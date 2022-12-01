Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Festival of the Trees returns to Christiansburg for ChristmasCheryl E PrestonChristiansburg, VA
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in BlacksburgCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Sugar Magnolia hosts open house in Blacksburg and Roanoke on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Wrestling: No. 4 Ohio State downs No. 10 Virginia Tech 18-13 in home openerThe LanternBlacksburg, VA
Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes host Virginia Tech in home opener FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Agee, Thomas Leon
Thomas (Tommy) Leon Agee was born on November 12, 1950 in Christiansburg, VIrginia and departed from this life peacefully in his home on November 30, 2022 in Salem, Virginia following a difficult battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas F. and Minnie Woolwine Agee of Salem, Virginia.
Vincil, Betty Jones
Betty Jones Vincil, 85 of the Clendennin Community in Narrows, VA passed away peacefully on December 2, 2022 in the care of Lewis Gale Medical Center-Montgomery. Born in Montgomery County on September 18, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Aubrey and Annie Bradford Jones. Betty loved God and...
Price, Carl Edward
Carl E. Price, 82 of Pearisburg, Virginia passed away Thursday morning December 1, 2022 in Mooresville, NC with family by his side. Born Carl Edward Price in Pulaski, Virginia on January 16, 1940, he was the son of the late John and Thelma Harrell Price. Carl loved life, people, animals,...
cardinalnews.org
Roanoke group will be giving away musical instruments; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The Feel Good Tour will be having its 8th Annual Music for Christmas giveaway program for kids whose families cannot afford a musical instrument. The group will be at its warehouse, Rent-A-Space, 4221 Valley Ave, Roanoke, VA. 24018, on December 3rd, 4th, 10th, 11th, 17th and 18th, from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m. One instrument per family.
Farrow, Phillip Anthony
It’s with a heavy heart that we announce, Phillip Anthony Farrow, born March 21, 1960, transitioned on November 21, 2022. His service will be conducted on December 4, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. at McCoy Funeral Home, 150 Country Club Dr. S.W., Blacksburg, Va.
Duncan, Alton Neal
Alton “Dunk” Neal Duncan, 73 of Indian Valley, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert & Ella Duncan; brothers, Paul & Tony Duncan; and mother-in-law, Irene Willard. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Mayola Duncan;...
Missing woman reported in Tazewell County
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–The Tazewell Police Department needs the public’s help to find a missing woman. 40-year-old Kelly Jo Beasley was reported missing back in October 2022. She was last seen on Thursday, June 16, 2022, when a friend picked her up to attend a concert in Baltimore, Maryland. It’s possible she may be in Tazewell, […]
visitroanokeva.com
Where to Eat on Christmas in Virginia's Blue Ridge
It’s time for a holiday feast in Virginia’s Blue Ridge!. Enjoying delicious food is one of our favorite parts of the holiday season in the Roanoke Region and there are lots of tasty ways to experience Christmas in the mountains. While many opt for a home-cooked meal for...
Collop, Jesse James
Jesse James Collop, 40 of Roanoke, passed away on November 23, 2022. Jesse was born on December 15, 1981 to Jim and Beth Collop. He is also survived by his sister, Jennifer Collop Nassar (George); nephews, Lucas Nassar and Josiah Nassar; grandmothers, Sarah Collop and Patricia Oliver; aunt, Nancy Collop Rader (Craig); uncles, John Olilver (Mona, Chris Collop, Michael Collop (Niki); as well as many great-aunts and uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Jim Collop and Marvin Oliver; and best friend, Danielle Parker.
Jones, Candace Clark
Candace Ruth Jones, 75, of Radford, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Clark, Sr. and Lessie Gravely Jones. Survivors include her daughters, Lisa Lucas and Candy Lucas; several grandchildren, including Kimberly Bell and her husband Joshua; several great grandchildren; brother, David Jones; sister, Dolly Owens; special caregiver, Rita White; childhood friend, Vickie Wilson; and many other relatives and friends.
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7′s Robin Reed gifted Key to Roanoke City
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7′s Robin Reed was gifted a key to Roanoke City Friday night at the kickoff to the Dickens of a Christmas celebration in downtown Roanoke City. It came as a surprise to Reed, whose retirement took effect at the conclusion of the live newscast featuring the tree lighting ceremony. It caps a career spanning more than 40 years. This followed weeks of stories celebrating and remembering his career.
WSLS
Late night visitor, a bear in Roanoke damages fence
ROANOKE, Va. – Unwelcomed guests are not always pleasant, especially when an animal gets close to your home. One lady in the Star City got one that damaged the fence. Mary Riles, who lives near the Roanoke Academy of Math and Science, said the incident happened Friday night around 8:30.
wfirnews.com
Robin Reed ends remarkable 40-year Roanoke television career
A commanding presence in Roanoke television history is calling it a career. Robin Reed joined WDBJ7 in March of 1982 and became a key figure in the station’s dominance in decades that followed. WFIR’s Evan Jones worked there with Reed for close to a decade, and he has more on his major impact on Roanoke television:
Dickerson, Billy Lee
Billy Lee Dickerson, 80, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Betty Brewer Dickerson; parents, Joel Glenn and Lettie Elizabeth Dickerson. Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Dwayne and Anne Dickerson, and Mike and Debra Dickerson; daughter, Shelby Quesenberry;...
Nuckols, Claude Clayton
Claude Clayton Nuckols, age 95 of Dublin passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the Skyline Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Floyd, Virginia. Born February 8, 1927 in Wythe County he was the son of the late Claude Lee Nuckols & Hazel Arnold Nuckols. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Myrtle Nuckols, sisters, Mary Duncan, Margaret Hurst and brothers, Edward E., James F. Nuckols and Eugene Nuckols.
Heldreth, Mary Smelser
Mary Frances Smelser Heldreth, 75, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at her home on Claytor Lake. Mary was retired from Inland Motors after 35 years of service and a member of Central UM Church. Mary loved to be in her yard working on her flower beds or entertaining friends on her back porch.
WRDW-TV
N. Augusta pair busted by Va. town fed up with scammers
HILLSVILLE, Va. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pair of men from North Augusta were arrested in Virginia, where they were claiming to be driveway sealers, according to police. An investigator with the Hillsville Police Department confirmed they were members of the North Augusta community known as Irish travelers. Investigator Alan Gravley said...
WSLS
Heritage shuts out Christiansburg 43-0, returns to state final
LYNCHBURG, Va. – In a battle of contrasting styles, the Heritage Pioneers defeated Christiansburg 43-0 in the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals — the team’s fifth shutout win of the season. The Pioneers brought an abundance of speed, while The Demons brought power in the form of huge offensive and defensive lines.
Irish Travelers from North Augusta arrested in Virginia
HILLSVILLE, Va. (WJBF) – Police in Hillsville, Virginia have arrested two Irish Travelers from North Augusta. According to their Facebook Post, concerned citizens helped Hillsville Police department (HPD) quickly locate, investigate, and arrest the “driveway sealers”on several charges, including; failing to purchase a town “door to door” sales license, obstruction of justice, possession of methamphetamine, […]
wvtf.org
Book profiles Roanoke coach and his huge influence
The name Joe Gaither may not be well known outside Roanoke, but for a number of athletes, his influence goes far beyond the city, and involves much more than sports. Now a new book lays out his impact over more than 40 years – and counting. Richard Wilson first...
