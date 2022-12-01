ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Mix and Mingle’ Singles Event Returns to Casper Tonight

After a month hiatus for the Thanksgiving holiday break, the Mix and Mingle Singles Event is back, promising an evening of fun for the local dating scene. This month's event will be at a new location, Racca's Pizzeria Napoletana, from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm on Thursday, December 1st, 2022.
Skip Ewing Playing A FREE Christmas Show In Douglas

It's not very often in life you can get something for free, now is one of those moments. Award winning singer/songwriter Skip Ewing and Douglas Congregational Church is giving you that opportunity. Friday December 9th at Douglas High School, Skip is performing a FREE Christmas show. Skip lived the fast...
All The Pretty Horses: Ropes & Roses Celebrates New Clinic [PHOTOS]

Ropes & Roses Therapy Services celebrated their new clinic with an open house today, December 2nd. K2Radio News talked to Karol Santistevan, the founder and owner of the equine therapy clinic. You may also know her as the co-founder and past Executive Director for Reach 4A Star Riding Academy. Born...
The Wait Is Over: Chick’nCone Is Opening This December

Casperites have been patiently awaiting the opening of this chicken and waffles specialty chain for a little over a year now, but the wait is finally over. Chick'nCone will be having their soft opening on Thursday, December 1st, 2022. Located in the Hilltop Shopping Center (in the former Java Jitters location), they will be open from 11:00 am - 8:00 pm on their first day.
PHOTOS: Small Business Saturday Tells A Tale of Two Cities in Casper

Or so it seems, these days. The day after Thanksgiving used to be about recovering from the massive amounts of turkey and stuffing you consumed the day before. It was about family and napping and leftovers. But then, something happened. Somebody figured out that most people had the day after Thanksgiving off from work. Then, that person figured out a way to make money from it. Thus, Black Friday was born- and it was dark days, indeed.
Remarkable Facts About Nonstop Wind in Casper, Wyoming

It is windy nearly all the time. The wind is just part of life in Wyoming. We hold tight to the car door when opening it. It throws snow from rooftops in a cyclone of snow. Regardless of the season, the wind is there. We took a look at the facts, and it blew us away. The numbers tell a windy story about Casper.
There’s a New Veteran-Owned Dog Trainer in Casper

If you're in need of a dog trainer and you're here in the Casper area, you now have a new option. Absolute Alpha is a veteran-owned dong training business, whose motto is" Bettering relationships one dog at a time. Absolute Alpha is owned by United States Navy veteran, Vincent O'Connell....
Apartment Fire Displaces Casper Resident, Two Pets Rescued

A resident of one apartment in a four-plea in the 2500 block of South Jefferson Street was displaced after firefighters found file inside the walls and extinguished it on Friday, a Casper Fire-EMS spokesman said. Firefighters were dispatched to the building at 9:45 a.m. People who reported the fire said...
Arctic Winds, Heavy Snow Showers in Natrona County.

The days are getting shorter, the air is getting colder. Winter has arrived and it's that special time of year where we get to sweep and scrape windshields before going somewhere. Snow showers are likely today after 10 a.m. and into tomorrow for a total accumulation of up to 5...
High Winds Expected in Casper and Wyoming Through Monday

According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), gusts of over 60 miles per hour are expected from Sunday evening into Monday morning between Casper, Cheyenne, Rawlins, and Wheatland. Poor visibility and slick roads due to plowing snow are also expected around Teton County into Monday, while slick spots were...
Casper Police Release Video on September Shooting

In a Facebook post by the Casper Police Department, it provided a more detailed account of what happened between police and 38-year-old Corey David Garriott on Sept. 2 at 1:54 a.m. The incident started when two Casper officers, Officers Ryan Brownell and Megan Welge, came across Garriott at Lake McKenzie...
Natrona School Board Votes to Keep Books, With a Few Caveats

At the Natrona County School Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, the board voted to keep two books in school libraries almost unanimously, though with a few exceptions. The books, Gender Queer and Trans Bodies Trans Selves have been a topic of debate for several months, with dozens of people coming to speak at school board meetings both for and against the books, with many of the same people speaking at multiple meetings.
Bitter Cold, Slippery Road Conditions for Natrona County Today

The National Weather Service is saying drivers should plan on slippery, hazardous road conditions in and around Natrona County this morning. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute." WYDOT warns of high impacts on almost every route in and out of Casper, and while US 20/26/87 is open, the...
