregame coverage starts at 7:00 p.m. ET.

HOW TO WATCH TONIGHT’S PATRIOTS-BILLS THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL GAME LIVE ONLINE:

You can stream tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup on Prime Video. Available for $14.99/month (or $139/year ), football fans can watch TNF on Amazon , via the Prime Video app (available on smartphones, tablets, set-top boxes, game consoles, and connected TVs), Twitch , and on over-the-air TV stations in the two home markets of the competing teams.

All you have to do is say “Alexa, play Thursday Night Football ” on game day to go straight to the livestream on Prime Video. A standalone Prime Video membership is available for $8.99/month, and new subscribers can sample the service with a 30-day free trial .

THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL LIVE STREAM OPTIONS:

Additionally, you can watch tonight’s game via NFL+.

Available for $4.99/month or $29.99/year in the United States, NFL+ offers live local and primetime regular season and postseason games for you to watch on your phone or tablet . You can also stream live NFL Network content over a cellular connection. The streaming service also provides a premium tier ($9.99/month or $79.99/year) and a seven-day free trial for eligible subscribers .



