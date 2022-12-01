Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Costs begin to outpace revenue at New Hampshire hospital
Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health is facing a financial crisis as staffing expenses outpace revenue, Valley News reported Nov. 30. The health system, New Hampshire's largest private employer, posted a $22.1 million loss for the fiscal year that ended June 30. Dartmouth Health has pointed to rising labor costs and reliance on travel nurses as reasons for the loss of revenue.
beckershospitalreview.com
Heart balloon pumps added to medical device shortage list
The FDA placed some balloon pumps on its medical device shortage list Dec. 2, which the agency said was because of increased demand and shortage of some of the product's components. There is a shortage of Getinge Maquet/Datascope Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump devices, and the supply issue will continue into 2023,...
beckershospitalreview.com
AHA urges 2024 Medicare payment adjustment due to 'unprecedented pressure'
A one-time adjustment to fiscal year 2024 Medicare payments should be made to reflect recent inadequate reimbursements and help healthcare systems facing "unprecedented pressure," the American Hospital Association urged in a Dec. 1 letter. Writing to the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC), AHA said inflationary pressures emerging later in fiscal...
beckershospitalreview.com
Kuakini Health reports lower $10.45M loss for fiscal 2022 as performance improves
Honolulu-based Kuakini Health System, which has suffered operating losses and negative cash flows in recent years, improved its performance in 2022 and can continue to operate as a going concern, the group's auditors and management said in a report. While the group again reported a loss for fiscal year 2022,...
Market Volatility Drops Further Following Upbeat Payrolls Report
US stocks closed mixed on Friday as investors digested better-than-expected data on nonfarm payrolls. The US economy unexpectedly added 263,000 jobs in November, following a revised 284,000 gain in October and also surpassing market estimates of 200,000. The unemployment rate came in unchanged at 3.7% in November, while average hourly earnings increased by 0.6% to $32.82 in November.
beckershospitalreview.com
Highs of 4.3% to lows of -3.5%: How hospital margins dipped over 12 months
Hospitals continue to feel the pinch from high expenses offsetting revenues, especially in relation to the cost of labor, leading to another month of negative operating margins for many, according to Kaufman Hall's November "National Hospital Flash Report," which is based on data from more than 900 hospitals. Here's how...
beckershospitalreview.com
Consulting firm boosts RCM focus with hires
New York City-based consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal has made a pair of hires intended to strengthen the company's revenue cycle management capabilities. Lorin Martin was named managing director of the firm's Healthcare Industry Group, according to a Dec. 1 news release from the company. Prior to joining Alvarez & Marsal, he served as managing director of the Claro Group and Nordic Consulting's revenue cycle practices. Mr. Martin also has partnered with large academic medical centers, multifacility health systems, community hospitals and physician practice organizations to develop revenue cycle improvements and interdisciplinary process efficiencies.
beckershospitalreview.com
UC Davis generates $12.5B+ in statewide economic activity, report finds
An economic impact analysis of how direct employment and spending by Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis affects the local, regional and statewide economies found that the university generated $12.56 billion in statewide economic activity and supported 68,900 jobs in 2019. Operations from UC Davis Health were the university's greatest driver of...
beckershospitalreview.com
The future of healthcare delivery is hybrid, but connectivity and infrastructure issues must be addressed
Over the past two years, the healthcare sector has been challenged to rapidly adopt a variety of technology trends like telehealth, as well as to closely follow an accelerated level of innovation in medical devices and new approaches for delivering care. These trends have underscored the importance of connectivity in solving for the latest challenges of the day. In fact, the Federal Communications Commission recently acknowledged that reliable cellular connectivity is a social determinant of health.
beckershospitalreview.com
Prices rising more slowly as inflation cools
Health systems and consumers can take solace in signs that the rate of inflation may be slowing, but a return to normal price increases could still take time, The New York Times reported Dec. 1. Prices measured by the personal consumption expenditures index, which the Federal Reserve monitors most closely,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Network navigation: the benefits of a modern navigation platform for patients and health systems
Health systems and payers have both invested heavily in creating comprehensive networks that deliver high-quality healthcare. But too often, these systems expect patients to self-navigate their care journey. That leads to access issues and attrition as some patients go out of the network for subsequent care. At a November session...
beckershospitalreview.com
Cleveland Clinic, Palantir ink 10-year deal to use big data to predict patient demand
Cleveland Clinic has signed a 10-year agreement with Palantir to use the company's artificial intelligence technology to improve patient flow, Fox Business News reported Dec. 1. Palantir will support the health system's virtual command center, analyzing scheduling data to predict patient admissions and discharges and monitoring demand, staffing and capacity,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Will CVS, Amazon and Walgreens deals shift the U.S. healthcare system to a value-based care model?
Amazon, CVS and Walgreens are investing millions of dollars into primary care practices as part of a push to shift the U.S. healthcare system to a value-based care model, The Wall Street Journal reported Dec. 2. The healthcare disruptors have made headlines in recent months as their deals — One...
beckershospitalreview.com
3 CFOs taking CEO roles at hospitals, health systems
CFOs today are strategic partners to CEOs and are involved in virtually every aspect of a hospital or health system. A CFO's financial expertise can be a particularly valuable asset for those seeking a move to the corner office of a CEO, but it is a "completely different job" with many unique challenges, three hospital executives who transitioned from CFOs to CEOs, told Becker's Hospital Review.
beckershospitalreview.com
U-M Health Hazards committee to launch USP hazardous drug handling standards
The U-M Health Hazardous Drug Oversight Committee is reclassifying hazardous drugs and rolling out United States Pharmacopeia Hazardous Drug Handling standards on Feb. 28, according to a Dec. 1 article on the Michigan Medicine website. USP reclassifies drugs based on the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health hazardous drug...
beckershospitalreview.com
Michigan system lays off 31 employees; leaves 20 additional jobs unfilled
Citing a need to further reduce overhead expenses and support additional investments in patient care and wages, Traverse City, Mich.-based Munson Health is eliminating 31 positions, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's. The layoffs represent less than 1 percent of the health system's workforce of nearly 8,000. Dianne Michalek, chief marketing...
Comments / 0