ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
seattlepi.com

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb hospitalized with pneumonia

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has been hospitalized for treatment of pneumonia but is “responding well,” his office said Friday. The 54-year-old Holcomb was diagnosed with pneumonia after going to a doctor on Thursday believing he was ill with the flu, according to his press secretary, Erin Murphy.
INDIANA STATE
seattlepi.com

GOP's Joe Kent contests results of Washington state race

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Republican Joe Kent’s campaign said Friday it intends to request a machine ballot recount of the counties within southwest Washington state's 3rd Congressional District. “We believe the election workers did their best to ensure a fair election and count the ballots accurately,” his campaign...
WASHINGTON STATE
seattlepi.com

New Mexico visits new political landscape in four-day trip

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is traveling to a convention of Democratic governors in New Orleans on the heels of her reelection victory, with additional engagements in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. Article continues below this ad. Lujan Grisham's office announced Friday in a...
ARIZONA STATE
seattlepi.com

7 die from flu in Washington state, activity 'very high'

SEATTLE (AP) — Flu activity in the state is now considered very high, according to the Washington State Department of Health. State health officials on Thursday reported over 1,200 new flu cases from Nov. 13-19, which was more than double the case count of previous weeks, KING 5 reported.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy