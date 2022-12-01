Read full article on original website
Casper’s Tate Museum Gets into the Holiday Spirit with Santasaurus, Dino-Ornaments and Face Painting
For the first time since the pandemic, the Tate Museum held it's oft-annual Holiday Open House from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Casper College (look for the T-Rex). One happy volunteer, a pre-lab technician named Dwane Wagoner, said he's been working at the Tate for 23 years. He's excited to see the doors open for events like these.
‘Mix and Mingle’ Singles Event Returns to Casper Tonight
After a month hiatus for the Thanksgiving holiday break, the Mix and Mingle Singles Event is back, promising an evening of fun for the local dating scene. This month's event will be at a new location, Racca's Pizzeria Napoletana, from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm on Thursday, December 1st, 2022.
Check out Pictures of Winter Fest at David Street Station
On Friday, David Street Station hosted Winter Fest, where the community could come enjoy hot cocoa, games, and sledding. Check out the pictures of Winter Fest below.
Skip Ewing Playing A FREE Christmas Show In Douglas
It's not very often in life you can get something for free, now is one of those moments. Award winning singer/songwriter Skip Ewing and Douglas Congregational Church is giving you that opportunity. Friday December 9th at Douglas High School, Skip is performing a FREE Christmas show. Skip lived the fast...
All The Pretty Horses: Ropes & Roses Celebrates New Clinic [PHOTOS]
Ropes & Roses Therapy Services celebrated their new clinic with an open house today, December 2nd. K2Radio News talked to Karol Santistevan, the founder and owner of the equine therapy clinic. You may also know her as the co-founder and past Executive Director for Reach 4A Star Riding Academy. Born...
Take that Grizwald! Casper Homeowner Puts up 45,000 Christmas Lights
As of Friday night, Wagner's Lights are officially on!. They are set to run from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and broadcast on 98.1 FM. You can see them for yourself at 3148 Whispering Springs in Casper. Brian Wagner has always loved Christmas lights, even as a kid when his...
Float Winners Announced for Casper Christmas Parade, Kenny Electric Takes Top Prize
After a day or two of rest after months of preparation and the big night on Saturday, the Casper Chamber of Commerce has announced a variety of winners for their float contest from the Downtown Casper Christmas Parade. Kenny Electric won the Grand Prize with their Dinosaur-themed float, which featured...
The Wait Is Over: Chick’nCone Is Opening This December
Casperites have been patiently awaiting the opening of this chicken and waffles specialty chain for a little over a year now, but the wait is finally over. Chick'nCone will be having their soft opening on Thursday, December 1st, 2022. Located in the Hilltop Shopping Center (in the former Java Jitters location), they will be open from 11:00 am - 8:00 pm on their first day.
Mystery Snow Shovelers Revealed to be ‘The Lawn Rangers’
When Jeremy Toribio, Mike Duffy, and Arlanzo Deleon were driving through Casper and saw an elderly woman attempting to shovel her walk after Casper's latest snowstorm, they didn't even hesitate. They got out of their truck and got to work. "I'll tell you what," Toribio told K2 Radio News. "When...
PHOTOS: Small Business Saturday Tells A Tale of Two Cities in Casper
Or so it seems, these days. The day after Thanksgiving used to be about recovering from the massive amounts of turkey and stuffing you consumed the day before. It was about family and napping and leftovers. But then, something happened. Somebody figured out that most people had the day after Thanksgiving off from work. Then, that person figured out a way to make money from it. Thus, Black Friday was born- and it was dark days, indeed.
Remarkable Facts About Nonstop Wind in Casper, Wyoming
It is windy nearly all the time. The wind is just part of life in Wyoming. We hold tight to the car door when opening it. It throws snow from rooftops in a cyclone of snow. Regardless of the season, the wind is there. We took a look at the facts, and it blew us away. The numbers tell a windy story about Casper.
73-Year-Old Casper Woman Seeking Identities of Three ‘Angels’ Who Shoveled Her Walk
It happened again! Just last week we reported that four kiddos had volunteered to shovel their neighbors' walkways on Thanksgiving, just because "It was the right thing to do." And now, perhaps inspired by that story, perhaps not, another group of people offered to do the very same thing for...
There’s a New Veteran-Owned Dog Trainer in Casper
If you're in need of a dog trainer and you're here in the Casper area, you now have a new option. Absolute Alpha is a veteran-owned dong training business, whose motto is" Bettering relationships one dog at a time. Absolute Alpha is owned by United States Navy veteran, Vincent O'Connell....
Apartment Fire Displaces Casper Resident, Two Pets Rescued
A resident of one apartment in a four-plea in the 2500 block of South Jefferson Street was displaced after firefighters found file inside the walls and extinguished it on Friday, a Casper Fire-EMS spokesman said. Firefighters were dispatched to the building at 9:45 a.m. People who reported the fire said...
Arctic Winds, Heavy Snow Showers in Natrona County.
The days are getting shorter, the air is getting colder. Winter has arrived and it's that special time of year where we get to sweep and scrape windshields before going somewhere. Snow showers are likely today after 10 a.m. and into tomorrow for a total accumulation of up to 5...
High Winds Expected in Casper and Wyoming Through Monday
According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), gusts of over 60 miles per hour are expected from Sunday evening into Monday morning between Casper, Cheyenne, Rawlins, and Wheatland. Poor visibility and slick roads due to plowing snow are also expected around Teton County into Monday, while slick spots were...
Casper Police Release Video on September Shooting
In a Facebook post by the Casper Police Department, it provided a more detailed account of what happened between police and 38-year-old Corey David Garriott on Sept. 2 at 1:54 a.m. The incident started when two Casper officers, Officers Ryan Brownell and Megan Welge, came across Garriott at Lake McKenzie...
Semi Ran into Tow Plow on I-25 Past Hat Six Road East of Casper
A semi ran into a tow plow (in the median) just east of Casper, past Hat Six. There were no reported injuries. "Crews are indicating that once a couple other crashes are cleared and they can get the southbound lanes cleared up they will reopen." There is not a current...
Natrona School Board Votes to Keep Books, With a Few Caveats
At the Natrona County School Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, the board voted to keep two books in school libraries almost unanimously, though with a few exceptions. The books, Gender Queer and Trans Bodies Trans Selves have been a topic of debate for several months, with dozens of people coming to speak at school board meetings both for and against the books, with many of the same people speaking at multiple meetings.
Bitter Cold, Slippery Road Conditions for Natrona County Today
The National Weather Service is saying drivers should plan on slippery, hazardous road conditions in and around Natrona County this morning. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute." WYDOT warns of high impacts on almost every route in and out of Casper, and while US 20/26/87 is open, the...
