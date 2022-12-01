Read full article on original website
The Festival of the Trees returns to Christiansburg for ChristmasCheryl E PrestonChristiansburg, VA
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in BlacksburgCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Sugar Magnolia hosts open house in Blacksburg and Roanoke on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Wrestling: No. 4 Ohio State downs No. 10 Virginia Tech 18-13 in home openerThe LanternBlacksburg, VA
Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes host Virginia Tech in home opener FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dickerson, Billy Lee
Billy Lee Dickerson, 80, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Betty Brewer Dickerson; parents, Joel Glenn and Lettie Elizabeth Dickerson. Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Dwayne and Anne Dickerson, and Mike and Debra Dickerson; daughter, Shelby Quesenberry;...
Heldreth, Mary Smelser
Mary Frances Smelser Heldreth, 75, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at her home on Claytor Lake. Mary was retired from Inland Motors after 35 years of service and a member of Central UM Church. Mary loved to be in her yard working on her flower beds or entertaining friends on her back porch.
Duncan, Alton Neal
Alton “Dunk” Neal Duncan, 73 of Indian Valley, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert & Ella Duncan; brothers, Paul & Tony Duncan; and mother-in-law, Irene Willard. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Mayola Duncan;...
Nuckols, Claude Clayton
Claude Clayton Nuckols, age 95 of Dublin passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the Skyline Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Floyd, Virginia. Born February 8, 1927 in Wythe County he was the son of the late Claude Lee Nuckols & Hazel Arnold Nuckols. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Myrtle Nuckols, sisters, Mary Duncan, Margaret Hurst and brothers, Edward E., James F. Nuckols and Eugene Nuckols.
Vincil, Betty Jones
Betty Jones Vincil, 85 of the Clendennin Community in Narrows, VA passed away peacefully on December 2, 2022 in the care of Lewis Gale Medical Center-Montgomery. Born in Montgomery County on September 18, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Aubrey and Annie Bradford Jones. Betty loved God and...
Agee, Thomas Leon
Thomas (Tommy) Leon Agee was born on November 12, 1950 in Christiansburg, VIrginia and departed from this life peacefully in his home on November 30, 2022 in Salem, Virginia following a difficult battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas F. and Minnie Woolwine Agee of Salem, Virginia.
Jones, Candace Clark
Candace Ruth Jones, 75, of Radford, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Clark, Sr. and Lessie Gravely Jones. Survivors include her daughters, Lisa Lucas and Candy Lucas; several grandchildren, including Kimberly Bell and her husband Joshua; several great grandchildren; brother, David Jones; sister, Dolly Owens; special caregiver, Rita White; childhood friend, Vickie Wilson; and many other relatives and friends.
Hagan, Judy Hall
Judy Hall Hagan, 66, passed away peacefully at her home in Christiansburg, VA on December 2, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, Frederick Nelson Hall, her mother, Martha Hyde Hall, and her beloved son, Kyle Lee Hagan. She left behind her husband, David Lee Hagan, sister, Carol...
Thompson, Mildred Stoots
Mildred Marie Stoots Thompson, age 91 of Pulaski passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital, Pulaski. Born October 9,1931 in Pulaski she was the daughter of the late James Monroe Stoots & Rachael Williams Stoots. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Howard Richard Thompson,...
Collop, Jesse James
Jesse James Collop, 40 of Roanoke, passed away on November 23, 2022. Jesse was born on December 15, 1981 to Jim and Beth Collop. He is also survived by his sister, Jennifer Collop Nassar (George); nephews, Lucas Nassar and Josiah Nassar; grandmothers, Sarah Collop and Patricia Oliver; aunt, Nancy Collop Rader (Craig); uncles, John Olilver (Mona, Chris Collop, Michael Collop (Niki); as well as many great-aunts and uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Jim Collop and Marvin Oliver; and best friend, Danielle Parker.
wvtf.org
Book profiles Roanoke coach and his huge influence
The name Joe Gaither may not be well known outside Roanoke, but for a number of athletes, his influence goes far beyond the city, and involves much more than sports. Now a new book lays out his impact over more than 40 years – and counting. Richard Wilson first...
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7′s Robin Reed gifted Key to Roanoke City
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7′s Robin Reed was gifted a key to Roanoke City Friday night at the kickoff to the Dickens of a Christmas celebration in downtown Roanoke City. It came as a surprise to Reed, whose retirement took effect at the conclusion of the live newscast featuring the tree lighting ceremony. It caps a career spanning more than 40 years. This followed weeks of stories celebrating and remembering his career.
wfirnews.com
Robin Reed ends remarkable 40-year Roanoke television career
A commanding presence in Roanoke television history is calling it a career. Robin Reed joined WDBJ7 in March of 1982 and became a key figure in the station’s dominance in decades that followed. WFIR’s Evan Jones worked there with Reed for close to a decade, and he has more on his major impact on Roanoke television:
cardinalnews.org
Roanoke group will be giving away musical instruments; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The Feel Good Tour will be having its 8th Annual Music for Christmas giveaway program for kids whose families cannot afford a musical instrument. The group will be at its warehouse, Rent-A-Space, 4221 Valley Ave, Roanoke, VA. 24018, on December 3rd, 4th, 10th, 11th, 17th and 18th, from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m. One instrument per family.
wfxrtv.com
65th Annual Salem Christmas Parade
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — The 65th annual Salem Christmas Parade has officially come to town bringing holiday cheer and the holly jolly man himself… WFXR’s own John Carroll. John Carroll will be lighting the Salem Christmas Tree and of course, Santa Claus will also be present. The...
WSLS
Heritage shuts out Christiansburg 43-0, returns to state final
LYNCHBURG, Va. – In a battle of contrasting styles, the Heritage Pioneers defeated Christiansburg 43-0 in the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals — the team’s fifth shutout win of the season. The Pioneers brought an abundance of speed, while The Demons brought power in the form of huge offensive and defensive lines.
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Among Those Standing Out For 2024 TE Luca Puccinelli
2024 TE Luca Puccinelli out of private powerhouse Benedictine the Richmond area has already emerged as one of Virginia Tech's top tight end targets for the 2024 class. When asked which schools are currently standing out in his recruitment, the Hokies were among those mentioned while sharing some insights on his current recruitment plans.
WDBJ7.com
Model railroading a major passion for members of Roanoke club
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, the Virginia Museum of Transportation highlights some heavyweights of railroad history. In the museum’s basement, members of the Roanoke Valley Model Railroad Club pursue a lifelong passion on a smaller scale. And they’re inviting others to climb aboard. Lean into one of...
WSET
LIST: Christmas parades happening in the Heart of Virginia
(WSET) — There will be four Christmas parades across the viewing area on Saturday. This parade kicks off on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The theme for this parade is "The Spirit of Christmas." The parade is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The Appomattox Christmas Parade. This parade is...
thecarrollnews.com
Candlelight dinners at the Carter House
In case the initial seasonal saturation of mistletoe, Christmas carols and heaps of holly and jolly have inspired a longing for a candlelight Christmas dinner served amid sumptious yuletide decorations, the Historic Hale-Wilkinson-Carter Home Foundation has just the fix for beating the ho ho hums. The foundation will be hosting...
