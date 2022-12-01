Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – December 2, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. – The show opened with The Bloodline making their entrance for Sami Zayn’s match. As they reached the ring, a video package recapping their War Games match aired. Sami started putting over the Usos, but Jimmy stopped him to declare that Sami was the MVP at War Games. Jey admitted that he didn’t like Sami, but by sticking with his family he earned his respect. Jimmy asked Sami how he was feeling, so he could respond that he felt very ucey. The Brawling Brutes interrupted with Sheamus saying that it’s fight night before entering the ring for their match.
bodyslam.net
Sami Zayn Explains How Him Becoming “The Honorary Uce” Came About
Sami Zayn’s consistent attempts to assist the Bloodline earned him the moniker of ‘The Honorary Uce.’ He proved his loyalty by helping the Tribal Chief secure the victory for their team this past weekend at WWE Survivor Series in the War Games match. The former WWE Intercontinental...
PWMania
Wrestling Legend Says He Hopes Randy Orton Retires If Doctors Urge Him To
Teddy Long wants what is best for “The Viper,” even if it’s not what he himself wants. The legendary pro wrestling manager and WWE on-air authority figure recently spoke with the folks from Sportskeeda for an in-depth interview, during which he spoke about Randy Orton being on the sidelines due to injuries that require surgery.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Reveals Brock Lesnar Was Interested In Joining TNA Wrestling In 2007
Kurt Angle made an interesting reveal during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. The WWE Hall Of Famer claimed Brock Lesnar asked him about joining TNA Wrestling in 2007. However, the promotion didn’t want to pay for what Lesnar was asking for. “Brock called me and he’s...
PWMania
Latest on Roman Reigns – Kevin Owens Heat After WWE Survivor Series, Reigns Injury Update
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is reportedly suffering from an ear injury. As previously reported, Reigns was visibly upset following the War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday at the TD Garden in Boston, according to multiple sources. Reigns was said to be upset about a slap from Kevin Owens, which he saw as an unplanned spot. When Reigns returned backstage, he reportedly exclaimed “expletive filled,” and it was clear that he was upset. There was talk of a broken eardrum and bruising under Reigns’ eye. You can access the original report by clicking here, the previous update by clicking here, and a follow-up by clicking here.
PWMania
Kevin Owens Admits He is “Ashamed” to Say He Did Not Enjoy His WWE Universal Title Reign
Kevin Owens began his reign as WWE Universal Champion in 2016. Owens became the second-ever Universal Champion after Finn Balor’s 24-hour reign. Owens held the title for 188 days before losing it to Goldberg in a quick match at the 2017 Fastlane PPV event. Speaking on WWE After the...
ComicBook
WWE Royal Rumble: The Rock "Being Talked About" as Match Winner
Roman Reigns is in the middle of the most dominant title reign in the 21st century. The Tribal Chief has held the WWE Universal Title for well over two years now, making him the longest-reigning world champion in WWE since Hulk Hogan's 1980s run with the WWF Championship. During this run, Reigns has bested the likes of Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Bryan Danielson, and Kevin Owens, as well as defeating WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Goldberg. While Reigns is quite literally running out of viable contenders, there is one dream match left: a WWE WrestleMania encounter with The Rock.
wrestlinginc.com
Scott Hall Had Clause In WCW Contract That Benefited Him If Big WWE Stars Jumped
The pro wrestling landscape changed forever when Scott Hall and Kevin Nash jumped from WWE to WCW in 1996 and went on to form the New World Order with Hulk Hogan. At the time, Hall was represented by agent Barry Bloom, who recently revealed in Chris Jericho's "Talk Is Jericho" podcast that he negotiated a clause in Hall's lucrative contract that guaranteed his deal would become even richer if certain other WWE stars made the jump and received contracts bigger than Hall's.
PWMania
Opening Match For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Revealed, Updated Line-Up
Sheamus vs. Sami Zayn in singles action will kick off tonight’s post-Survivor Series episode of WWE SmackDown on FS1. Cathy Kelley announced the match in the video below. Sheamus replied to the tweet, promising a banger. “Banger incoming… do not adjust your set.. [collision symbol emoji] [TV emoji] #fightnight,”...
PWMania
WWE Main Event Results – December 1, 2022
Match starts off with a lock up to start and Zoey Stark gets a go behind and shoves Dana Brooke across the ring. Another go and Stark backs Brooke into the corner and shoves her. Another go and Dana gets a side headlock and takes it to the mat. Shoulder tackle gets a one count. Stark begs off in the corner and wants a time out. Brooke charges and Stark pulls her face first into the buckle.
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Addresses Recent Ric Flair Claim About Him
Suffice it to say, Ric Flair doesn't care much for Eric Bischoff at this point. In a recent episode of his "To Be The Man" podcast, Flair blasted the former WCW Senior Vice President over and over again, ultimately labeling him a "prick" and noting that he's "pissed" at Bischoff. That said, the former WCW Executive Vice President isn't quite sure what it is he's done. On the latest episode of "After 83 Weeks," he had his say on the matter.
PWMania
Kurt Angle Confirmed For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown, Big Title Match and More Set
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will return to SmackDown for a birthday celebration. On December 9, Angle will turn 54 years old. Angle will appear on SmackDown Live that night from the PPG Paints Arena in his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA. Next Friday, The Usos will defend their Undisputed...
PWMania
Former WWE Star Released at the Start of the Pandemic Returning Under Triple H Regime
Since Triple H took creative control of the company, WWE has brought back a number of wrestlers who had been let go. Several names have been mentioned as possible WWE comeback candidates in recent months, and Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com has confirmed with multiple sources that Eric Young will be returning to the company.
wrestlinginc.com
Bret Hart Wishes He Never Left WWE For WCW In 1997
Reflecting on the Montreal Screwjob in a November 2022 interview with The Ringer, Bret Hart said that he's proud that he stood up for himself at the time, but that he regrets the bad blood that kept him and Shawn Michaels at odds for years. "I wish that none of...
PWMania
WWE Reportedly Stops Premium Live Event Bonuses
According to reports, WWE has discontinued Premium Live Event bonuses. According to a new report from Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE stars are now making exactly what they sign a contract for, whether it’s $1 million or another figure. There are no longer any bonuses for working the Saudi Arabia...
PWMania
Confirmed Matches For Today’s Limitless Wrestling’s “Dirty Laundry” Event (12/3/22)
Limitless Wrestling returns to Yarmouth, Maine today for it’s final event of 2022 in Maine as they present “Dirty Laundry”. The main event will feature current Limitless Wrestling World Champion Ace Romero making his third defense of the title as he attempts to turn back the challenge of Slade in a No DQ match.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (12/2/22)
WWE SmackDown will air live tonight on FS1 from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY, following the Survivor Series. Tonight’s SmackDown will feature the World Cup Tournament finals, as well as a segment with The Bloodline. Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Solo Sikoa, and Undisputed WWE...
PWMania
Backstage Latest on William Regal Leaving AEW and Signing With WWE
According to reports, William Regal is leaving AEW for WWE. As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW talent are under the impression that Regal’s contract will expire this month, and that there are rumors of a WWE return. The Wrestling Observer notes in an update that when Regal first signed with...
411mania.com
Kurt Angle On If He’d Face Shane McMahon Again In The Ring, Would Have Loved to Face Miz
On a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle talked about the lead up to Survivor Series 2017, WWE not having entertaining wrestlers to do promos with and wishing he wrestled Daniel Bryan. Below are some highlights. On how he was feeling after TLC 2017: “Mentally I was...
Comments / 0