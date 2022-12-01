Read full article on original website
NRVNews
Hagan, Judy Hall
Judy Hall Hagan, 66, passed away peacefully at her home in Christiansburg, VA on December 2, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, Frederick Nelson Hall, her mother, Martha Hyde Hall, and her beloved son, Kyle Lee Hagan. She left behind her husband, David Lee Hagan, sister, Carol...
NRVNews
Dickerson, Billy Lee
Billy Lee Dickerson, 80, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Betty Brewer Dickerson; parents, Joel Glenn and Lettie Elizabeth Dickerson. Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Dwayne and Anne Dickerson, and Mike and Debra Dickerson; daughter, Shelby Quesenberry;...
NRVNews
Heldreth, Mary Smelser
Mary Frances Smelser Heldreth, 75, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at her home on Claytor Lake. Mary was retired from Inland Motors after 35 years of service and a member of Central UM Church. Mary loved to be in her yard working on her flower beds or entertaining friends on her back porch.
NRVNews
Nuckols, Claude Clayton
Claude Clayton Nuckols, age 95 of Dublin passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the Skyline Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Floyd, Virginia. Born February 8, 1927 in Wythe County he was the son of the late Claude Lee Nuckols & Hazel Arnold Nuckols. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Myrtle Nuckols, sisters, Mary Duncan, Margaret Hurst and brothers, Edward E., James F. Nuckols and Eugene Nuckols.
NRVNews
Jones, Candace Clark
Candace Ruth Jones, 75, of Radford, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Clark, Sr. and Lessie Gravely Jones. Survivors include her daughters, Lisa Lucas and Candy Lucas; several grandchildren, including Kimberly Bell and her husband Joshua; several great grandchildren; brother, David Jones; sister, Dolly Owens; special caregiver, Rita White; childhood friend, Vickie Wilson; and many other relatives and friends.
NRVNews
Thompson, Mildred Stoots
Mildred Marie Stoots Thompson, age 91 of Pulaski passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital, Pulaski. Born October 9,1931 in Pulaski she was the daughter of the late James Monroe Stoots & Rachael Williams Stoots. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Howard Richard Thompson,...
NRVNews
Agee, Thomas Leon
Thomas (Tommy) Leon Agee was born on November 12, 1950 in Christiansburg, VIrginia and departed from this life peacefully in his home on November 30, 2022 in Salem, Virginia following a difficult battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas F. and Minnie Woolwine Agee of Salem, Virginia.
NRVNews
Collop, Jesse James
Jesse James Collop, 40 of Roanoke, passed away on November 23, 2022. Jesse was born on December 15, 1981 to Jim and Beth Collop. He is also survived by his sister, Jennifer Collop Nassar (George); nephews, Lucas Nassar and Josiah Nassar; grandmothers, Sarah Collop and Patricia Oliver; aunt, Nancy Collop Rader (Craig); uncles, John Olilver (Mona, Chris Collop, Michael Collop (Niki); as well as many great-aunts and uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Jim Collop and Marvin Oliver; and best friend, Danielle Parker.
NRVNews
Price, Carl Edward
Carl E. Price, 82 of Pearisburg, Virginia passed away Thursday morning December 1, 2022 in Mooresville, NC with family by his side. Born Carl Edward Price in Pulaski, Virginia on January 16, 1940, he was the son of the late John and Thelma Harrell Price. Carl loved life, people, animals,...
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7′s Robin Reed gifted Key to Roanoke City
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7′s Robin Reed was gifted a key to Roanoke City Friday night at the kickoff to the Dickens of a Christmas celebration in downtown Roanoke City. It came as a surprise to Reed, whose retirement took effect at the conclusion of the live newscast featuring the tree lighting ceremony. It caps a career spanning more than 40 years. This followed weeks of stories celebrating and remembering his career.
wfirnews.com
Robin Reed ends remarkable 40-year Roanoke television career
A commanding presence in Roanoke television history is calling it a career. Robin Reed joined WDBJ7 in March of 1982 and became a key figure in the station’s dominance in decades that followed. WFIR’s Evan Jones worked there with Reed for close to a decade, and he has more on his major impact on Roanoke television:
NRVNews
Farrow, Phillip Anthony
It’s with a heavy heart that we announce, Phillip Anthony Farrow, born March 21, 1960, transitioned on November 21, 2022. His service will be conducted on December 4, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. at McCoy Funeral Home, 150 Country Club Dr. S.W., Blacksburg, Va.
thecarrollnews.com
Candlelight dinners at the Carter House
In case the initial seasonal saturation of mistletoe, Christmas carols and heaps of holly and jolly have inspired a longing for a candlelight Christmas dinner served amid sumptious yuletide decorations, the Historic Hale-Wilkinson-Carter Home Foundation has just the fix for beating the ho ho hums. The foundation will be hosting...
WDBJ7.com
End of an era: Robin Reed retires after 40 years at WDBJ7
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Our hearts are heavy here at WDBJ7 as we get ready to say goodbye to Robin Reed, who has been a staple here at the station for 40 years. We had the opportunity to talk with him as he reflects on his career, his impact on the community and colleagues, and his plans for retirement.
pcpatriot.com
Death notice for Shane Ronald Hamblin
Age 47 of Dublin, died Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are pending. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. 540-980-1700.
wfxrtv.com
A single mom of four has a new home for the holidays
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The season of giving is just getting started and gifts are the talk of the town, but one family is in for a special treat. The Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County will be dedicating a newly built home to a local family on Dec. 10. The house will go to a single mom with four children.
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Slyder’s Restaurant
HILLSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pull up or should we say, slide into this curbside dive in Hillsville appropriately named Slyder’s Restaurant, where you’ll be welcomed like family because it’s a family who runs this place. “We’re all family so we don’t have to hire,” joked owner Denice...
WSLS
Roanoke nightclub raises money for Colorado shooting victims
ROANOKE, Va. – “It doesn’t matter if it’s three blocks away or 500 miles away, we’re all part of the same family,” Joe Sachenbacher, The Park special events coordinator said. Several weeks ago, a gunman opened fire in a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs.
WSLS
Late night visitor, a bear in Roanoke damages fence
ROANOKE, Va. – Unwelcomed guests are not always pleasant, especially when an animal gets close to your home. One lady in the Star City got one that damaged the fence. Mary Riles, who lives near the Roanoke Academy of Math and Science, said the incident happened Friday night around 8:30.
WDBJ7.com
Infinity Acres Ranch enabling adults with disabilities through animal-assisted learning
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Infinity Acres Ranch is a nonprofit that specializes in helping adults with special needs through its ENABLE program. Rick and Laura Steere started the program in 2012 after realizing there were no day support programs for adults in the area for their son. “ENABLE stands...
