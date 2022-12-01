Read full article on original website
Full Line-Up For Tonight’s GCW Afternoon Only Event
Tonight from The Arena in Jeffersonville, Indiana, GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Afternoon Only event. The show will air on FITE at 5 p.m. EDT. Tickets can also be purchased through Eventbrite. The following is the current line-up: * Jordan Oliver vs. 1 Called Manders. * Jack Cartwheel vs....
Latest News on Ticket Sales for WWE RAW (12/5/22)
This week’s WWE RAW will take place from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC on Monday. According to WrestleTix, 5,964 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (11/30/22), leaving 913 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 6,877. The...
Confirmed Matches For Today’s Limitless Wrestling’s “Dirty Laundry” Event (12/3/22)
Limitless Wrestling returns to Yarmouth, Maine today for it’s final event of 2022 in Maine as they present “Dirty Laundry”. The main event will feature current Limitless Wrestling World Champion Ace Romero making his third defense of the title as he attempts to turn back the challenge of Slade in a No DQ match.
NXT Level Up Results (12/2/22): Thea Hail vs. Sol Ruca, Tavion Knight Makes His Debut
The latest episode of NXT Level Up aired on Peacock on December 2nd 2022. The show was taped back on November 29th at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. This week’s show featured a highly anticipated match up between Thea Hail and Sol Ruca. Hail and Ruca squared off in the main event.
WWE SmackDown Results – December 2, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. – The show opened with The Bloodline making their entrance for Sami Zayn’s match. As they reached the ring, a video package recapping their War Games match aired. Sami started putting over the Usos, but Jimmy stopped him to declare that Sami was the MVP at War Games. Jey admitted that he didn’t like Sami, but by sticking with his family he earned his respect. Jimmy asked Sami how he was feeling, so he could respond that he felt very ucey. The Brawling Brutes interrupted with Sheamus saying that it’s fight night before entering the ring for their match.
Opening Match For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Revealed, Updated Line-Up
Sheamus vs. Sami Zayn in singles action will kick off tonight’s post-Survivor Series episode of WWE SmackDown on FS1. Cathy Kelley announced the match in the video below. Sheamus replied to the tweet, promising a banger. “Banger incoming… do not adjust your set.. [collision symbol emoji] [TV emoji] #fightnight,”...
WWE Main Event Results – December 1, 2022
Match starts off with a lock up to start and Zoey Stark gets a go behind and shoves Dana Brooke across the ring. Another go and Stark backs Brooke into the corner and shoves her. Another go and Dana gets a side headlock and takes it to the mat. Shoulder tackle gets a one count. Stark begs off in the corner and wants a time out. Brooke charges and Stark pulls her face first into the buckle.
Latest on Roman Reigns – Kevin Owens Heat After WWE Survivor Series, Reigns Injury Update
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is reportedly suffering from an ear injury. As previously reported, Reigns was visibly upset following the War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday at the TD Garden in Boston, according to multiple sources. Reigns was said to be upset about a slap from Kevin Owens, which he saw as an unplanned spot. When Reigns returned backstage, he reportedly exclaimed “expletive filled,” and it was clear that he was upset. There was talk of a broken eardrum and bruising under Reigns’ eye. You can access the original report by clicking here, the previous update by clicking here, and a follow-up by clicking here.
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (12/2/22)
WWE SmackDown will air live tonight on FS1 from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY, following the Survivor Series. Tonight’s SmackDown will feature the World Cup Tournament finals, as well as a segment with The Bloodline. Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Solo Sikoa, and Undisputed WWE...
Former WWE Star Released at the Start of the Pandemic Returning Under Triple H Regime
Since Triple H took creative control of the company, WWE has brought back a number of wrestlers who had been let go. Several names have been mentioned as possible WWE comeback candidates in recent months, and Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com has confirmed with multiple sources that Eric Young will be returning to the company.
Photos: In-Dex Reunion Featured At WWE NXT Live Event In Jacksonville
WWE NXT fans were treated to a special moment at a non-televised live event this week. At the WWE NXT live event in Jacksonville, Florida on Friday evening, Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell reunited in the ring. Lumis and Hartwell were married at the memorable “In-Dex” wedding segment that took...
NJPW Super Juniors Tag League Night 6 & World Tag League Night 5 Results – Dec 2, 2022
NJPW Super Juniors Tag League Night 6 & World Tag League Night 5 Results – December 2, 2022. Venue: Osaka Municipal Central Gymnasium Sub Arena. Thanks to Lewis Carlin for the original results before a full review was put in. 2022 Super Juniors Tag League Match. Suzuki Gun (Yoshinobu...
Cody Rhodes Explains Reason For Flaming Table Viral Spot On Anniversary Of Memorable AEW Dynamite Match
“The American Nightmare” will go to any length to succeed in entertaining the fans. Cody Rhodes took to social media on Thursday and Friday to comment on the one-year anniversary of his memorable rivalry with Andrade El Idolo in All Elite Wrestling. The former AEW Executive Vice President wrote...
More Trouble Within The Bloodline Teased on WWE SmackDown (Video)
WWE appears to be hinting at more trouble within The Bloodline. During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa celebrated their Survivor Series victory. Jimmy and Jey Uso honored Zayn for his effort and loyalty at Survivor Series. The camera then focused on...
WATCH: What Happened After This Week’s AEW Rampage Went Off The Air (Video)
When this week’s episode of AEW Rampage went off the air, there was still a lot of action taking place inside and outside of the ring. As seen during the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program on Friday night, The House of Black appeared after Orange Cassidy retained his AEW All-Atlantic Championship with a victory over QT Marshall in the LumberJack main event of the evening.
Backstage Latest on William Regal Leaving AEW and Signing With WWE
According to reports, William Regal is leaving AEW for WWE. As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW talent are under the impression that Regal’s contract will expire this month, and that there are rumors of a WWE return. The Wrestling Observer notes in an update that when Regal first signed with...
New “Inside Knowledge” on What Allegedly Occurred Between CM Punk and The Elite
As PWMania.com previously reported, CM Punk’s AEW contract could be bought out following his backstage altercation with The Elite. Former WCW star Konnan provided new “inside knowledge” (as stated in the Spotify description) about what happened between CM Punk and The Elite during his podcast. “So this...
Kurt Angle Confirmed For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown, Big Title Match and More Set
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will return to SmackDown for a birthday celebration. On December 9, Angle will turn 54 years old. Angle will appear on SmackDown Live that night from the PPG Paints Arena in his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA. Next Friday, The Usos will defend their Undisputed...
WWE NXT Live Event Results From Gainesville, FL 12/3/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT live event at the Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com. * NXT Women’s Title : Ivy Nile defeated champion Mandy Rose via DQ. The match then becomes a tag team. * Ivy Nile, Tatum Paxley & Roxanne Perez...
Career vs. Title Match Revealed For Impact Hard To Kill
For Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view, a major Career vs. Title match has been announced. Mickie James’ Last Rodeo campaign continues at Hard To Kill, where she will face Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace. In the main event of Thursday’s Impact, James defeated Deonna Purrazzo. Grace...
