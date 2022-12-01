ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – December 2, 2022

Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. – The show opened with The Bloodline making their entrance for Sami Zayn’s match. As they reached the ring, a video package recapping their War Games match aired. Sami started putting over the Usos, but Jimmy stopped him to declare that Sami was the MVP at War Games. Jey admitted that he didn’t like Sami, but by sticking with his family he earned his respect. Jimmy asked Sami how he was feeling, so he could respond that he felt very ucey. The Brawling Brutes interrupted with Sheamus saying that it’s fight night before entering the ring for their match.
bodyslam.net

Sami Zayn Explains How Him Becoming “The Honorary Uce” Came About

Sami Zayn’s consistent attempts to assist the Bloodline earned him the moniker of ‘The Honorary Uce.’ He proved his loyalty by helping the Tribal Chief secure the victory for their team this past weekend at WWE Survivor Series in the War Games match. The former WWE Intercontinental...
PWMania

Wrestling Legend Says He Hopes Randy Orton Retires If Doctors Urge Him To

Teddy Long wants what is best for “The Viper,” even if it’s not what he himself wants. The legendary pro wrestling manager and WWE on-air authority figure recently spoke with the folks from Sportskeeda for an in-depth interview, during which he spoke about Randy Orton being on the sidelines due to injuries that require surgery.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Kurt Angle Reveals Brock Lesnar Was Interested In Joining TNA Wrestling In 2007

Kurt Angle made an interesting reveal during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. The WWE Hall Of Famer claimed Brock Lesnar asked him about joining TNA Wrestling in 2007. However, the promotion didn’t want to pay for what Lesnar was asking for. “Brock called me and he’s...
PWMania

Latest on Roman Reigns – Kevin Owens Heat After WWE Survivor Series, Reigns Injury Update

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is reportedly suffering from an ear injury. As previously reported, Reigns was visibly upset following the War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday at the TD Garden in Boston, according to multiple sources. Reigns was said to be upset about a slap from Kevin Owens, which he saw as an unplanned spot. When Reigns returned backstage, he reportedly exclaimed “expletive filled,” and it was clear that he was upset. There was talk of a broken eardrum and bruising under Reigns’ eye. You can access the original report by clicking here, the previous update by clicking here, and a follow-up by clicking here.
ComicBook

WWE Royal Rumble: The Rock "Being Talked About" as Match Winner

Roman Reigns is in the middle of the most dominant title reign in the 21st century. The Tribal Chief has held the WWE Universal Title for well over two years now, making him the longest-reigning world champion in WWE since Hulk Hogan's 1980s run with the WWF Championship. During this run, Reigns has bested the likes of Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Bryan Danielson, and Kevin Owens, as well as defeating WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Goldberg. While Reigns is quite literally running out of viable contenders, there is one dream match left: a WWE WrestleMania encounter with The Rock.
TEXAS STATE
wrestlinginc.com

Scott Hall Had Clause In WCW Contract That Benefited Him If Big WWE Stars Jumped

The pro wrestling landscape changed forever when Scott Hall and Kevin Nash jumped from WWE to WCW in 1996 and went on to form the New World Order with Hulk Hogan. At the time, Hall was represented by agent Barry Bloom, who recently revealed in Chris Jericho's "Talk Is Jericho" podcast that he negotiated a clause in Hall's lucrative contract that guaranteed his deal would become even richer if certain other WWE stars made the jump and received contracts bigger than Hall's.
PWMania

Opening Match For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Revealed, Updated Line-Up

Sheamus vs. Sami Zayn in singles action will kick off tonight’s post-Survivor Series episode of WWE SmackDown on FS1. Cathy Kelley announced the match in the video below. Sheamus replied to the tweet, promising a banger. “Banger incoming… do not adjust your set.. [collision symbol emoji] [TV emoji] #fightnight,”...
BUFFALO, NY
PWMania

WWE Main Event Results – December 1, 2022

Match starts off with a lock up to start and Zoey Stark gets a go behind and shoves Dana Brooke across the ring. Another go and Stark backs Brooke into the corner and shoves her. Another go and Dana gets a side headlock and takes it to the mat. Shoulder tackle gets a one count. Stark begs off in the corner and wants a time out. Brooke charges and Stark pulls her face first into the buckle.
wrestlinginc.com

Eric Bischoff Addresses Recent Ric Flair Claim About Him

Suffice it to say, Ric Flair doesn't care much for Eric Bischoff at this point. In a recent episode of his "To Be The Man" podcast, Flair blasted the former WCW Senior Vice President over and over again, ultimately labeling him a "prick" and noting that he's "pissed" at Bischoff. That said, the former WCW Executive Vice President isn't quite sure what it is he's done. On the latest episode of "After 83 Weeks," he had his say on the matter.
PWMania

Former WWE Star Released at the Start of the Pandemic Returning Under Triple H Regime

Since Triple H took creative control of the company, WWE has brought back a number of wrestlers who had been let go. Several names have been mentioned as possible WWE comeback candidates in recent months, and Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com has confirmed with multiple sources that Eric Young will be returning to the company.
wrestlinginc.com

Bret Hart Wishes He Never Left WWE For WCW In 1997

Reflecting on the Montreal Screwjob in a November 2022 interview with The Ringer, Bret Hart said that he's proud that he stood up for himself at the time, but that he regrets the bad blood that kept him and Shawn Michaels at odds for years. "I wish that none of...
PWMania

WWE Reportedly Stops Premium Live Event Bonuses

According to reports, WWE has discontinued Premium Live Event bonuses. According to a new report from Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE stars are now making exactly what they sign a contract for, whether it’s $1 million or another figure. There are no longer any bonuses for working the Saudi Arabia...
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (12/2/22)

WWE SmackDown will air live tonight on FS1 from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY, following the Survivor Series. Tonight’s SmackDown will feature the World Cup Tournament finals, as well as a segment with The Bloodline. Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Solo Sikoa, and Undisputed WWE...
BUFFALO, NY
PWMania

Backstage Latest on William Regal Leaving AEW and Signing With WWE

According to reports, William Regal is leaving AEW for WWE. As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW talent are under the impression that Regal’s contract will expire this month, and that there are rumors of a WWE return. The Wrestling Observer notes in an update that when Regal first signed with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy