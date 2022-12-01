How To Watch Bills vs. Patriots Live on ‘Thursday Night Football’
Live from Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football!
We have a must-see matchup tonight as division rivals collide on Thursday Night Football. The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills are atop of the AFC East with matching 8-3 records, while the New York Jets and New England Patriots enter Week 13 at 7-4 and 6-5, respectively. Buffalo has won two in a row, while the Patriots are coming off a Thanksgiving Day loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Can the Bills exit Foxboro with a victory? Time will tell.
Here’s how to watch tonight’s Thursday Night Football game live online.
WHAT TIME/CHANNEL IS THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ON TONIGHT?
Tonight’s TNF matchup begins at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video . Pregame coverage starts at 7:00 p.m. ET.
HOW TO WATCH TONIGHT’S PATRIOTS-BILLS THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL GAME LIVE ONLINE:
You can stream tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup on Prime Video. Available for $14.99/month (or $139/year ), football fans can watch TNF on Amazon , via the Prime Video app (available on smartphones, tablets, set-top boxes, game consoles, and connected TVs), Twitch , and on over-the-air TV stations in the two home markets of the competing teams.
All you have to do is say “Alexa, play Thursday Night Football ” on game day to go straight to the livestream on Prime Video. A standalone Prime Video membership is available for $8.99/month, and new subscribers can sample the service with a 30-day free trial .
THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL LIVE STREAM OPTIONS:
Additionally, you can watch tonight’s game via NFL+.
Available for $4.99/month or $29.99/year in the United States, NFL+ offers live local and primetime regular season and postseason games for you to watch on your phone or tablet . You can also stream live NFL Network content over a cellular connection. The streaming service also provides a premium tier ($9.99/month or $79.99/year) and a seven-day free trial for eligible subscribers .
THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL 2022 SCHEDULE:
- December 1: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots (Prime Video)
- December 8: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams (Prime Video)
- December 15: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (Prime Video)
- December 22: Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets (Prime Video)
- December 29: Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans (Prime Video)
