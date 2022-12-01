ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

New film details the triumphs and tribulations of Pittsburgh's steelmaking past

HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) - "The City of Steel" is a documentary based on the stories of the workers who occupied Pittsburgh's steel mills during the 1970s and 1980s."It was in the DNA of Pittsburgh," said Bruce Spiegel. It took Spiegel three years to interview former steelworkers and produce the documentary based on the once-thriving industry that laid the foundation of his hometown.On Saturday evening, "The City of Steel" premiered inside the AMC Theater at the Waterfront, a location that was once the U.S. Steel Homestead Works, one of the area's biggest steel mills."I came to appreciate the sacrifice and the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
justagirlandherblog.com

How to Recover a Lamp Shade with Fabric

Learn how to easily recover a lamp shade with fabric to create the exact look you want for your space. This no-sew update is both simple and affordable!. You would not believe how difficult it has been to find lamps for our bedroom. I mean, they’re just lamps…it shouldn’t be that hard, right? I had this vision in my head of walking into a thrift store and finding the perfect lamps for 2 or 3 dollars, giving them a fresh coat of paint, and calling it a day.
PITTSBURGH, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Carley Ford Leaving WJAC-TV: Where Is the Johnstown Sports Anchor Going?

For the past two years, Carley Ford has been Johnstown’s go-to source for sports coverage. Her love for sports brought her into the broadcasting industry, and people genuinely love her. But Carley Ford is leaving WJAC-TV’s 6 News to move on to the next step of her career. Since her departure announcement, people have been curious to know where she is headed to and if they will see her on broadcast again. More importantly, they want to know if she will remain in Johnstown. Here’s what Carley Ford said about leaving WJAC-TV.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Blair County’s Baker Mansion to hold Christmas themed fundraiser

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– With Christmas just weeks away, the Blair County Historical Society at Baker Mansion will be holding its festive holiday fundraiser. A presentation at the mansion will be on Friday, Dec. 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature tours along with music from Anna Baker’s original piano method book, […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

PennDOT halts work on Atherton Street Project for winter

State College, PA (WJAC) — PennDOT announced a winter hiatus for continuing work on its Atherton Street Project. Completion of the 3-year project is scheduled for the fall of 2024. Officials say sewer line work has completed for the year, however, some line painting may continue through the end...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

Punxsutawney Police Department is gearing up for this year’s “Shop with a Cop” event. Photo taken from a previous “Shop with a Cop” event. Courtesy of Punxsutawney Police Department. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WTAJ

Polar Plunge raises money for Centre County YMCA

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Brave swimmers of all ages took on the freezing-cold water in Black Moshannon Lake Saturday morning to raise money for the Centre County YMCA in its 20th annual Polar Plunge. “All the money raised goes to our Open Doors program,” CEO Scott Mitchell said, “which helps support kids, families and […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Power Outage Planned for Sunday

About 3,200 West Penn Power customers will be affected by a planned power outage today. A spokesman says the Butler, Gibsonia, Saxonburg, and Valencia customers who will be impacted by the 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. outage have been informed by call or text. The outage is required in order...
BUTLER, PA
Tribune-Review

'Generational changing' investments poised to remake Western Pa.'s trails system

Described as “generational changing,” recently awarded investments in rails-to-trails will help connect more than 100 miles of recreational trails in Western Pennsylvania, opening previously unrealized pathways to communities poised to benefit economically. Murrysville to Rankin. O’Hara to East Deer. Aspinwall to Homewood. Plans are underway to grow and...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Altoona Christmas Parade

Thousands lined the streets in Altoona for the Spirit of Christmas Parade. Led by the Altoona Police and Fire Departments the parade made it way through downtown. The festivities kicked off with a tree lighting at the start of the parade and the evening ended with fireworks.
ALTOONA, PA
thebablueprint.com

Mrs. Mary bids farewell to Bellwood-Antis

Mrs. Mary Dillen, who runs the high school media center, will work her last day at Bellwood-Antis on Friday, December 2. Mrs. Mary has worked at Bellwood for almost 9 years, beginning her career as a special education aid, but has been in the media center and café for almost 5. She is currently looking for a job in the area where she will be moving.
BELLWOOD, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Which State Is Pittsburgh In?

It is the anchor city of the largest urban area in Appalachia. The area contains a diverse population. The key ethnic demographics are the white population (66.4%), the black population (23.0%), and the Hispanic population (3.4%). Pittsburgh is famous for the steel industry. It is home to hundreds of steel-related...
PITTSBURGH, PA

