Urban Air Adventure Park is holding its grand opening in Columbus this weekend

Urban Air Adventure Park will host an event for first responders before holding its official grand opening this Saturday.

The new indoor adventure park in Bradley Park Square is opening up for the general public in Columbus for the first time this week. Visitors to the park can play on attractions such as an indoor zip line, wall climbing, virtual reality, Wipe Out and trampolines.

Urban Air will hold a First Responders Night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The night is open to all first responders, according to a news release. Participants will need to show their first responder badges for verification and will only be charged for their socks.

The Urban Air Cafe will be open, owner Tommy Roper said in the news release, but the first responders and their immediate family members can play for free.

“It is the least we could do as we open our adventure park to celebrate every first responder and their immediate family for all of their continuous hard work,” Roper said.

The first 200 guests in line on Saturday who purchase a Platinum or Ultimate pass will receive free basic access to the park for a year, according to the news release. The park will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

“We’re excited to celebrate our long-awaited grand opening of Urban Air Adventure Park with the Columbus community,” Roper said in the news release. “We have worked hard to bring a safe, fun and super exciting family entertainment center with incredible attractions for the entire family.”

Tickets and more information about visiting the park are available on Urban Air’s website .