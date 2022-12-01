Read full article on original website
Related
seattlepi.com
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb hospitalized with pneumonia
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has been hospitalized for treatment of pneumonia but is “responding well,” his office said Friday. The 54-year-old Holcomb was diagnosed with pneumonia after going to a doctor on Thursday believing he was ill with the flu, according to his press secretary, Erin Murphy.
seattlepi.com
GOP's Joe Kent contests results of Washington state race
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Republican Joe Kent’s campaign said Friday it intends to request a machine ballot recount of the counties within southwest Washington state's 3rd Congressional District. “We believe the election workers did their best to ensure a fair election and count the ballots accurately,” his campaign...
seattlepi.com
New Mexico visits new political landscape in four-day trip
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is traveling to a convention of Democratic governors in New Orleans on the heels of her reelection victory, with additional engagements in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. Article continues below this ad. Lujan Grisham's office announced Friday in a...
seattlepi.com
7 die from flu in Washington state, activity 'very high'
SEATTLE (AP) — Flu activity in the state is now considered very high, according to the Washington State Department of Health. State health officials on Thursday reported over 1,200 new flu cases from Nov. 13-19, which was more than double the case count of previous weeks, KING 5 reported.
Comments / 0