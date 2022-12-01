Read full article on original website
Lifelong Ebensburg resident takes Dickens of a Christmas Festival to a whole new level
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Ebensburg Dickens of a Christmas festival, which takes place every first week of December, is filled with things to do, see, eat and hear across town all weekend. Ice skating, hot chocolate, craft shows, music performances — and, of course, the parade on Saturday. But no matter what you’re […]
Sundaes with Santa at the Johnstown Area Heritage Association bring in the holiday season
The Johnstown Area Heritage Association hosted their 2nd annual Sundaes with Santa event on Sunday. Scores of kids along with their parents had the opportunity to enjoy some festive ice cream sundaes courtesy of Galliker’s along with a chat with Santa and some seasonal crafts inside of the heritage center.
New film details the triumphs and tribulations of Pittsburgh's steelmaking past
HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) - "The City of Steel" is a documentary based on the stories of the workers who occupied Pittsburgh's steel mills during the 1970s and 1980s."It was in the DNA of Pittsburgh," said Bruce Spiegel. It took Spiegel three years to interview former steelworkers and produce the documentary based on the once-thriving industry that laid the foundation of his hometown.On Saturday evening, "The City of Steel" premiered inside the AMC Theater at the Waterfront, a location that was once the U.S. Steel Homestead Works, one of the area's biggest steel mills."I came to appreciate the sacrifice and the...
How to Recover a Lamp Shade with Fabric
Learn how to easily recover a lamp shade with fabric to create the exact look you want for your space. This no-sew update is both simple and affordable!. You would not believe how difficult it has been to find lamps for our bedroom. I mean, they’re just lamps…it shouldn’t be that hard, right? I had this vision in my head of walking into a thrift store and finding the perfect lamps for 2 or 3 dollars, giving them a fresh coat of paint, and calling it a day.
Carley Ford Leaving WJAC-TV: Where Is the Johnstown Sports Anchor Going?
For the past two years, Carley Ford has been Johnstown’s go-to source for sports coverage. Her love for sports brought her into the broadcasting industry, and people genuinely love her. But Carley Ford is leaving WJAC-TV’s 6 News to move on to the next step of her career. Since her departure announcement, people have been curious to know where she is headed to and if they will see her on broadcast again. More importantly, they want to know if she will remain in Johnstown. Here’s what Carley Ford said about leaving WJAC-TV.
Blair County’s Baker Mansion to hold Christmas themed fundraiser
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– With Christmas just weeks away, the Blair County Historical Society at Baker Mansion will be holding its festive holiday fundraiser. A presentation at the mansion will be on Friday, Dec. 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature tours along with music from Anna Baker’s original piano method book, […]
"Windber needed this:" local country decor shop preparing for holiday shopping season
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — It's that time of year again for Christmas shopping, and one local business in Windber has been a "hot spot" for it. Country Breeze -- located along Graham Avenue next to the Post Office -- opened their storefront last year at this time. They...
Celebrate Christmas at Camp Harmony’s ‘Light Fest’ event in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the Christmas season underway, Camp Harmony is encouraging the community to come enjoy their light show event while supporting a local business. Starting Friday, Dec. 2, Camp Harmony in Hooversville will begin their 3rd annual Light Fest, a drive-thru celebration of Christmas and the joy of Jesus for all […]
Nardecchia Spay and Neuter Fund hosts first ever Vendor Fair and Basket Raffle
The Nardecchia Spay and Neuter Fund helps low income people get their animals or strays spayed and neutered in Cambria, Somerset, and Blair county. They service between 1500 and 2000 animals every year for several years now. Fundraising is a crucial part of their ability to continue to provide services...
PennDOT halts work on Atherton Street Project for winter
State College, PA (WJAC) — PennDOT announced a winter hiatus for continuing work on its Atherton Street Project. Completion of the 3-year project is scheduled for the fall of 2024. Officials say sewer line work has completed for the year, however, some line painting may continue through the end...
$50k Millionaire Raffle ticket sold at local Get Go
The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced two $50,000 Millionaire Raffle winners. One of the winners was in Westmoreland County. The raffle is part of an eight week long drawing leading up to the big drawing on January 7, 1983.
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Punxsutawney Police Department is gearing up for this year’s “Shop with a Cop” event. Photo taken from a previous “Shop with a Cop” event. Courtesy of Punxsutawney Police Department. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of...
Polar Plunge raises money for Centre County YMCA
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Brave swimmers of all ages took on the freezing-cold water in Black Moshannon Lake Saturday morning to raise money for the Centre County YMCA in its 20th annual Polar Plunge. “All the money raised goes to our Open Doors program,” CEO Scott Mitchell said, “which helps support kids, families and […]
Longtime Punxsutawney glass business closing after nearly 100 years
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — In Jefferson County, a longtime Punxsutawney company is preparing to be sold at auction. Punxsutawney Tile and Glass closed in 2020 during the pandemic related business shutdowns, the owners say only five people worked there at the time. The current owners decided not to...
Power Outage Planned for Sunday
About 3,200 West Penn Power customers will be affected by a planned power outage today. A spokesman says the Butler, Gibsonia, Saxonburg, and Valencia customers who will be impacted by the 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. outage have been informed by call or text. The outage is required in order...
'Generational changing' investments poised to remake Western Pa.'s trails system
Described as “generational changing,” recently awarded investments in rails-to-trails will help connect more than 100 miles of recreational trails in Western Pennsylvania, opening previously unrealized pathways to communities poised to benefit economically. Murrysville to Rankin. O’Hara to East Deer. Aspinwall to Homewood. Plans are underway to grow and...
2 Pennsylvania Lottery tickets that will split $200,000 prize sold at local Giant Eagle, Sheetz
Two winning Pennsylvania Lottery tickets that will split a jackpot prize of $200,000 were sold Allegheny and Butler counties. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets sold for the Nov. 30 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 1-5-14-20-30, to win individual prizes of $100,000. The winning tickets were sold by...
Altoona Christmas Parade
Thousands lined the streets in Altoona for the Spirit of Christmas Parade. Led by the Altoona Police and Fire Departments the parade made it way through downtown. The festivities kicked off with a tree lighting at the start of the parade and the evening ended with fireworks.
Mrs. Mary bids farewell to Bellwood-Antis
Mrs. Mary Dillen, who runs the high school media center, will work her last day at Bellwood-Antis on Friday, December 2. Mrs. Mary has worked at Bellwood for almost 9 years, beginning her career as a special education aid, but has been in the media center and café for almost 5. She is currently looking for a job in the area where she will be moving.
Which State Is Pittsburgh In?
It is the anchor city of the largest urban area in Appalachia. The area contains a diverse population. The key ethnic demographics are the white population (66.4%), the black population (23.0%), and the Hispanic population (3.4%). Pittsburgh is famous for the steel industry. It is home to hundreds of steel-related...
